Full House Resorts: A Casino Sector Play For Retail Investors With A Risk Reward Price That Works
Summary
- On April 22, 2016, my first article on Full House Resorts Inc. appeared on SA. That day, the stock traded at $1.50. My PT guided it would double.
- On March 10, 2017, I followed up on SA, still bullish on the stock which had moved to $2.27 that day.
- At the close last Friday, FLL traded at $3.88. I am now looking for a post-pandemic PT of ~$5.25.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The House Edge get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Get started today »
My theme on Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) hasn't changed, except for one key development. The regional casino space stocks have recovered briskly from pandemic woes and are probably headed even higher as we move toward mass inoculations this coming spring. FLL is still relatively cheap.
In brief, FLL remains a small regional, still tempting for a merger or takeover partner. It has endured the pandemic so far, and at its price, relative to the sector, is a buy. And for that reason, among others, is small investor friendly. An attractive entry point for a nice sized position combine for a buy.
Background
What originally drew me to the stock back in 2014 was the news that an old industry colleague, Daniel R. Lee, headed the group that had acquired the failing predecessor casino company. I'd first met Dan Lee when he was an analyst at the old DLJ brokerage in the early 80s. Ten years later, we worked together when he was an investment banker at First Boston involved in our prepackaged bankruptcy deal at Trump Taj Mahal. Dan later came into the industry working as a CFO for Wynn and beyond that CEO of Pinnacle Entertainment prior to its acquisition by Penn National Gaming (PENN) in 2018. Dan had left Pinnacle in 2009 over a kerfuffle with Missouri regulators.
He then became a casino developer. Dan combined frontline casino management savvy with his banker's mentality to create a situation in FLL I saw as a promising entry.
FLL's portfolio includes 5 properties in Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado and Northern Nevada, generating $164m in 2019. In its most recent release for 3Q20, the company showed y/y a positive tone in its Silver Slipper Mississippi unit's revenue during pandemic affected 2020 and only modest declines in Indiana and Colorado. Under Lee's team, FLL has streamlined management, got a control on costs and instituted marketing programs and property improvements that are still in the process of being fully realized. We think post pandemic, by 2Q21, the prospects for FLL turning profitable are strong. In brief, we think, given Dan's background among other developments, make this a transaction stock for 2021. Either FLL will expand its footprint or a large regional player in the space will see the potential of buying the company with a very attractive, manageable premium. (Below: FLL's Silver Slipper in Mississippi turned in a solid number during 3Q pandemic or not. Source: FLL Archives).
The stock has traded up over the last five years
The stock is up 114% over 5 years and 57% in the last quarter. Revenue has been growing 3.1% a year reflecting a steady as she goes management approach to blend aggressive marketing, cost controls and property improvements into a clearly focused goal of growing the company.
The share price has risen an average 16% per year.
- Early this month, insider Michael A. Hartmeier, a Barclays investment banker who headed its Lodging, Gaming and Leisure unit there, bought 20,000 shares of FLL at an average price of $3.71, increasing his stake to 21,675. Following the buy, he was promptly named to the FLL board. This is no accident. We believe his active presence in the company is a clear signal going forward that a transaction of one kind or another, as envisioned by Lee, can happen this coming year.
- FLL is one of three bidders on a huge resort, shopping and entertainment development in the city of Waukegan, Illinois, located midway between Chicago and Boston. This bid is another in a continuing thrust by FLL to expand into new states. In 2016, they bought Bronco Billy's casino in Cripple Creek Colorado with a plan to expand parking and build a hotel. (These plans are on hold at the moment due to the need to conserve capital during the pandemic).
- The company also had a plan to develop a casino entertainment complex in Indiana which eventually went nowhere. But Lee has not given up the ghost and the shot he is taking on the Illinois possibility reflects a persistent goal of expansion. The company has filed papers with authorities confirming its financing is in place if FLL wins the bid. This is a well calculated bet. There is no defining the odds on the company's chances to win. But for investors it is more proof that the ever aggressive, transaction minded Lee is not satisfied with its current size or scale.
(Below: FLL's ambitious bid for an Illinois gaming, entertainment complex located between Chicago and Milwaukee: Source: FLL archives).
- Local authorities in Cripple Creek just authorized single bets of more than $100 in its casinos as well as new table games like baccarat and now, keno. (We noted this in another article this month on Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) which is moving ahead with a major expansion there). This is a very bullish development that will begin to show result in 2021.
- In the fall of 2019, FLL completed a sports betting partnership with Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) to run a mobile book in its Indiana and Colorado properties. The deal is based on a flat guarantee annually on an entity run by Wynn.
(Below: Bronco Billy's in Cripple Creek will resume garage construction after pandemic protocols are lifted and capex can be released. Source: FLL archives)
- FLL has $34m in cash and cash equivalents and ~$107m in secured notes on the balance sheet. What's also key is that Lee has been an active trader in his own stock since he took over. In 2016 he acquired ~1m FLL shares with personal funds of $1.3m. Add that to the arrival of Hartmeier on the board and you have a forming roadmap in our view that will lead one way or another, to a transaction aimed at scaling the company.
There is little question in our view that post-pandemic, the transaction engines that have been consolidating the regional casino space for three years now will be getting refueled. As such, the targets among the smaller companies with potential are getting fewer. We think we will be hearing a lot about FLL in the months ahead that bears positive news for the company both as an operating entity now and a future on a much larger canvas.
In brief, you can add FLL to your portfolio with a nice sized position at a very attractive entry point now compared with most regionals with a bullish prospect not that far in the distance. That is why we've put a PT of ~$5.25 on the shares going into 2Q21. We expect an earnings boost beginning in 2Q21.
The House Edge Moves Ahead
As of April 2020, my public picks are
- Returning 20.8% on average
- producing a 68% hit rate
- ranked in the top 1% of bloggers.
I share those picks early with members, as well as deep dive research and analysis based on my decades of industry experience.
To ensure the utmost quality for The House Edge, we are going to be raising prices on June 1st.
Sign up now and get in for a bargain basement price of $199/year. Get the House Edge on your side!
This article was written by
My two books are presently sold as Kindle ebooks on the Amazon site: MASTERING THE ART OF CASINO MANAGEMENT and THE GREAT AMERICAN CASINO BAZAAR. I have appeared on industry seminar panels and on national radio and television discussing various aspects of industry growth. I am a graduate of NYU's Stern School of Business and did work toward a Master's degree in economics at the Columbia School of General Studies.
For 30 years I held senior vp and exec VP positions in major casino hotel operations among them Caesars, Ballys, Trump Taj Mahal and have done extensive consulting assignments for many others in the US, including the native American property Mohegan Sun, in Connecticut. I have also done special projects for Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. I was the founder and publisher of Gaming Business Magazine, first ever publication covering the gaming industry and have written extensively about the industry.
MY INVESTMENT STRATEGY: Due to the necessities of my casino consulting business which encompasses many top gaming companies, I have placed my own gaming portfolio into a blind trust over ten years ago. At that time I instructed my money manager(who is a former industry colleague herself as well as a corporate lawyer and money manager) to follow my gaming investment strategy along these lines. 1. I am a value investor first. Knowing the industry in depth I am able to plumb opportunities and problems others cannot see. Mostly I like to identify price ranges over given periods where I believe the market is asleep and I can buy in at the lowest possible risk. 2. I am a strong believer in management quality. Knowing so many top people in the industry allows me to evaluate which ones I believe have the "right stuff" to move a stock and which are populated by corporate drones. 3. I have instructed my manager never to trade on sugar high spikes in earnings or news per se but use the "string theory" I have developed which in brief, follows a skein of news and earnings releases over set periods of time for each stock and then move in or out. 4. I have instructed her to keep the portfolio diverse with holdings in four basic areas: Casino stocks in Las Vegas, Macau and the regionals, gaming tech stocks with real moats not just cute apps.
Overall I have done immensely well and share my views with SA readers and more specifically with strong recommendations and gaming stock strategy analysis based on my network of industry contacts for subscribers to my SA Premium Site: THE HOUSE EDGE.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.