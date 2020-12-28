Today's in-depth analysis is around a services company in the transportation industry. The firm should benefit greatly from the return to ‘normalcy’ from the pandemic as vaccines become widely available. It is well-managed and has seen considerable recent insider buying as well. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is a global provider of rental cars, rental trucks, and ride sharing solutions, boasting over 11,000 locations in ~180 countries. The iconic brand conducted more than 41 million vehicle transactions in 2019 from a fleet of ~660,000 vehicles. Avis was founded in 1946 before being acquired by HFS Incorporated in 1996, and subsequently renamed Cendant in 1997. In 2002, it acquired Budget, with its roots dating back to 1958. The combined entity was spun out of Cendant in 2006 and has since made eight acquisitions – including Payless and car-sharing concern Zipcar – to expand its global footprint. After an extremely volatile 1Q20, during which its stock price plunged 88% from $52.98 to $6.35 (intraday) in a four-week span, shares of CAR have rebounded smartly. The shares currently trade just under $37 and sport an approximate $2.6 billion market cap.

Source: Company Presentation

The company’s business model is relatively simple: purchase cars at significant fleet discounts, lease the cars to customers, and sell the vehicles after their useful rental life is completed. The leasing revenue will hopefully outstrip the maintenance, operational, and depreciation expenses. Approximately 34% of Avis Budget’s fleet is either leased or purchased with a manufacturer guarantee to reacquire the vehicles at a predetermined price. Average monthly vehicle rental fleet size typically bottoms in January (576,000 vehicles in 2019) in lockstep with its lowest monthly utilization rate (64% in 2019), with both metrics usually peaking in July (757,000 and 76%) – meaning Avis Budget takes delivery of a significant number of new vehicles in the first half of each year. About two-thirds of the company’s revenue is generated at the airport and ~70% is produced in North, South, and Central America (a.k.a. Americas segment). Its business has been more or less stable over the past decade, growing modestly in the past half decade.

Source: Company Presentation

Avis Budget and the Rental Landscape Pre-Pandemic

Specifically, in the five years prior to 2020, the company grew its revenue at a CAGR of 1.9%, while its Adj. EBITDA fell at CAGR of 3.3%, although it had been on an uptrend since 2017. During the 2015-2019 period, Avis Budget kicked out $2.2 billion of Adj. free cash flow of which ~$1.25 billion was returned to shareholders in the form of share repurchases (~35 million shares). The company is part of an oligopoly with Hertz (OTCPK:HTZGQ), which also operates the Dollar and Thrifty brands; and Enterprise, which also owns the Alamo and National brands. Internationally, it vies with Europcar Mobility Group and Sixt AG. Indirectly, Avis Budget competes with ride-sharing services such as Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT). Overall, the global rental car market reached ~$70 billion in 2019 and was slated to grow at a 13.6% CAGR from 2020 through 2026, mostly a function of the rise of ride-sharing services.

Source: Company Presentation

Weathering the Pandemic:

Then the bottom fell out. After guiding the Street to 2020 Adj. EPS of $4.25 on revenue of $9.5 billion – representing 15% and 4% increases (respectively) over the $3.68 a share on $9.2 billion in revenue generated in 2019 – on the back of a solid start to 2020, Avis Budget was forced to rescind that forecast by March 23rd as its reservations plummeted 60% versus the prior-year period due to pandemic uncertainty grounding the travel industry. Matters were even worse for rival Hertz, which was forced to file for bankruptcy protection in May.

As Hertz was sliding into the abyss, Moody's downgraded Avis Budget's credit ratings two clicks to B2, or five levels below investment-grade, citing the company’s weakening liquidity on April 24th. Complicating matters was the 34% year-over-year drop in used car prices in April 2020. With the possibility of a massive supply of autos from a Hertz bankruptcy potentially crushing an already bludgeoned aftermarket, concerns mounted over Avis Budget’s depreciation assumptions for its vehicles.

As it turned out, management had foreseen events back in March and acted swiftly, disposing of 35,000 cars that month and cancelling 80% of its incoming rental vehicle orders in the U.S. for the balance of the year. It also negotiated an amendment to its senior credit agreement that temporarily eliminated the leverage covenant until June 30, 2021, subsequently providing a relaxed one through June 2022. This move paved the way for Avis Budget to issue $500 million of 10.5% senior secured notes due May 2025 at 97% of their face value on May 6th, further propping up its balance sheet. And just when things looked grimmest, the used vehicle market caught a significant bid, as the shift away from public transportation coupled with some pent-up demand from the lockdown moved prices 8.9% higher (sequentially) in May and 9.0% in June, providing an opening for the company to dispose of an additional ~100,000 vehicles more profitably in 2Q20. In other cash-saving measures, Avis Budget reduced its workforce by 60% from pre-pandemic levels, instituted a hiring freeze, and slashed executive compensation. In total, it reduced over $1 billion of annual costs in the quarter.

All of these actions proved vital as the company posted a staggering 2Q20 Adj. EPS loss of $5.60 on a 67% year-over-year plunge in revenue to $760 million. On the Adj. EBITDA line, Avis Budget posted a loss of $382 million versus a gain of $175 million in the prior year period. Cash burn was $580 million. On the bright side, the cash burn was $320 million better than management had forecasted, and the pace of disintegration improved monthly through the quarter with revenues down 78% in April yet ‘only’ 59% in June. Most encouraging was the fact that Adj. EBITDA losses were a relatively minor $28 million in June, highlighted by an Adj. EBITDA gain of $3 million in the company’s Americas segment.

Joe Ferraro, who competently led the company through these trying times as the interim CEO since the beginning of the 2020, was stripped of the ‘interim’ qualifier in June.

3Q20 Results & Outlook:

The signal that Avis Budget was out of the woods came with the announcement of its 3Q20 earnings on October 29, 2020, which featured Adj. EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $1.5 billion. Even though these numbers reflected 62% and 44% decreases from the prior-year period (respectively), they were clear indicators that the company was nimble enough to align its costs with the new reality as it eliminated another $1 billion of annual costs, profitably selling off another ~75,000 vehicles into a (now) record used car market. Also, 3Q20 Adj. EBITDA returned to the black at $220 million (albeit down 53% from $471 million in 2Q19) while Adj. free cash flow improved ~$100 million.

Source: Company Presentation

For the first nine months of the year, Avis Budget had lost $5.83 a share and $249 million of Adj. EBITDA on revenue of $4.0 billion, down 42% from the prior year period. Owing in large measure to fleet sales, year-to-date Adj. free cash flow totaled a positive $426 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also suggested that although the travel environment would remain challenged in the seasonally weak fourth quarter, Adj. EBITDA and Adj. free cash flow would be positive excluding the return of vehicle equity.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

In 3Q20, the company was able to sell an additional $350 million of 5.75% senior notes due 2027, of which $100 million was earmarked to retire the balance of its 5.50% senior notes due 2023. These transactions pushed the earliest due date on any of its $4.1 billion of corporate debt to 2024. Avis Budget also completed a $650 million asset-backed offering (for vehicle purchases) at 2.28%, its lowest rate since 2013.

Source: Company Presentation

As of September 30, 2020, the company held cash of $1.6 billion and had $2.4 billion of total liquidity. It plowed some of the proceeds from its vehicle sales into the purchase of its own stock, acquiring ~5 million shares, or 7% of the amount outstanding at a cost of ~$113 million (average price $22.49) during the first nine months of 2020.

Since its nadir in March, Street analysts have been cautious (and wrong) on the prospects for Avis Budget, featuring five holds versus one buy and one outperform rating. Many analysts were compelled to raise their twelve-month price objectives after the company’s strong 3Q20 showing – the current median is $39 a share.

By contrast, board member Karthik Sarma, representing the interests of SRS Investment Management, has been extremely bullish on the outlook for Avis Budget, purchasing just under 380,000 shares since the 3Q20 earnings report and ~2.4 million shares since the pandemic began, bringing SRS’s total investment to ~18.4 million shares, or over 25% of the total stock outstanding.

Verdict:

Shares of CAR are up just under 500% from their March 2020 intraday low, but still down nearly 30% from its 52-week highs. The pandemic highlighted the company’s highly variable cost model, which – with proper management – can quickly adjust to both endogenous and exogenous forces. The whole exercise has also made the company leaner. With a rightsized fleet and ample liquidity, Avis Budget is in a solid position to increase its vehicle count when the global economy returns to some semblance of normal. This demonstration of its financial agility merits a higher P/E multiple. The economic environment is still somewhat uncertain and will not likely fully recover for many months, but with vaccines imminent, the bet here is that Avis Budget’s performance in 2022 will trump its initial forecast for 2020, meaning limited downside and upside to its 52-week high near $53 a share.

Given the big rally in the stock as well as my view the overall market is overdue at least for some profit taking, I would established a position in Avis Budget via covered call orders. Options against this equity are liquid. In addition, option premiums are quite lucrative and provide significant downside protection. I would look to use either the May or August $37 call strikes to implement this strategy and this is how I have established a small position in CAR recently myself.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum