The Toronto-based Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) reported drilling results in the Saddle zone at Detour Lake mine on December 23, 2020. This article will analyze this news in-depth and evaluate the growing contribution of Detour mine in the total company's output.

The investment thesis with Kirkland Lake Gold is continuing to be the same. As I said in my preceding article, the stock is an excellent long-term investment despite a disappointing performance year to date.

However, it is crucial to trade the gold volatility and use about 30% to 50% of your KL position to profit from this unusual situation.

Tony Makuch, president and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, said in the press release:

With a growing number of high-grade intersections at depth, we are increasingly optimistic that both production levels and average grades can be augmented through the addition of an underground mining operation. We are also very encouraged by drill results on the west side of the property, which include extending mineralization 200 m west of the current West Pit location.

Detour Lake mine: Commentary

Below is a quick view of the mine data for Q3 and year to date.

Important Note: On November 12, 2020, Seeking Alpha published my article covering Kirkland Lake Gold's third-quarter results, which I recommend reading.

During the third quarter of 2020, Kirkland Lake Gold produced 339,584 Au Oz for three producing mines: Macassa, Fosterville, and Detour Lake. Detour Lake production represented 41.2% of the total output produced.

Detour Lake mine is a new addition. Production started in January, and Kirkland Lake is showing two full-production quarters for the mine.

As we can see above, Detour Lake is expected to produce 520-540K Au Oz in 2020 with operating cash costs of $630 per ounce.

On January 31, 2020, Kirkland Lake Gold completed Detour Gold's acquisition for a total of $3.68 billion.

the Company issued approximately 77,217,129 Kirkland Shares under the Arrangement to former Detour Gold shareholders as consideration for their Detour Shares. Upon closing of the Arrangement, existing Kirkland Lake Gold and former Detour Gold shareholders own approximately 73% and 27% of the issued and outstanding Kirkland Shares, respectively

The acquisition added 15.41 Moz to Kirkland Lake's mineral reserve base and extended the reserve life index by eight years.

However, the acquisition was also controversial, and many shareholders voiced their disapproval after estimating that Kirkland Lake paid too much for the assets. Kirkland paid a 23.8% premium for Detour Gold.

One major and visible negative is that Kirkland Lake ran two underground, high-grade mines and bought a low-grade open-pit mine, which it believes was not totally compatible. However, I have noticed that an acquisition is a susceptible issue that puts pressure on the stock price.

In fact, Kirkland Lake stock fell 16% when the deal was announced on November 19, 2019.

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq said the deal adds to Kirkland's overall cost profile, and raises concerns about potentially weaker exploration updates coming at Fosterville.

Almost a year later, it seems that the Detour Lake acquisition was a great deal. What helped tremendously is that the gold price went up significantly, as the chart below is showing. The gold price realized for the first quarter of 2021 was $1,589 per ounce and jumped 20% to $1,907 per ounce in Q3'20 and will probably be around $1,885 per ounce in Q4'20.

Another issue is that the AISC jumped from about $550 per ounce to $886 per ounce with Detour Lake. If we exclude Detour, the AISC drops to $622 per ounce in Q3.

However, with the gold price increase and the addition of Detour Lake production, Kirkland Lake Gold managed to make a record-high free cash flow in the third quarter of 2020 of $275.69 million, and total cash of $848.52 million ( After the sale of Osisko shares for $107.7 million and purchased 2,139,300 shares for $107.4 million in Q3).

I think it is the bottom line here for shareholders, and the company was right to say that it was the right deal at the right time.

A look at December 23 recent drilling results

From 25 holes (19,523 m) and one wedge hole (1,110 m) of drilling at the Detour Lake. The company said:

The new holes being reported are the third batch of results from the recently announced 250,000 m exploration program, which the Company is targeting for completion by the end of 2021.

The Saddle zone is located between the Main and the West pits.

The new results provide further evidence of a large and continuous mineralization corridor in the Saddle Zone between the Main and West pits. The company is confident that this drilling program will be "leading to substantial Mineral Reserve growth, increased production levels, and improved unit costs."

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Kirkland Lake Gold is presenting an excellent financial profile, with tremendous cash flow generation and no debt. Furthermore, the company is paying a quarterly dividend that will increase to $0.1875 per share in Q4'20 or a yield of about 1.8%, which is not negligible.

We can always complain about this and that, but to me, it is clear that Kirkland Lake Gold is a first-class gold miner with tremendous potential and great management led by Tony Makuch.

Detour Lake mine is turning into a great, long-term mine for Kirkland Lake. Only one slight negative is that AISC for Detour Lake is expected to be $1,156 per ounce in 2020, which is pretty high but could be explained by the extra CapEx for exploration.

Technical Analysis

KL forms a clear descending triangle pattern with resistance at $47 and support at $38.5.

A descending triangle can be either bearish or bullish, depending on if it is a reversal pattern or not. In this case, we have a few conflicting elements, and my opinion is that the $38.5 support should hold, and the pattern will end up with a breakout with a retest of $50-$55.8 later in 2021.

However, I do not see much traction short term, and KL will probably drop to $38.50, at which point I recommend buying and accumulating the stock for a rally in H2 2021.

Meanwhile, it is essential to regularly take some profit off if KL trades between $43.5 and $47.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

