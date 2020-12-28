2020 has been a red-hot year for many stocks connected to possible power sources for electric vehicles. This has had a significant benefit for the British battery company Ceres Power (OTCPK:CPWHF). With a couple of decades behind it already, this London-listed company is no flash-in-the-pan snake oil peddler, but an established firm with a proven proprietary technology for power generation.

My investment thesis is that Ceres is a decent way to play the electric battery trend if it continues, and still has significant potential upside - but that is based on what its customer base might do in the future rather than concrete financial metrics. I regard the shares as highly speculative heading into 2021.

Revenue is set to Continue Growing

Looking at the headline in the company’s latest annual report - “Revenue doubles for fourth consecutive year” - one would likely be excited about such a sustained rate of growth. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this is from a low base. Still, revenue has indeed been increasing at a sharp clip, while the total income is a bit higher, as the company continues to receive income outwith commercial revenue, such as grants. Note, however, that that is now a much smaller proportion of total income than it was several years ago.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

With a market cap in excess of two billion pounds, the company currently trades at a price-to-sales ratio (including all income, such as non-commercial revenue) of around 128x. Such a high multiple surely presages very strong future revenue growth.

The drivers for revenue growth in recent years will continue to serve Ceres Power well. The company said in its most recent annual report that it expected the coming year’s revenue growth to come from engineering services and its new manufacturing facility (CP2).

For the six months to the end of December 2019, revenues and other income grew 33.6%. The company has changed its reporting calendar, so it subsequently reported a further six-month interim period to the end of June. In that set of results, revenue and other income grew 21%. It said that COVID-19 impact meant that some revenues have been deferred from that reporting period, but going by the figures as reported, the revenue and other income growth trend remains strong, though not as strong as it was in recent years. I certainly don’t think it is enough to justify anything like the current price-to-sales ratio.

Instead, the current price, if seen as rational, which it might not be, would appear to be an indication of investor hope for a discontinuous uptick in future demand. This could come, for example, from one of the company’s customers moving from small purchases to a more broad-based partnership with significant volumes. There are signs that suggest this is now more likely than before. For example, Bosch and Weichai (WEICF) have both invested significant amounts in equity positions in the company (an increase of £49 million in the most recent interim results). Bosch has a pilot plant in Germany, where it has started to manufacture the company’s technology. Weichai is moving into field trials for a power system for electric buses in China, and a joint venture is expected by Ceres to be established in the first half of the coming year. Both of these ventures could scale up dramatically in coming years, in my opinion, although at this point, there is no firm reason to believe that they will. Time will tell.

Profitability Could be Good on Bigger Revenues

One of the interesting things about the company is its high gross profit margins. For example, in its most recent interim results, gross margins came in at a tasty 73%.

This reflects a number of elements, including Ceres’ asset-light model and its focus on cash-generative activities such as licensing. This bodes well for future profitability. As the company scales up revenues, it will be able to spread its costs over a bigger revenue base, and so, maintain or improve margins. Until its revenues reach significant heft, however, its high gross profitability will not translate into actual profits. For now, it is consistently lossmaking, although in the past couple of years, its losses have been relatively low, in the low single digits per share: 4.6p last year.

Note, however, that the ongoing losses have unsurprisingly led to various rounds of fundraising. From 537 million shares six years ago, the share count has moved upwards, currently standing at 171 million. Allowing for a 2018 1-for-10 reverse split, that equates to dilution close to 70% in the past six years. The company’s continued fundraising and options scheme makes me expect that further dilution is likely in the years to come. While the dilution reduces losses per share, it also reduces future positive earnings per share even if the total earnings pot increases.

Nonetheless, Ceres’ attractive technology, strategic focus and high margin strategy means that if revenues scale up, the company could swing from consistent loss to consistent profitability. However, the sorts of revenue increases seen recently - while welcome - are insufficient to achieve that at the scale anticipated by the current share valuation. That will require a step change in revenue, for example, with a customer like Bosch moving to much higher-volume manufacture.

The Current Valuation Presumes an Expected Scale-Up

Ceres has risen more than five times since its March lows and continues to have strong upwards momentum. Note, though, that that simply takes it back to where it stood in 2010, before a lost decade for the share price. Indeed, the shares continue to trade significantly below where they had been for much of the previous five years.

The valuation clearly isn’t tethered to the current business results but its prospective exponential improvement in results if it can scale up its contracts. With a number of serious possible future volume purchasers on board, such as Bosch and Doosan, I do see that as a possibility, although for now I think it is best seen as no more than that.

The company does have good battery technology, with pricing driven down over time, and a strong strategic focus. I also like the fact that it has targeted key early adopter markets such as China and South Korea, and is selling to credible, large, established customers who could possibly give it the scale it needs to justify the current (or higher) valuation. In 2021, I think it’s worth looking for concrete news about how the company’s relationships with Bosch, Weihai, Doosan et al progress. That is likely to be the trigger for any rerating in the share price, either upwards or downwards, in my opinion.