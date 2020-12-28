Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:TUWOY) is a sizeable oil corporation with a several hundred million dollar market capitalization. The company has seen its share price drop nearly 90% in the past year on the back of COVID-19 and the collapse in oil prices. The collapse put the highly leveraged oil producer in a tough spot.

However, as we'll see throughout this article, Tullow Oil's impressive assets justify a cautious position.

Tullow Oil Next Decade

Tullow Oil has worked to position itself for the next decade as a valuable company with the ability to drive valuable shareholder rewards.

Tullow Oil Next Decade - Tullow Oil Investor Presentation

Tullow Oil has laid out its goals fairly clearly over the next decade. The company is focused on >95% uptime target with <$11 / barrel in operating expenditures and $2.7 billion in capital expenditures. The company expects >600 million barrels in 2P / 2C from producing assets with >40% oil recovery assets.

The company has significant positions in discovered and emerging basins. The company expects $7 billion in operating cash flow. From there it expects $4 billion in cash flow available for debt service and shareholder returns with significant upside. The company's EV (debt + market cap) is roughly $3 billion, pointing the potential for strong rewards.

The company expects this at $45 / barrel in 2021 Brent and $55 / barrel in 2022+ onwards Brent prices.

Tullow Oil Asset Base Overview

Tullow Oil has an impressive peer leading asset base with an exciting portfolio of assets.

Tullow Oil Investments - Tullow Oil Investor Presentation

The company has an attractive portfolio of African production investments. It has the ability to spend significant capital expenditures at significant returns. The company's combined IRR at $45 / barrel Brent is >70% and at $65 / barrel it increases incredibly significantly. With an $11 / barrel average development cost, the company can generate cash flow at all prices.

The company's high potential FCF at current prices highlights the strength of its asset base.

Tullow Oil Supply - Tullow Oil Investor Presentation

Tullow Oil has 2P resources and reserves of more than 600 million barrels giving the company a $ / barrel resource of <$1 / barrel. The company expects that over the next 9 years it will have a 100% YTD 2020 reserves replacement while producing the vast majority of these reserves. This will come with $2.7 billion in capital expenditures.

That means ~$270 million in annual capital expenditures. The company expects 2021 production at roughly 65 thousand barrels / day. From that point onwards production will vary from 65-80 thousand barrels / day. In 2020 production will be 75 thousand barrels / day, however, that'll drop YoY into 2021.

Tullow Oil Detailed Asset Base

Tullow Oil has an impressive and well diversified portfolio of assets. The company's most significant assets are its stake in the TEN and Jubilee oil fields in Ghana.

Tullow Oil Ghana Assets - Tullow Oil Investor Presentation

The company's Ghanaian resource base consists of hundreds of millions of barrels with two FPSOs and subsea infrastructure already in place. The company's production with no further activity and defined projects, accounting for its stake in both fields will be ~260 million barrels with the potential for additional oil recovery past that.

More so, especially with the company's low cost of production, this is low cost oil. Specifically across both fields from 2021-2030, the company has 49 wells planned each expected to have a 1-2 year payoff time. These are the largest sources of the company's production at 10s of thousands of barrels / day and it doesn't include the company's potential massive gas position.

Tullow Oil Mature Fields - Tullow Oil Investor Presentation

The company's other stable production includes the fields in Conte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon. Here the company expects sustainable production 22-25 thousand barrels / day from 2021-2030, the majority of which is in Gabon. The company has a massive number of fields with diversified working interests across the different fields.

Here the company will have stable cash flow from a self-funded portfolio. It will generate additional cash flow and continue to find new opportunities. This will be the base of the company's assets.

Tullow Oil Other Assets - Tullow Oil Investor Presentation

At the same time, across the world, Tullow Oil has an impressive and diversified portfolio of assets. Some of the most exciting of these are in Guyana, Suriname, and Kenya. The company's net risked resources here have 900 million barrels, meaning if produced, they have the potential to significantly expand the company's production.

What happens with this remains to be seen. However, Tullow Oil has a valuable potential long-term portfolio.

Tullow Oil Financial Overview

Tullow Oil's financial position has had a difficult time, however, the company's working hard to try to remedy the issue. The company is trying to manage at $45 / barrel Brent in 2021 and $55 / barrel past that. It should be more than managing at those levels, but it still has a massive $2.4 billion in net debt.

Tullow Oil - Tullow Oil Investor Presentation

Tullow Oil anticipates turning its net debt to roughly $1.2-3 billion, a more than $1 billion decline in debt. The company wants its gearing at the lower end of the 1-2x range with a liquidity headroom of at least $500 million. A lot of the company's expenses for 2021, decommissioning and capital expenditures are fixed at ~$400 million.

However, by 2022 that goes to less than $250 million and it can drop significantly more from that point. The company is focused on investing in producing assets with significant growth potential and value creation. However, at the same time, the company needs to be able to both handle and rollover its debt.

Tullow Oil 2025 Bonds - Finra Markets

The above graph shows the prices for Tullow's 2025 bonds which dropped post the initial collapse to nearly worthless. They've seen recovered to nearly 70%, but they still have a way to go. The current yield to maturity is 18%. That means the market believes the company won't be able to rollover its debt meaning a potential bankruptcy in a few years.

From 2021-2030, the company should be able to handle its debt. But when it comes time to rollover debt in the next 2-3 years, whether the market likes the company remains to be seen. It depends on the market's appetite for oil company debt in several years, but it's a significant risk for the company. We believe the company will be able to surmount it, but like the market, it'll potentially be a tough time.

Tullow Oil Shareholder Reward Potential

Tullow Oil's shareholder reward potential, should the company be able to rollover the debt at a reasonable interest rate, is incredibly high.

Tullow Oil Cash Flow Potential - Tullow Oil Investor Presentation

Tullow Oil from 2021-2030 sees itself as having just over $7 billion in operating cash flow at $55 / barrel or just over $8 billion at $65 / barrel. The company has $2.4 billion in net debt and sees itself as having a clear path to get its net debt into the $1-1.5 billion range and address its debt maturities long-term.

Out of this operating cash flow, the company will spend almost $3 billion on capital expenditures + decommissioning. It'll spend just over $1 billion to deleverage to reach its target. The remaining $3-4 billion, depending on prices, can be funneled into further debt reductions and shareholder returns. At that price, the company can cut debt to 0 and buyback 3x its market cap.

For a decade time period, that's the ability to drive substantial and valuable shareholder rewards.

Tullow Oil Risk

Tullow Oil's risks are large and worth paying close attention to. Specifically, the company's risk is whether prices hit the $55 / barrel forecast for the decade. If they do, the company will be able to generate ample cash flow and strong shareholder rewards in relation to its current market capitalization. However, if it can't rollover debt it risks bankruptcy.

Conclusion

Tullow Oil has an impressive portfolio of assets that are worth paying close attention to by shareholders. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets that have the potential to generate strong IRR. The company can generate more than 80% IRR on its assets with a mere $11 / barrel development cost across the decade.

At the same time, the company is working on reducing its costs significantly. Longer term, the company has numerous potential cash flow generation assets that aren't in development yet. However, the company's risk remains its current debt load. We expect that the company can surmount that, but it'll need to likely rollover debt to do so.