Commodities Rallied And Emerging Markets Tanked Last Week

The year's penultimate trading week was short, but it didn't lack for drama. A broadly defined, equal-weighted measure of commodities led a mixed run for the major asset classes, while stocks and bonds in emerging markets posted the deepest losses, based on a set of exchange-traded funds at the close of last week's trading (December 24).

The WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC) rose 0.8%, posting its second straight weekly gain. The fund, which holds an equally weighted mix of commodities, surged earlier in the week, before pulling back on December 24 and posting a moderate advance versus the previous Friday's close. The gain left the ETF near its highest close since mid-2018.

Overall, last week delivered mixed results for the major asset classes, with about half of markets rising and the rest posting losses. The biggest setback: stocks in emerging markets. The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) fell 1.6% for the trading week. Despite the slide, VWO remains close to a record high, thanks to the fund's strong rally in recent months.

US stocks posted comparatively middling results last week. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) edged up 0.1%, which left it fractionally below a record high.

The Global Markets Index (GMI.F) fell last week, slipping by a tiny fraction. This unmanaged benchmark holds all the major asset classes (except cash) in market value weights via ETF proxies. The latest dip left GMI.F slightly below a record high.

For the 1-year window, US equities continue to lead the major asset classes by a wide margin. VTI ended last week's trading with a 19.9% total return for the past 12 months. That's well ahead of the second-best 1-year performer: stocks in emerging markets via VWO, which is up a distant 12.5%.

US and foreign property shares remain the only 1-year losers. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and its offshore equivalent VNQI are in the red by -4.4% and -7.0%, respectively, vs. their year-ago levels after factoring in distributions.

GMI.F is up a strong 13.6% over the past year.

Ranking global markets by current drawdown continues to show that most of the major asset classes are at or near price peaks. In first place: the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), which closed at another record high on Christmas Eve.

Broadly defined commodities (GCC) are at the opposite extreme. The ETF remains in a deep drawdown with a peak-to-trough slide of roughly -40%.

GMI.F's current drawdown is a slight -0.3%.

