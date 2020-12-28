Since I started writing for Seeking Alpha more than four years ago, my focus has been more or less consistent. While in 2016 and early 2017 I was focused on finding stocks that appeared cheap (because they were trading at low P/E ratio, for example), my focus shifted during 2017 and I focused more on finding high-quality businesses with a wide economic moat - and the price only came into play afterwards. And hence, the large part of my articles is about individual stocks. But from time to time, I also write about asset classes I have not covered before - and in this article, I will write about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the first time.

(Source: Pixabay)

In this article, I will cover the VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) because it makes sense not only to cover individual stocks with a wide economic moat, but also an ETF that is trying to focus solely on companies with a wide economic moat.

Description

The VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (going forward I will use the term MOAT ETF) is an exchange-traded fund that is launched and managed by Van Eck Associates Corporation with about $4 billion in assets under management. It was launched on April 24, 2012 and invests only in public equity markets in the United States. The underlying index is the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index, which contains at least 40 U.S. companies.

The ETF is investing in US equities with two main attributes: a long-term competitive advantage combined with an attractive valuation. It is investing in companies with long-term competitive advantages and is based on Warren Buffett’s concept of economic moats. Additionally, the stocks should trade at attractive prices relative to Morningstar’s (MORN) estimate of fair value.

The ETF is focused on technology (about 22%), healthcare (18%) and financial companies (17%), but as we can find moats in every sector, it is pretty diversified. However, some sectors are more eligible for companies to create wide economic moats, and it is no surprise that these sectors dominate the ETF.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The following list shows the top 10 holdings as of November 30, 2020, but the holdings change quite frequently.

(Source: VanEck MOAT Fact Sheet)

Good Investment?

When trying to answer the question of whether the ETF is a good investment for long-term investors, we can start by looking at the performance. Since 2012, when the ETF was launched, it could outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) - and although the difference is not huge, it is an outperformance nevertheless. While the total return for the S&P 500 was 218.6%, the MOAT ETF could return 239.5%.

Data by YCharts

Again, to answer the question as to whether MOAT is a good investment, we have to focus on two questions, in my opinion:

Does the concept of economic moats make any sense? Can we trust Morningstar to make a reasonable assessment of the fair intrinsic value of a stock, and does rebalancing according to these criteria make sense?

Economic Moat

I think the first question is pretty easy to answer: Does the concept of economic moats make any sense? Yes, it does! My entire research is focused pretty heavy on the concept of economic moats, as I consider them being a very important aspect for a company (and stock), and the question of whether a company can be a good long-term investment is based on the existence of an economic moat.

An economic moat is a structural characteristic of a company, and a wide moat, therefore, doesn’t necessarily depend on strategic decisions or great management. The moat leads to stability for the company and to duration of higher profits for a long time. And an economic moat especially adds defensibility against competitors and additional resilience. It enables a company to defend itself against competitors and keep market share stable.

(Source: Author’s own work)

There are four different types of competitive advantage a company can have:

Switching Costs - A company has an advantage because its customers can’t just switch to a competitor, as the switching process would lead to additional costs the customer wouldn’t have when staying with the original company. If the switching is expensive or takes up a lot of time, customers will stay with the original company, which is leading to pricing power for the company.

- A company has an advantage because its customers can’t just switch to a competitor, as the switching process would lead to additional costs the customer wouldn’t have when staying with the original company. If the switching is expensive or takes up a lot of time, customers will stay with the original company, which is leading to pricing power for the company. Network Effect - The network effect occurs if existing users as well as new users both profit from additional users joining the network. Competitors of a company would have to copy both sides of a network (buyers and sellers, for example, or the provider of a service and users of the service) simultaneously, which is incredibly difficult for a large network.

- The network effect occurs if existing users as well as new users both profit from additional users joining the network. Competitors of a company would have to copy both sides of a network (buyers and sellers, for example, or the provider of a service and users of the service) simultaneously, which is incredibly difficult for a large network. Intangible Assets - A competitive advantage can also be created by intangible assets a company is possessing. These can be patents, licenses or the brand name of a company. All these intangible assets can’t just be copied by competitors and ensure, at least for some time, that the company generates above-average profits.

- A competitive advantage can also be created by intangible assets a company is possessing. These can be patents, licenses or the brand name of a company. All these intangible assets can’t just be copied by competitors and ensure, at least for some time, that the company generates above-average profits. Cost Advantage - A company has an advantage over competitors because it can manufacture products cheaper and, therefore, offer cheaper prices than competitors, which will attract more customers. And by attracting more customers, generating more revenue and being more profitable it can produce even cheaper and therefore widen the moat. This type of competitive advantage often occurs with everyday products or commodities, where the price is the decisive characteristic and customers will choose the cheapest product.

Fair Value?

According to Morningstar, the fair value estimate tells investors what the long-term intrinsic value of a stock is. The fair value is based on how much cash a company will probably generate in the future. Additionally, Morningstar takes the predictability of a company’s future cash flow into account in the so-called uncertainty rating. A stock with a higher uncertainty rating, for example, requires a larger margin of safety before it can earn a 4- or 5-star rating. The following chart, taken from a “Guide to Morningstar’s Equity Research Methodology,” shows this.

(Source: Morningstar Guide)

And I have been using data from Morningstar from a long time - when not using data from Seeking Alpha, I use Morningstar. I also use data from Morningstar about economic moat ratings as well as intrinsic value ratings. I am always calculating for myself and would not solely rely on Morningstar, but I give the company a lot of credit regarding its ratings and intrinsic value calculation. I also trust the concept and framework of economic moats, which goes back to Warren Buffett and was developed by the team around Pat Dorsey (who was working for Morningstar until 2011).

Summing up, I have a lot of confidence in the concept of economic moats as well as Morningstar’s team to pick rather undervalued companies - although I don’t always agree with the calculated intrinsic value by Morningstar.

Once Again: Good Investment?

We ask the question, once again, as to whether the MOAT ETF is a good investment - and the answer should be "yes," for people that rather want to invest in a passive way and for the long run. Since its inception, the ETF has outperformed the S&P 500, and I have great confidence in the concept of economic moats and that Morningstar is able to identify great long-term investments. Among the current holdings of the ETF, there are several companies that I would also describe as stable long-term holdings with a wide economic moat. Some of these companies I have also covered in the past: the banks Wells Fargo (WFC) as well as US Bancorp (USB), for example. It also includes the healthcare companies Medtronic (MDT) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), and companies like McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) and Compass Minerals International (CMP).

Morningstar is also trying to select stocks that are undervalued or fairly valued for the index, and is removing holdings if stocks get extremely overvalued. And although it is trying to avoid extremely overvalued stocks among the holdings, we should still keep in mind that stocks are as expensive as they have not been for probably two decades or more. And the steep sell-off in March 2020 demonstrated that the MOAT ETF can also drop quite steeply (about 33%) when the overall market declines. The decline was not as steep as for the S&P 500, but more or less similar.

Data by YCharts

Similar to individual stocks, timing also matters, and at this point in time, I think we should be careful when and where we invest and if we should invest at all. After all, the S&P 500 (and many stocks the ETF holds) is trading not only at all-time highs (which is not a problem in itself) but also at absurdly high valuation levels (which is a problem). The MOAT ETF clearly avoids stocks that are extremely overvalued, but we certainly have to be careful, as some stocks like Amazon (AMZN), with a P/E ratio of almost 100, could correct pretty sharply. Or stocks like McDonald’s or Microsoft (MSFT) that I also consider being overvalued and expensive. And therefore, timing matters the same way as when buying individual stocks.

Conclusion

When searching for a way of passive investment and trying to invest in companies with a wide economic moat, the MOAT ETF might certainly be a good choice. I rather like to select the stocks for myself. Nevertheless, I am using data from Morningstar, and from time to time, I also take a look what stocks currently constitute the MOAT ETF for some inspiration.

And although Morningstar is trying to select undervalued stocks for its Wide Moat Focus Index, which is the basis for the ETF, we still have to consider that the market is overvalued at this point and we should decide very carefully in which stocks or ETFs we are going to invest.