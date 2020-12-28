Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we posted last week. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Jonathan Liss: Welcome to Let's Talk ETFs.

Before we begin a brief disclaimer. This podcast is for entertainment and educational purposes only. Nothing said here should be taken as investment advice.

Bit of brief housekeeping here. This will be the final episode of the year. I will not be doing an episode next week between Christmas and New Year's. We'll be back the following week the first week in January with Dodd Kittsley of Davis ETFs. I want to wish all of our listeners Happy Holidays, Happy New Year. We'll see you in 2021.

For reference purposes this podcast is being recorded on the morning of Wednesday, December 9, 2020. My guest today is Will Hershey. Will is the CEO and Co-Founder of Roundhill Investments, responsible for the company's indexing, research and product development efforts. You may remember well from Episode 29 of this show, an episode titled, Game On: The Case For Pure-Play ESports Exposure. If you haven't already, I highly recommend you go back and give that a listen.

Today, Will and I will be discussing Roundhill's sports betting and iGaming ETF, ticker symbol, BETZ, which launched in early June of this year. Before founding Roundhill in 2018, Will served as the head trader with Yorkville Capital Management, where he traded the firm's long, short equity fund and separate accounts in addition to developing and maintaining a suite of more than 20 custom indexes. He attended Vanderbilt University where he received a BA in Economics. Anyway, welcome back to the show, Will.

Will Hershey: Yeah, thanks for having me. Great to be back.

JL: Yeah, absolutely. And it's great to have you back. This is my favorite time of the year in terms of sports, betting and gambling. I mean in general just because of sports because I'm a huge football fan. And this is kind of the business end of the season, but pretty psyched that I did make the playoffs in both of the fantasy football leagues that I'm in, I got the buy in one of them came down to a couple plays last night, so that was super exciting.

WH: Is this a way to brag to your friends that listen to the podcast to sneak right that in there.

JL: Absolutely, not only a way to brag to them, but a bunch of people and one of the leaks actually own DraftKings and some of the other stocks in your index. At least a couple of them did not make the playoffs. So yeah, it's definitely maybe not so humble brag there.

So let's get right into it here. Last time we spoke about your firm's Roundhill BITKRAFT, Esports and digital entertainment ETF, ticker symbol NERD. Your ticker symbols are awesome, of course. The world was a totally different place last time we spoke. And you were putting the finishing touches on BETZ the fund we're going to discuss today.

First of all, congrats on a heck of a first six months for the fund the performance has been absolutely phenomenal. I looked these numbers up two days ago, but market hasn't moved that much since. Fund is up nearly 53% since launch in early June, versus a really not too shabby 18% gain for the S&P 500 over the same period. So first of all, congrats on that. That's terrific.

WH: Oh, thank you so much. I mean, I think people and we're kind of looking at us like we were crazy when we were getting the ball in motion for launching a sports betting fund earlier this year, when the future of sports was uncertain. But as you mentioned, the NFL seems to be going off relatively without a hiccup. So, we've been pleased with the performance.

JL: Yeah, I mean, I'm sure a team here in there, maybe the Broncos a few weeks ago, when they were forced to play without an actual quarterback might take exception to that. But yeah, it's great. I'm actually surprised by how well it's gone, and not only the NFL, but what baseball did also kind of like the idea of a shorter season where games actually mean something and basketball obviously very, very exciting. So yeah, it's gone off really, really well.

On a global scale, obviously soccer and some of the big tennis tournaments have also gone off really well. So definitely. So investors have definitely taken note of the fund also. You're solidly above $150 million in assets under management.

And I wanted to get into specifically what this fund does. So as with NERD, you seem to be a fan of putting a few different related concepts into fund names. In that case, it was Esports and digital entertainment. In this case, it's sports betting and iGaming. First of all, how are you defining sports betting for the purposes of this fund? And then what is iGaming exactly?

WH: Sure. So when we look at sports betting, I think in the broadest sense of the term, really, it's the act of placing a wager on the outcome of an event typically, that's what we think of in terms of traditional sports betting. For our universe and the way we look at crafting the portfolio, it includes both brick and mortar sports book operators, but also online betting which is really the shift that we're seeing taking place not only in the short-term right now, but over the long-term as we see kind of regulation roll out.

In terms of iGaming, it's kind of an umbrella term for online gaming and online casino. And there you're looking at online slots, online blackjack, online poker. And iGaming is really interesting because, one, it offers typically higher margins than does sports betting, where you have the risk of pricing a line or a spread where the sports book actually takes risk. iGaming and online blackjack, all based on an algorithm, very predictable in terms of revenues and margins.

And really, when we look at what the fund is really trying to achieve, it's trying to capture this shift from physical to digital. There are some players within the current portfolio that are currently focused on brick and mortar, but really where we see this going. Similar to the reason that we're bullish on Esports and digital entertainment is really the shift from physical to digital. Gambling is the world's largest form of entertainment.

So you're looking at $500 billion in gross gaming revenues, about 10% to 15% of that, as of last year was taking place online, we expect that to grow over time. And that's really the exposure, the beta exposure that we're interested in providing to our end investors.

JL: And I guess just to dig into this a little further, you could cast your net kind of as widely as possible. What sorts of peripheral businesses or industries can be included in the sports betting and iGaming ecosystem in terms of capturing the theme for investors as thoroughly as possible?

WH: Yeah, so the first one is the obvious one, and these are the B2C sports book operator. So you mentioned DraftKings, these are companies that are customer facing, that operate either in-person or online sports books where people can go place a wager, and kind of enjoy the games that way. That's kind of the obvious and core part of the portfolio.

Then on the iGaming side, you have B2C operators and it's kind of a nuance there, because different states and different countries have different rules. And I'm sure we'll touch on that in a second. You also have iGaming and sports book, B2B providers. So kind of what we would call technology companies that are really providing back-end services to the companies that operate the front end.

So just as an example, if you're in Pennsylvania, which is the only state that this is live in right now, and you're on the Dave Portnoy's Barstool Sportsbook, the back ends actually operated by a company called Kambi out of Sweden. So those are kind of interesting companies that offer what we would kind of call like a picks and shovels type play on the industry right. They're operator agnostic, they're trying to grab market share, and they'll grow as the industry grows.

Then you have the traditional brick and mortar casino operators that are making a push into online. That's always what we're trying to get in terms of exposure. Those are companies that I think people are rather familiar with. PENN once again, being a pretty interesting example there as they're clearly making a shift from traditional brick and mortar casinos throughout kind of different regions within the U.S. now transitioning to kind of be more of an online story with the Barstool tie up.

And then a final group that would kind of tie in here is actually lead generation. So kind of what you think of in terms of affiliate marketing is a very lucrative business, particularly due to the fact that on a country level, there's different regulations in terms of how you can actually acquire customers, on what platforms can you advertise betting platforms.

And then actually, one more that I've mentioned, that I think will end up probably being bigger over time is really, and you could bucket this under technology as well, but it's really data providers. So sports analytics and data providers that are providing data to the betting platforms is another group.

So it's really kind of a diverse group of companies that makes up the basket. And whenever we're looking at a thematic portfolio, that's how you really create a basket that's really unique and different and doesn't necessarily consist of all growth stocks or value stocks or small cap or large cap. T's really kind of an amalgamation of these different factors into one.

JL: Yeah, it's interesting, and we're definitely going to get into the index composition and the index that underlies BTC a bit more later, because I'm sure listeners are going to want more details around how particular names are selected and what the weighting scheme looks like rebalancing all that stuff.

But before we get into that, I'd love to stay on the theme a bit longer here. So you launched this fund back in June. At that point, it really wasn't at all clear what professional or college sports was going to look like, either in the U.S. or abroad, in the midst of a pandemic, and whether any of the major sports leagues were really going to happen, both in the U.S. and globally.

First of all, did you ever think about maybe delaying the launch as a result of that? And then also, how do you explain that this incredible performance this year in light of what's clearly been a lower margin year for many professional sports leagues?

WH: Sure. Maybe we thought slightly about the length of the launch when it was in the doldrums of March, when the world was falling apart. But I think, really, when we look at this opportunity, it's really a long-term story that's going to take place over several years, if not, decades. So we were pretty confident that the long-term thesis stayed in play. And we know better than to try and time the market. So from that perspective, we felt pretty good all things considered.

In terms of the performance, there's a few things going on. And it's really been an exciting industry over the past several months. I think the first is pretty straightforward. And what we're seeing in the U.S. in the states that are currently live, is all time highs, in terms of the amount wagered, the revenues for the operators in the various states. So New Jersey, hit just an all-time record, Pennsylvania, Colorado, virtually every state that's up and running, is seeing new all-time highs, and pretty much across the board, more than 90% of that is taking place digitally, which is really the core of this thesis.

I think, to a certain degree, a lack of in-person viewing has probably accelerated the growth and adoption of betting, it's kind of a way to feel like you're more engaged while you're watching the game than you would be if you were not under couch. I think another thing kind of related to the pandemic is, it feels like state by state legislation within the U.S., which is a major catalyst for this industry is more likely.

And I think when you look at the budget deficits that are in place in the wake of COVID-19, you're starting to see more states take a look at cannabis legalization. I think the regulation and legalization of sports betting and at a later date iGaming becomes somewhat a lower hanging fruit for states that are looking to bring in additional tax revenues. And I think the market starting to appreciate various timelines may have been pulled forward.

A couple other things that are really interesting they're going on. One is it's kind of consolidation within the industry and broad based M&A. So Caesars is in the process of acquiring William Hill, which is a popular sportsbook in the UK and the U.S. Flutter just last week announced they're increasing their stake in FanDuel, Evolution Gaming out of Sweden's buying Net Entertainment. So there's a lot of consolidation in M&A. And I think that's been a pretty big factor over the past several months.

And then the last one I'd point to is we've seen various media partnerships and investments that I think really highlight the mainstream acceptance that sports betting in particular much more so than iGaming is going to have going forward within mainstream culture. And, you know, there you have NBC, which took a stake in points bet. You had a major media partnership deal between DraftKings and ESPN, obviously Penn, having invested in Barstool and I think what that's really setting up for is the integration of betting and sports betting and lines into mainstream media in a way that it's really going to become par for the course integrated in everything from when you're watching a game in a year, you're going to see the line on the bottom of the screen. And I think that's such a shift than what we saw even a year ago where sports betting which kind of seen as taboo, the pandemics really accelerated mainstream adoption.

So I think there's several factors going on. But kind of the biggest driver all in all, is that the growth appears to be materializing maybe quicker than we had otherwise expected.

JL: Yeah, that's super fascinating, actually. And I am hearing a lot of similarities to the cannabis space. For example, when constellation about a $5 billion investment into Canopy Growth Corporation, just kind of shows the wider adoption. And then you see this year's election more and more states and states that I think people would not have imagined would be legalizing cannabis or they're on the front lines states like the Dakotas. So yeah, really interesting to keep an eye on that.

In terms of the legalization question. So I just I pulled up I have a graphic here, which I think is actually on DraftKings website yet sportsbook.draftkings.com. And it shows different and different color coded representation, which states currently have legalized sports betting which ones have considered legalizing but haven't yet, and which ones really have not even entered into the conversation.

And I'm wondering, in terms of the long-term thesis to play out here, how much is it predicated on the fact that right now there's only 23 states in the U.S. with legalized sports betting, states like California and Texas really just gigantic states with humongous populations have not legalizing this yet at this point? How much the longer-term thesis here is predicated on legalization happening in all 50 states? And how much is that almost immaterial to this being just a great long-term bet anyway?

WH: Yeah. No, I think it's very important that that we get to the point where more and more states are regulating this market. It's funny, because we're only less than two years from it becoming legal on a federal level with the repeal of PASPA in 2018. But when we look at the size of the unregulated black and kind of offshore market, it's massive, like we're talking about, estimates vary, but over $100 billion a year in estimated wagers in the U.S. And long-term growth for the industry and for many of the companies in the portfolio is definitely predicated on eventually us moving towards more and more states.

You mentioned a handful that are major catalysts, if and when they come. I think it's really more when not if, but you look at New York, you look at California, Florida, Texas, these are all going to be major catalysts, when they roll through. New York's an interesting example and I think highlights how every single state legislature is different. In New York, you can bet on sports in-person, you just can't do it mobily or online now. In California, you have tribal lands that control the casinos in that state. So there's a little bit of a different angle there. Every state is going to be really different.

But the U.S. rollout is certainly at the core of the thesis. And you're even seeing some of the legacy European iGaming and sports betting operators that are trying to get into the U.S. market, because it's really the next area of growth for regulated betting and iGaming. iGaming is going to be critical as well. Once again, it's going to be state by state, it's going to be on different timeline than sports betting. But that's kind of going to be a long-term catalyst as well.

And then, there's more than just what's going on in the U.S. So just earlier this month or I guess it was late last month, Canada introduced the bill that would legalize single event sports betting. Currently in Canada, you can only bet on parlays and kind of exotic bets. So Canada, we're now seeing regulatory momentum.

Brazil is going to be another country to watch that could be really interesting, even India. So I think when you're looking at for us the way we kind of view the long-term story here, the U.S. and regulation is kind of it's just a question of when that will happen. But we believe it will. I think Utah's probably the state that will hold out the longest.

JL: It's a probably a safe bet. Yeah.

WH: But it's very much a global story. And I think when you look to the UK and Australia and how they've benefited from it from a tax perspective by taking what such a big black market and relating it, it's kind of a win-win and who knows how many more countries will kind of contribute to that growth. But that's going to just be provide additional tailwind over the long-term.

JL: Yeah, sure. No, that makes a lot of sense. In terms of the demographics of this space, are we talking about a younger population globally? What is the growth look like? How many people are currently participating in this on a global scale? And what are the projections for what the numbers can get to five or 10 years out?

WH: Yes. So it's interesting. Demographics, one thing I'd point out is that this is why I'm so bullish on iGaming in particular, sports betting is dominated predominantly by male betters. When you look at iGaming and online slots and online blackjack, the demographics completely changed from a sex perspective. So females are a little bit over 50%, I believe, of that market.

In terms of the growth of the industry, the market coming into this year, in terms of regulated online gambling was growing an estimated 10% per year over the past several years. I think that that's accelerated materially, we'll see when the numbers come in for this year. But once again, we're only talking about a penetration rate in terms of online percentage of the total, that somewhere around 12%.

So there's a lot of kind of shifts that I think is expected to take place. When you look at age demographics that you point to, quite simply, you know, younger betters are more attuned to placing bets visually than older ones are. And I think that that bodes well for kind of the companies that are positioned to kind of take place in that digital transformation.

In terms of the U.S. market, which I think is once again, where a lot of the focus is estimates are really all over the place, because it's so difficult to try and capture these black market figures and what could eventually become regulated. But we're seeing $20 billion to $30 billion at maturity in gross gaming revenues on the betting side, and other 30 plus in terms of iGaming, that might even be below given what we're seeing right now in states like New Jersey.

And then in terms of number of participants, these numbers are difficult to kind of get a hold of, but if you want to kind of take an upside case, I mean, in the UK, over 50% of UK adults and UK and Australia are known for being big, big gamblers and betters over 50% of adults gamble. And I think on a global basis, once again, it's difficult to try and peg numbers here because of how much takes place in unregulated markets.

But the TAM, if you will, and I don't want to go down the route of TAM, because we're seeing too much of that in today's market is really significant. And long-term you kind of alluded to this, really why we're so excited is this is kind of the gamification, if you will, of watching sports.

For younger generations, I think, just look at the demographic issues, you're seeing a major league baseball, how do you get younger people to pay attention to a slow game like baseball where you introduce betting, and you introduce live betting eventually. And you get people to feel like not only are they personally invested and involved, but they want to watch every single play.

And I think the future of sports is going to be very much driven by betting. And I don't even think we've scratched the surface in terms of different ways that bets as technology improves, that the bets can be put out into the market. And it's really going to be interesting to see how that develops over time.

JL: Yeah, sure. I do wonder in terms of in-person sports, and of course this year has been really transformational in good or positive way, for many industries obviously not been the case for many other industries, unfortunately. But I would imagine that, of course, a lot of the growth happening this year will just kind of end up carrying forward as a change in people's behavior. They may be won't putting down bets on specific games or spending time, let's say maybe playing poker online, or blackjack or slots. And maybe it's something they do regularly now.

I also wonder though, if you just think about putting aside let's say people that actually have some kind of addiction problem and are spending money they don't have, a typical person, probably, doesn't even start falling into that category. It's very possible that was just the basic lack of entertainment outlets this year, that I know myself in terms of my personal expenses, I can afford to go out and maybe buy a nicer bottle of scotch or a better cut of steak than I normally would, because the money is not getting spent on other things like live entertainment, which I used to spend a fair amount on.

And I do wonder if that may be a bit of a future headwind when the pandemic finally ends, you've already dropped several hundred dollars to attend a live sporting event. And you're not the kind of person that's going to spend money you don't have. I wonder if that suddenly means that you actually have less to spend on gambling than you've been spending during the pandemic.

WH: No, it's certainly a great point. And I think you could look at it kind of both ways, right. So when live entertainment comes back, you're absolutely right that, in theory that takes a cut out of your "global entertainment spend." But the kind of, what I think has really happened and just kind of reiterating this is really we've seen adoption. And this goes well beyond this industry. I mean, look at things like e-commerce and industries where you already had a long-term growth rate in place, but what you've seen in 2020, is kind of a step up in what that growth rate looks like.

And, and I think the question for a lot of these industries that have benefited from what's hopefully, a short-term change in behavior necessitated by the pandemic is, there's a long-term growth right now just simply increase. And I think that's what our thought is here is that, you've gotten more participants involved in, and quite frankly, I mean, when you look at the expectation for additional states in the U.S. to roll out, it's going to bring new betters into the fold, and that's going to contribute to the growth.

But, once again, I think, as the media continues to integrate betting more and more into broadcast, into kind of the way that they tell the story around games, it's just going to become more and more kind of likely for you to have even if you are at the game to throw $5, just to make it feel a little bit more exciting and kind of really just falls into that entertainment bucket.

So I think it's possible the same way, if you look at e-commerce is e-commerce going to have difficult comps in maybe 2021 or 2022, certainly, but I think the long-term trend of the shift from physical to digital is taking place here. And I think that's really important to notice. This industry doesn't necessarily need to grow for a lot of value to accrue to these newer companies. It just needs to shift from physical to digital. And I think that's more of a generational thing that's going to take place over several years than short-term.

JL: Yeah, I think that's a really important point for listeners to take note of, actually, as well as the point about well, even if I don't know people in New Jersey bet 20% less after that pandemics over but it gets legalized in California that'll more than offset that that trend there. So yeah, it's definitely worth keeping in mind.

So I think this is probably a good place to pivot over to bets as underlying index and the portfolio of the fund. What is the screening process look like in terms of ensuring pure play exposure? So for example, I play fantasy football on CBS, which is owned by Viacom Of course. It's a pay league we have some very special settings and we have just kind of a really fun setup at this point. It involves multi-year transactions and players being kept over long-term periods. And so we're paying them money for this. This is clearly for the purposes of gambling and yet Viacom's not in your portfolio for obvious reasons. Who knows what percent of the revenue comes from people playing fantasy on CBS, I imagine it's relatively small. So what are the basic screening characteristics here in terms of ensuring pure play exposure?

WH: It sounds like you're in a dynasty league and you're a much more sophisticated fantasy football player than I.

JL: Not enough full dynasty. There's a limited number of keepers. But yeah, there's definitely a dynasty element.

WH: Sure. So in terms of what we're trying to achieve with BETZ, similar to what we've done in NERD, really, the goal is to once again provide that pure play beta exposure to the industry. And we follow a similar process whereby each quarter, when we're coming up on a rebounds, we perform a screening of company filings for keywords that we've determined are relevant to the theme. So online sportsbook, or sports betting, or online casino and really, that screen provides us with kind of a slimmed down universe and then dictates which companies make it into the portfolio alongside some qualitative analysis.

And, ultimately, I think the way we've constructed is with a focus on sports betting and iGaming being secondary. We're also incorporating a liquidity overlay. If you go outside of the U.S., particularly into Sweden, where many of these names are traded, some of them aren't as liquid as what we see in the U.S., although they're very interesting companies and provide exposure. So we have a liquidity overlay. And then finally, we're going to assign pure play core or non-core classifications to each of the company within the initial screen and provided that that liquidity is there, we're going to wait pure plays higher.

And we think that ends up creating portfolio that really provides that beta exposure, unlike what you typically see with market cap weighted indexes, where to your point, if you had Viacom in a portfolio like this and market cap weighted it, you really would be getting a lot of other stuff. And that's really what we try to avoid. We want a portfolio that insofar as there's positive catalysts and growth for this industry, it's going to benefit.

JL: Yeah, certainly. And you're picking themes here that it's actually possible to do that with, like, for example, there's some very interesting blockchain funds out there. But the reality is, you put Facebook in a blockchain fund, how much exposure to blockchain are you getting, like almost none. So, I understand why they're there. But it's, you're actually able to do that effectively, and properly here. So that's good to note.

In terms of the rebalancing or the reconstitution, there's obviously some subjectivity on your part going on here, which is part and parcel of most indexes, of course, from the biggies like the S&P 500, where they might just decide. We don't feel like putting Tesla even though they meet all the qualifications this year to indexes like yours also. So how often are you rerunning that process? How often are names being added or removed from the index? And granted, I know, that is still early innings for the index, but just in terms of what the schedule for doing that is going forward?

WH: Sure. So we're doing that on a quarterly basis. I think as the industry matures, there won't be as much in the way of moving parts. But what we've seen is, several new companies coming public, quite frankly, I mean, you have several stocks right now that are in the process of acquiring sports betting or iGaming companies, DraftKings famously, arguably one of the best performing stocks we've seen since this recent back boom GAN recently listed in the U.S.

JL: Backs or just publicly traded companies period over since it listed.

WH: Yeah. No, exactly. So I think that's driven maybe a little bit more turnover than you'd typically find in an index fund. But, that's really what we want to try and do is if there's new companies that are really providing this exposure, we want to be sure they're in the portfolio. And that's kind of the approach that we've taken. And then I mentioned earlier, there's been a lot of M&A that impacted the index as well. So typically, on a quarterly basis, is the way we're going to approach it.

JL: Nice. And any idea how much turnover you expect I guess it really does just vary based on what's happened in the previous quarter?

WH: It does just vary. You know, we're also trying to capture companies that are making a broader shift into online betting. And that stuff kind of takes place over a longer timeframe. But I think if you look at the last rebalance, we did, it was a handful, you know, two or three additions to the index. I think that's probably where we expect to come out over the long-term. But once again, as it matures, I think and you see you find out which companies are going to be public at the end of the day, that's really what we're trying to do is provide exposure and not try and take into account recent market moves or anything like that.

JL: Yeah, sure. And then in terms of the weighting methodology, you hinted at pure plays versus non-pure plays being weighted differently. But you weren't overly specific. Is this some kind of modified cap weighting? Is it equal weighting? When a let's say a new fund enter, sorry, when a new name enters the index, and then the portfolio, what size is it entering at? And what kind of rebalancing is being done?

WH: Yes, so I guess we'd call it kind of peered wait. Pure plays are getting one and a half times the weightings of cores that are getting one and a half times the weightings of non cores as we have them classified based on our screening. So, a new company that qualifies as a pure play will be, you know, in theory, if they're liquid enough amongst one of the largest holdings in the portfolio. So just because it's new, doesn't mean it's going to be scaled into overtime, per se.

JL: Gotcha. Yeah, that makes a lot of sense. All right. So let's get into some of the specific holdings here. I'd love to just kind of start at the top and that is PointsBet Holdings which is an Australian bookmaker with U.S. subsidiaries. What do investors need to know about this company?

WH: Sure. So that's exactly right. PointsBet is an online workbook operator. So similar to FanDuel sportsbook or DraftKings sportsbook if people are more familiar there. But really they've built their platform in Australia, they're now rolling it out into the U.S. And I think the growth story, there has really become that of the U.S. and not the Australian market. How do they differ from some of their peers? And I think this is going to be really interesting because you're going to have to find ways if you're a sportsbook operator to kind of differentiate amongst what you're offering.

So if you look at Penn National and Barstool, Dave Portnoy and big cat to kind of promote different interesting bets within their platform. PointsBet has really interesting points betting technology, it's called actually, that's how they named the company where you can place bets that are almost like, if I had to make an analogy to the market, it's almost like using leverage, where if you're betting on a given game, using points betting, and you're betting on Team A, the amount that Team A beat Team B by, or loses by will dictate the amount of your win or loss. And they're the only ones that have this out in the market. And it's pretty unique and revolutionary technologies that they've been able to do include.

I think one other thing for people to know on PointsBet is the partnership they have with NBC. So over the coming, you know, it should be rolled out pretty soon. But on any NBC Sports broadcast or for most of them, you're going to see PointsBet featured throughout everything, on the commercials, on the screen. And that's part of this really broad deal they've done together where NBC took almost a 5% stake in PointsBet earlier this year. And they have NBC actually has the option to increase that up to 25%. So PointsBet is going to be featured prominently throughout all of NBC Sports offerings.

And I think to that extent, it's certainly a possibility that they end up within the top five within the top 10 certainly in market share when the dust settles. And that that's one last thing I don't think we've touched on is there's going to be room for several winners in this story. If you just look to Europe is kind of a template. There's dozens of European online sportsbooks and iGaming operators that have decent market share. And I think PointsBet a really interesting one. That's a pure play, if you're looking to get involved in online sportsbooks.

JL: Sure. And their unique technology there where you know, depending on different outcomes, you win or lose different amounts. Sounds like the kind of thing that various options traders would maybe want to get into where they're looking at different outcomes and straddling different types of positions. So, yeah, definitely interesting and something I'm going to check out more after this.

WH: It's funny, I would almost call them like, if you wanted to make some analogies to brokerage trading, and I think you can, in a lot of ways, a couple points that almost like interactive brokers and DraftKings as Robin Hood.

JL: Nice.

WH: If I can make that analogy.

JL: Yeah. That's great. All right. So moving over to number two here Flutter Entertainment. I was actually not immediately familiar with the name when I saw it. But the second I looked it up, everybody has heard of some of their subsidiary some of the names in their portfolio. We're talking Paddy Power. Betfair, PokerStars the site I used to play on back in the day, as well as decent size ownership of FanDuel. What do investors need to know about this company? They seem to really be kind of the 800 pound gorilla in the room. Are they the biggest company in terms of revenue in this space right now?

WH: They are the biggest. And you mentioned PokerStars they acquired PokerStars in a deal that closed earlier this year. Once again, more M&A that we didn't even touch on. But no, Flutter is really kind of a diversified player and giant in the room to your point on a kind of on a global basis, when it comes to online betting and iGaming.

Interesting, you mentioned FanDuel they actually just last week increased their stake in FanDuel. So, I think they had somewhere around 60% coming into this, they increased it to 95% based on their current investment here. FanDuel is valued at 11.2 billion, which interestingly is well below last I checked anyway, well below DraftKings value in the current market. But at the same time, FanDuel is the number one online sportsbook in the U.S., they have over 40% share bigger than DraftKings and are trading at a lower valuation. So clearly an attractive investment for them to kind of up their stake there.

And I think, kind of we talked about some analogies to be made versus the cannabis industry. But in a lot of ways, this is different in the sense that a lot of these companies, particularly those with European and UK based operations are profitable. So, Flutter is a profitable company that happens to have FanDuel, which is not profitable quite yet to my understanding, but focus more on growth in the portfolio. So, Flutter trades at 30 to 40 times earnings, they have 20% EBITDA margins, their UK and Australia business are putting out positive cash flow that they can then use to fund their U.S. business. So Flutter also a very interesting company in a way to get exposure to a lot of these different growth segments and regions.

It'll be interesting to see if they potentially take a look at spinning off their FanDuel stake, because what we're seeing, just looking at DraftKings as an example is, there's really a valuation arbitrage, if you will, from, non-U.S. markets and U.S. markets. And what I mean by that is, the multiples that are being assigned to U.S. listed iGaming sports betting companies is simply much higher. So there could be an interesting opportunity for Flutter to spin off FanDuel onto the U.S. exchanges, and capture some of that value.

JL: I mean, that would certainly offer a good explanation for why they just upped their stake from 60% to 95%. And yeah, I was just taking a look at DraftKings here on Seeking Alpha, cool page, we're talking about a market cap of just under $20 billion. We're talking about a company that's also not earnings positive at this stage. Again, they're still in growth mode, I think it's probably safe to assume that part of the reason that companies that are focused on the U.S. market in the sports betting or iGaming space, are trading at these kinds of lofty valuations is that again, you've only got 23 states with legal sports betting of any type at all.

And as you mentioned, there's major states like New York, where you need to be doing it in-person. And so if you look at the demographics there, the multiple assuming that you're legal in places like California and New York, digitally and Texas, and other key states where there's not yet legal five or so years out from now, these multiples as crazy as they looked might actually be really under estimating the long-term valuation so these companies here.

WH: No, it's certainly possible. And I think you know, DraftKings, which you mentioned is kind of in a growth at all costs type mode. And I think, to a certain degree, you know, that type of business strategy throughout the market right now is being rewarded. From last quarter alone, and this is astounding to me, DraftKings spent over $200 million on marketing and advertising in the quarter. That's more than Penn invested into Barstool for their stake. And it's just indicative of this model of growth at all costs. But it's worked for DraftKings. So, just as of last month, they actually took over as number one in online casino and iGaming in the U.S. As I mentioned, FanDuel is number one in online sports betting. DraftKings is number two, but the markets rewarding that that kind of top line growth, that user growth that we've seen from DraftKings.

I'd be interested to see to what degree they can maybe take advantage of their high priced currency to be to be acquisitive. We've already seen them raise secondary capital. I think they've raised over a billion dollars in secondaries this year that they can then use to pump back into that marketing and advertising machine. But I wouldn't be surprised if they look to be acquisitive with their currency. I mean I talked about the valuation arbitrage you know, you can look at high quality or decent growing European iGaming sports betting companies that are trading at below 12 times EBITDA, below 10 times even I wonder if DraftKings looks to do that to kind of bring some earnings power into the company.

JL: Definitely very interesting to keep an eye on that. In terms of DraftKings. It had really just an incredible run since IPO. And really, I guess less than a year before you open the fund really just a year and a half ago, a little less than that. This is a company that went from, I think it was $10 a share when it IPO to above $60 in early October. It's pulled back a little bit and yet, the stock is still up fairly huge amount since its IPO.

And I'm just wondering what your outlook is for DraftKings at the current price? And also, in terms of rebalancing of the portfolio is there any ability to kind of trim the winners and you know, redouble down on losers? How does that look in terms of the actual management of the ETF?

WH: Yeah. So you know, in terms of outlook, it's very difficult to try and project. As we all know, I mean, I think once again, DraftKings is getting rewarded by the market for the back that it's seen as kind of the large cap or mid-cap, however, you want to look at it pure play way to play U.S. only worth betting. And as a result, it's getting a fancy multiple and tremendous performance.

In some ways, I'm an old school valuation guy and think it has some work to do to grow into that valuation, but once again, what I just mentioned, I think there's opportunities for them to be tactical and smart and do things like an acquisition, or even additional secondary that continues to pull forward growth for the company.

In terms of our management of the index, we're not going to look to try and reduce positions upon rebalance based on potential recent price performance. But we have, you know, as a result of the fact that we're doing it once a quarter, just by nature of the way our methodology works. We will typically see, like our top several positions be reweighted lower. We saw that with PointsBet that, when NBC made that announcement, it was up 80% in a day, and then come the next rebalance we trim that. So that would be how we would look to kind of keep the portfolio from getting too overweight, a single position.

JL: Yeah, sure. That makes total sense. So I want to get into the only other ETF that probably serves, I think as a direct comparison to BETZ that's the Vanek Vectors Gaming ETF. BJK is obviously an important thing for investors to consider you want exposure to the space, there's more than one option available what's the right choice.

First of all, in terms of performance, BETZ has just absolutely crushed it. So you've got a six month window at this point to measure. And BETZ is up 53% versus 23% for BJK. That's not bad. I mean, it's beat the S&P 500 by 5% over that six month period, but still, obviously not the kind of performance that your fund has produced. Your fund is a little pricier than BJK. So we're talking 75 basis points for 66 basis points for BJK.

In terms of the holdings, there's definitely significant overlap there. BJK's top holding is Flutter Entertainment. It's also got DraftKings as its fourth largest holding, there's also some significant differences though. They seem way more focused on brick and mortar. Casinos, for example. Probably in terms of weighting, I'm guessing less of a focus on sports betting more of a focus on just straight up casino style games. And such, both of the digital and in-person variety what are some key differences there that you think investors need to keep an eye on?

WH: I mean, I think you highlighted it maybe better, better than I even could, but that's exactly what I see as the main difference. The way we view BETZ is, over time it's really going to shift to be digital first, an online focused companies, whether that's sports betting or iGaming.

As far as I'm aware, the Vanek product really is kind of focused on anything involved in classified under casinos and gaming, and as a result, it's performed well, as you mentioned over the past several months, but it's really leveraged to brick and mortar casinos that are really have a lot of ways have really become kind of part of this reopening trade. And I think over the long-term, I can't speak that as to how they'll be managing their index or portfolio. But for us, you're going to get a focus on online, simply because this is the long-term trend we're excited about.

The shift from physical to digital, it's what younger people the way they want to engage in content. And that's how we're going to manage ours. I think I think really, the brick and mortar exposure that you're going to find in BETZ over time, will be limited to companies that are explicitly trying to make the shift to digital and have a focus on these growth areas.

JL: Yeah, sure. And it reminds me of a conversation I had on this show with Christian Magoon of Amplify, where he was making a similar case about his IBUY ETF, which is a retail fund which simply as a full exclusion for physical brick and mortar retail locations, only focuses on digital is just absolutely trounced, focus on e-commerce is absolutely trounced. The equivalent of funds like RTH and XRT, which have a mix of for every Amazon or ETSY in their portfolio, they've got a Macy's or Nordstrom also, that obviously hasn't been a winning strategy over the last decade.

And I guess I should just close long similar find EBIZ, which is also an online or e-commerce only retail fund. Normally it's difficult to predict markets, but I don't think you need any kind of particular crystal ball to look out and say, obviously, I want to overweight or just eliminate, I want to overweight companies that are doing digital business, because that's where the world is heading and makes total sense here, also and kind of eliminate the dinosaurs. And just there's no reason to continue to invest in companies that are presiding over a shrinking market share and less potential consumers for what they're doing.

WH: I'm with you. I'm with you there. No question about it.

JL: Now you say, I mean, I almost wonder, you do have iGaming in the title. I almost wonder if, but it's almost somewhat hidden. And I wonder if maybe the word digital or something, if it would make sense to maybe get that into the title of the fund to just make clear to potential investors. This is, of course, a suggestion that maybe came a little too late considering the funds.

WH: Are you suggesting our fund name isn't long enough, because we can make it a lot.

JL: Yeah, or maybe you could have gone with something like IBET for the ticker.

WH: There you go. I like that.

JL: The I thing is totally overdone, I guess, but seems to keep on working for people. So Alright, I guess just get into one more holding in the portfolio that maybe is unfamiliar to U.S. based investors. So much of the portfolio is not even traded in the U.S. Just curious if there's one name that you think should be on people's radars that you feel has a real chance to drive the performance of debts going forward?

WH: Sure, I'll throw out what I think I would call a fin twit or Financial Twitter favorites, which is can be, Swedish listed company spun off from Kindred, which is also in the portfolio and can be, once again is one of these B2B technology providers. They're going to grow and are very exposed to the U.S. growth story, despite being listed in Sweden.

Some of their clients are Rush Street, Penn, Barstool. And they're really kind of this interesting play that, they're the ones that are running the back-end technology that these front facing sportsbook apps run on, but they don't necessarily care which one of their end clients wins and so far as the overall pie grows. So they're an interesting one to keep an eye on.

JL: Nice. That's great. All right. Anyway, it's been awesome. Well, thanks so much for coming back on the show. We're definitely going to have to get you on again, relatively soon, because I think we share a lot of interests and your funds are really fun, and also the performance has been terrific.

So definitely a good thing to bring in front of listeners, so they can consider getting in at the ground floor, so to speak, because sounds like even if some of the performances seem difficult to fathom up 50% in a year, the long-term growth is there that really can end up being a drop in the bucket if you think in terms of decades and not years.

WH: No, absolutely. And we have more fun hopefully planned for the first quarter of next year. So I'd love to come back.

JL: Nice. Anything you can hint at right now or all if not, I totally get it also.

WH: I'm in a quiet period, but the filing is out on the SEC's website. I think that's all.

JL: Okay.

WH: That all I'm allowed to say.

JL: Gotcha. Okay. So should be fairly easy to figure that out then. For listeners that want to keep on researching what we've been discussing here, learn more about your funds, where do you recommend they go?

WH: I think the best place to go is our website. And you can sign up for our newsletter that we put out every weekend covering our sector. So that's roundhillinvestments.com. Otherwise, if you want to be a little more passive, you can follow us on Twitter as well where we try and share interesting news, salient points research that we're finding interesting. And our account there is @ Roundhill, so either of those would work anyone that wants to get in touch with me, personally our team is more than welcome to do that as well.

JL: Nice and then you have a personal Twitter account that I follow also which you put out some great stuff on, and you got a lot of followers very active there. You want to tell people what your handle is and in case they want to follow you personally also.

WH: Sure, I don't know why they would pick me over the firm's account, but if they...

JL: They can pick both. There is no limit on how many people you can follow.

WH: That's true. I'm only kidding. My Twitter handle is fun. It's @maybebullish, and I think this year I should have just had to take bullish but maybe bullish.

JL: That's good, and also I like that it's not under name. My Twitter handle is also not my name Giant ETF Fisher, I set that up probably 15 years ago at this point and had no idea that I was actually going to be using it professionally in any way, shape or form. But good to see that there's still people out there that get creative with the handles, and don't just write their name like everyone else.

WH: Absolutely. You got to have fun with it.

JL: You do. Anyway well this has been awesome. I want to wish you really great holiday season, much luck in the New Year, and of course, while we ride out the rest of this storm here is safety and health and sanity and really only good things.

WH: Absolutely, same to you. Thank you so much for having me again.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.