It was back in May that the Food and Drug Administration warned that it may not be able to keep up with Prescription Drug User Fee Act [PDUFA] goal dates. due to Covid. FDA staff got stretched too thin, and the agency published a briefing document warning specifically that PDUFA deadlines may be postponed because of this. FDA wrote (page 4):

…with many staff members working on COVID-19 activities, we may not be able to maintain our level of performance with respect to the performance goals and associated timelines in our user fee commitments. The PDUFA and BsUFA goals letters do not contemplate FDA extending or changing user fee goal dates, except in certain instances like following submission of a major amendment that would allow for a clock extension. If FDA anticipates missing a PDUFA or BsUFA goal date because of the current public health emergency, we will communicate with the sponsor or applicant directly.

And so, Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX), is now one of the companies that has had its PDUFA deadline date of January 27, postponed to April 27 for its key flagship drug pegunigalsidase alpha, or PRX-102, for Fabry Disease. Fabry Disease is a genetic disorder that results from lack of an enzyme that breaks down a specific kind of fat, and the treatment is typically enzyme replacement therapy. While obviously disappointing for investors who now have to wait another 3 months for a definitive answer on the potentially blockbuster drug, the postponement appears strictly Covid-related, the FDA having asked for no new data regarding anything in the previously-submitted BLA package.

Also notable is that this was a 3-month postponement, and not 4 months. The difference, aside from time, is that a 3-month postponement does not affect the accelerated approval status for the drug, still within the accelerated approval timeframe, whereas a 4-month postponement would have. So there may be an additional message here that there is nothing problematic about the BLA submission being that it is still eligible for accelerated approval. Meanwhile, the three trials ongoing for PRX-102 are all fully enrolled with results expected in the first half of 2021. 50% of the patients enrolled in the largest trial have already completed it. Data from all will be used for submission to the European Medicines Agency for approval in the European Union.

BALANCE Study Could Eventually Position PRX-102 As Market Leader

One of these trials, the BALANCE study, could be particularly important in terms of success of PRX-102 in the market. If it succeeds, the trial would potentially make PLX-102 the leader in the Fabry Disease space. This is because the trial intends to show that PLX-102 is safer over a two-year treatment period in terms of kidney function. The trial is a switchover design that includes Fabry Disease patients that have been taking Sanofi’s (SNY) Fabrazyme for at least 6 months. Patients are then either switched over to PRX-102 or continue with Fabrazyme on a 2:1 basis in favor of PRX-102. Kidney function is the the primary endpoint. The trial is expected to be completed by May of next year, just weeks after the new April 27 PDUFA deadline.

If the BALANCE study succeeds, PRX-102 would have a clear advantage for patients over blockbuster Fabrazyme. The problem with Fabrazyme is that it has to be taken every two weeks, and is known to trigger immunogenicity, which means that patients build up antibodies against it over time, and this ends up progressively damaging the kidneys. PRX-102 has a longer half life in the bloodstream, and because of this is being trialed on a monthly dosage schedule, reducing the burden on the kidneys just generally making the therapy logistically easier to handle for patients.

Financials Unaffected

Financially, the postponement won’t affect Protalix fundamentally much either. The company has sufficient funds to last the next 12 months, well within the new April deadline. Income for Protalix also improved substantially last quarter, with over $31 million coming in from licensing agreements with Chiesi, its marketing partner for pegunigalsidase alpha. Thanks to progressively higher income since 2017, Protalix’s annual cash burn rate has dropped by about 93% over the past three years, positioning it well for a potential 2021 approval of its flagship candidate.

So far, shares have not reacted much at all to the postponement announced November 27, the stock still trading firmly within a now 2-year trading range established in December 2018.

Data by YCharts

Until we have a definite answer from the FDA then, it is likely that the current trading range will be maintained, giving investors another three months to get in before a decision is announced. As before, there will be no FDA advisory committee meeting giving its opinion on the drug, and word will come from the FDA directly in April.

What the postponement to April has done effectively is cluster the major catalysts for Protalix next year into the April/May/June timeframe. The anticipated launch for PRX-102 remains the first half of next year, as Chiesi continues to lay the marketing and distribution groundwork. According to its agreement with Chiesi, Protalix is eligible for up to $1 billion in milestone payments, plus 15-40% tiered royalties for sales within the US, and 15-35% outside the US.

Conclusion

Fabrazyme sold €813M in 2019 and is Sanofi’s second best seller in its rare disease franchise. Nothing is assured, and either poor data from the BALANCE study around May, or an FDA rejection, would certainly hammer the stock and could even put Protalix’s future in doubt. But given that the FDA has not requested any new data on the postponement, nor has the postponement affected the drug’s accelerated approval status, chances look good that this is just a procedural delay due to the pandemic and nothing more. There is also the chance of further delays due to Covid 19, which may cause some longs to bail from impatience. Still, in and of itself, the delay to April does not seem particularly significant in a fundamental sense, and investors still have quite a bit to look forward to come Spring and Summer of 2021.