The Value Portfolio

Realty Income (NYSE: O) is known for commoditizing shareholder returns. The company turned real estate investing into the "monthly dividend company", one with an impressive and reliable portfolio of real estate focused on steady shareholder returns. COVID-19 has hurt Realty Income, but it's turned into a >$20 billion company with a near-5% dividend yield paid monthly.

(Realty Income - Dividend Investor)

Company Overview and COVID-19

Most regular investors in the company are already familiar with Realty Income and can skip this section, but for those who aren't, here's an overview.

(Realty Income - Realty Income Investor Presentation)

Realty Income is a massive $29 billion enterprise value REIT with A3 / A- credit ratings, $1.6 billion in annualized based rent, and a massive 51-year operating history. The company trades at a modest valuation, with a 5.5% cap rate, which is reasonable but not particularly cheap for those who are familiar with real estate investments.

However, it also has >6500 in commercial real estate properties with a 9-year weighted average remaining lease term. Commercial properties have a multi-decade timeline with 49% of rent from investment-grade tenants and 85% of rent from retail properties. Realty Income's tenants are well-diversified here, and the company has 23 of 24 years of positive EPS growth.

Going forward, the company has 5.1% median EPS growth and a 93.9% EBITDA margin. As a property manager, it can diversify management and minimize costs.

(COVID-19 - Realty Income Investor Presentation)

COVID-19 has continued to have a strong impact on Realty Income. The company has continued to collect reasonable rents (93.6% in November 2020). 99.9% of investment grade tenants have continued to pay strong rents, and the top 20 tenants have paid more than 90% of their rents. Some customers have suffered heavily.

Specifically, Realty Income's theater units have suffered heavily. 60% of the company's theaters are closed and 18% of its health & fitness units are closed. 5% of the 6.4% of rent Realty Income isn't collecting come from the theater industry. The rest comes from the health and fitness industry.

COVID-19 has had a strong, but manageable, impact on the company.

Continued Shareholder Commitment

Realty Income has remained committed to shareholders and driving strong rewards for them.

(Realty Income Earnings Growth - Realty Income Investor Presentation)

It has remained focused on maintaining strong earnings growth rates. The company's only year of earnings decline in its history was in 2009, however, overall it has remained incredibly favorable versus the overall struggles of the industries. The company's annualized growth rate since inception has been 5.1%.

At the same time, Realty Income has focused on strong shareholder rewards. It has had minimal volatility with 15.3% compound annualized shareholder returns. The company's occupancy has remained above 96%, and while rent dropped slightly YTD 2020, its earnings and subsequent commitment to shareholder rewards is strong.

The company's annualized dividend growth commitment of 4.5% annualized also shows its financial strength.

Assets and Investments

At the heart of any REIT is its assets, and Realty Income has some respectable ones.

(Realty Income Assets - Realty Income Investor Presentation)

It has a well-diversified portfolio across thousands of stores. Its largest tenant, Walgreens (WBA), makes up only 5.8% of its rent, and the company also has significant geographic diversification. The company's assets are about as diversified as a REIT's assets can be with primarily investment-grade rated tenants.

The company's top 20 tenants represent 52.6% of its annualized rental revenue.

(Realty Income Leases - Realty Income Investor Presentation)

As a result of Realty Income's impressive assets, it has managed to get peer-leading assets. The company's initial length of lease is 15+ years with a remaining average term of ~10 years. That means, despite short-term issues, its revenue can remain remarkably reliable in the upcoming years. That matches with the company's gross margin of >98% and minimal rental volatility.

Realty Income's average smaller retail property size is much smaller at ~12 thousand square feet. It has minimal reliance on anchor tenants and minimal low capital expenditures as a result of its multi-decade portfolio. The company's smaller diversified portfolio means that it has plenty of target markets.

(Realty Income Investment Strategy - Realty Income Investor Presentation)

At the same time, Realty Income is continuing to invest in growth, with selective requirements to invest in new products. In 2020, its selectivity metric (% of offered property purchased) hit a historic low of 3%. This is despite continued strength in finding $47 billion in source volume and 81% of its assets as relationship-driven.

At the same time, the company has continued to invest heavily in its business. It had an incredibly strong year with $1.3 billion in investment volume across 180 properties. The cap rate remained strong at 6.3%, but with continued real estate investment, it has declined significantly. It has managed to grab a 13.1-year average lease term and 56% investment grade.

The company has continued to grow well.

Financial Position

Realty Income is focused on having a strong financial position and using it to drive shareholder rewards.

(Realty Income Financials - Realty Income Investor Presentation)

It has nearly $8 billion in debt with just $335 million in mortgages. The company has just a 7.2-year weighted average maturity time frame with ~$500 million-1 billion in debt due annually. Most of it is fixed rate unsecured, with an incredibly low 3.5% weighted average rate. That means the company's debt costs it just ~$250 million annualized.

Realty Income's debt is more than manageable, but the company has significant capacity to expand it as needed. It can, otherwise, more than handle that debt. That, combined with improving assets, means that the company can choose to increase its dividends going forward, just like its 92 consecutive dividend raises in 26 years.

Options Investment Strategy

For those looking to invest in Realty Income, we recommend using an options-based investment strategy with the company's 4.6% dividend yield.

(Realty Income Option Chain - TD Ameritrade)

The current share price is just over $61/share. Instead of investing, we recommend selling cash secured Puts with a $55 strike price expiring in Jan. 2022 at a midpoint of $5.2/share. That means $4980 in net cash investment with $520 cash received.

There are two scenarios here. The first is that the share price doesn't go below $55 apiece. In that case, you'd get $520 for setting aside $4980 for just over a year, or a ~10% yield on your cash. Much better than the dividend yield. Alternatively, the price will drop to less than $55 / share. That means instead of investing at $61/share currently, you get it at a <$50/share breakeven.

That's a ~20% discount on your stock. Either way, a strong win-win scenario over a 1-year period for investors.

Risk

Realty Income's risk is minimal. Specifically, it's that the U.S. could enter an economic downturn and cause significantly less growth in income. That would hurt the company's ability to continue increasing shareholder rewards. It does happen fairly regularly, and while it's a risk the company has proven to be able to bounce back from, it's still one worth paying attention to in the short to medium term.

Conclusion

Realty Income is a valuable company with a valuable base of assets and the ability to continue generating strong long-term shareholder rewards as it has been doing. The company has suffered some from COVID-19, seeing theater rents and health and fitness rents not received, but we expect this to be resolved over the next 6 months.

The company has a long history of generating valuable shareholder rewards, and we expect that to continue going forward. Options represent a unique way to invest in the company to generate a much stronger yield than its dividend alone. That makes investing in the company a valuable opportunity for investors in 2021.