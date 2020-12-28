City Trends’ (NASDAQ:CTRN) strong operating rebound since Q2 has been highly appreciated by the market. Year to date, the company is outperforming peers in the off-price retail sector with shares up 105%, compared to flat, 7.8%, and 9.7% year to date returns for Ross Stores (ROST), Burlington Stores (BURL), and The TJX Companies (TJX), respectively.

The market is also warming up to CTRN’s growth story potential by bidding its valuation multiple to 33x earnings, compared to the company’s median P/E of 23x. While 33x earnings might look expensive, the market tends to pay a premium for off-price retailers due to their strong operating business model. At its current P/E, the company trades close to its peer group average and fair valuation. We remain neutral on CTRN.

Strong Outperformance

Looking at CTRN’s third-quarter operating results, we are not surprised by the strong momentum and market outperformance behind its share price.

The company reported third-quarter sales of $199 million, an 8.8% increase compared to its prior-year period, and an increase in comparable-store sales of 6.3% which exceeded management’s own guidance given in Q2 for negative mid-single digit to flat comparable-store sales growth.

The company has again outperformed peers during the quarter. Here is a third-quarter performance summary for CTRN’s peer group:

Ross Stores: Revenue down 2.6% year over year; comparable-store sales down 3%

TJX Companies: Revenue down 3.2% year over year; comparable-store sales down 5%

Burlington Stores: Revenue down 6.2% year over year; comparable-store sales down 11%

With such outperformance, management felt extremely comfortable stating during its conference call the significant market share gained in important product categories:

In line with how many of our customers are living and shopping these days, we captured significant market share in bedding, home decor, casual coordinating tops and bottoms for him, activewear and sleepwear for her and statement tees that allowed our customers to express their passion.



- Q3 call

The increase in comp sales was driven by a “substantial” increase in average ticket size, offset by a low-double digit decrease in customer transactions. The difference between both KPIs is mostly related to a change in consumer behavior, with shoppers making fewer trips to stores but spending more to make the trip worthwhile, resulting in gains in basket amount driven by higher units per transaction.

Management now expects fourth-quarter comparable-store sales to be approximately flat, which is consistent with how they saw November play out.

Record gross margins and strong inventory position

The company reported third-quarter record gross margins of 41.8%, an increase of 440 basis points over last year’s Q3, and building on the momentum from the second quarter’s 390 basis point gross margin expansion. The expanding gross margin was driven by a full-price selling environment indicative of strong demand and well-managed inventories. The company achieved its positive 6.3% comparable-store growth with 33% less comparable-store inventory, resulting in a 55% increase in turns for the third quarter.

CTRN ended the quarter with inventories down 15.5% compared to the prior-year period. However, management noted they had entered the holiday season with clean and current inventories purchased during the first half of the year, and with inventories meant to be sold in Q1 and Q2 of 2021 up 37% versus last year’s Q3. This highlights an improvement in working capital management, which, in turn, is positive for shareholders, as less capital is tied to the business and could be used for other capital allocation decisions. It could also be a reason why management reinstated its $30 million share repurchase program.

Why we believe gross margins could be sustainable

With just 585 stores, CTRN is a small player in the off-price retail market if compared to the thousands of stores competitors such as ROST and TJX have on the U.S market. So, in terms of vendor relationships, the company might be at the bottom of the pecking order just due to its size. That said, the strong outperformance shown by CTRN might be changing how vendors are looking at the company.

An expanding vendor base allows the company to not only secure inventory buys for upcoming seasons but also improve its selection of brands and product assortments that resonate with current trends. In that regard, the company seems to be succeeding by building new vendor relationships:

Kudos to our buying team, they went out and really attacked the marketplace on all fronts across things that we source ourselves, to private label offerings to nationally known brand and so forth. And as a result, they really developed and opened up new relationships that heretofore really haven't existed at Citi Trends, and I'll give a shout-out to Lisa Powell, our Chief Merchandising Officer. But all in all, our margin improvement is really across the board, reflective of better and fresher merchandise, less reliance on markdowns and the faster turns that you heard me talk about, all contributed to that.



- Q3 call

From a distribution point of view, management is rolling out a new cloud-based solution that enables advanced seasonal planning and inventory rationalization. The company is also ramping up new capabilities, such as including drop-shipments from vendors to stores for time-sensitive trends so targeted stores can offer the “right product at the right time, at the right price and in the right store”. Initiatives like these should improve store efficiencies and inventory turns. A better, on-trend product assortment should drive an increase in foot traffic, translating into top line growth and less dependency on markdowns and liquidations, thereby sustaining gross profit margins.

Bottom Line

With no financial debt on its balance sheet and $97 million on cash at quarter-end, CTRN is in a strong financial position. Management believes the company still has room to grow by expanding its store footprint. They will update investors on upcoming growth plans in an upcoming investor conference in January.

With that being said, we believe the market has already acknowledged the company’s operating efficiencies and strong top line performance by willing to pay 33x earnings. At this point, we believe CTRN is currently trading at a fair valuation, and upside potential looks below average.