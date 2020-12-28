My theme on Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) hasn't changed, except for one key development. The regional casino space stocks have recovered briskly from pandemic woes and are probably headed even higher as we move toward mass inoculations this coming spring. FLL is still relatively cheap.

In brief, FLL remains a small regional, still tempting for a merger or takeover partner. It has endured the pandemic so far, and at its price, relative to the sector, is a buy. And for that reason, among others, is small investor friendly. An attractive entry point for a nice sized position combine for a buy.

Background

What originally drew me to the stock back in 2014 was the news that an old industry colleague, Daniel R. Lee, headed the group that had acquired the failing predecessor casino company. I'd first met Dan Lee when he was an analyst at the old DLJ brokerage in the early 80s. Ten years later, we worked together when he was an investment banker at First Boston involved in our prepackaged bankruptcy deal at Trump Taj Mahal. Dan later came into the industry working as a CFO for Wynn and beyond that CEO of Pinnacle Entertainment prior to its acquisition by Penn National Gaming (PENN) in 2018. Dan had left Pinnacle in 2009 over a kerfuffle with Missouri regulators.

He then became a casino developer. Dan combined frontline casino management savvy with his banker's mentality to create a situation in FLL I saw as a promising entry.

FLL's portfolio includes 5 properties in Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado and Northern Nevada, generating $164m in 2019. In its most recent release for 3Q20, the company showed y/y a positive tone in its Silver Slipper Mississippi unit's revenue during pandemic affected 2020 and only modest declines in Indiana and Colorado. Under Lee's team, FLL has streamlined management, got a control on costs and instituted marketing programs and property improvements that are still in the process of being fully realized. We think post pandemic, by 2Q21, the prospects for FLL turning profitable are strong. In brief, we think, given Dan's background among other developments, make this a transaction stock for 2021. Either FLL will expand its footprint or a large regional player in the space will see the potential of buying the company with a very attractive, manageable premium. (Below: FLL's Silver Slipper in Mississippi turned in a solid number during 3Q pandemic or not. Source: FLL Archives).

The stock has traded up over the last five years

The stock is up 114% over 5 years and 57% in the last quarter. Revenue has been growing 3.1% a year reflecting a steady as she goes management approach to blend aggressive marketing, cost controls and property improvements into a clearly focused goal of growing the company.

The share price has risen an average 16% per year.

Early this month, insider Michael A. Hartmeier, a Barclays investment banker who headed its Lodging, Gaming and Leisure unit there, bought 20,000 shares of FLL at an average price of $3.71, increasing his stake to 21,675. Following the buy, he was promptly named to the FLL board. This is no accident. We believe his active presence in the company is a clear signal going forward that a transaction of one kind or another, as envisioned by Lee, can happen this coming year.

FLL is one of three bidders on a huge resort, shopping and entertainment development in the city of Waukegan, Illinois, located midway between Chicago and Boston. This bid is another in a continuing thrust by FLL to expand into new states. In 2016, they bought Bronco Billy's casino in Cripple Creek Colorado with a plan to expand parking and build a hotel. (These plans are on hold at the moment due to the need to conserve capital during the pandemic).

The company also had a plan to develop a casino entertainment complex in Indiana which eventually went nowhere. But Lee has not given up the ghost and the shot he is taking on the Illinois possibility reflects a persistent goal of expansion. The company has filed papers with authorities confirming its financing is in place if FLL wins the bid. This is a well calculated bet. There is no defining the odds on the company's chances to win. But for investors it is more proof that the ever aggressive, transaction minded Lee is not satisfied with its current size or scale.

(Below: FLL's ambitious bid for an Illinois gaming, entertainment complex located between Chicago and Milwaukee: Source: FLL archives).

Local authorities in Cripple Creek just authorized single bets of more than $100 in its casinos as well as new table games like baccarat and now, keno. (We noted this in another article this month on Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) which is moving ahead with a major expansion there). This is a very bullish development that will begin to show result in 2021.

In the fall of 2019, FLL completed a sports betting partnership with Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) to run a mobile book in its Indiana and Colorado properties. The deal is based on a flat guarantee annually on an entity run by Wynn.

(Below: Bronco Billy's in Cripple Creek will resume garage construction after pandemic protocols are lifted and capex can be released. Source: FLL archives)

FLL has $34m in cash and cash equivalents and ~$107m in secured notes on the balance sheet. What's also key is that Lee has been an active trader in his own stock since he took over. In 2016 he acquired ~1m FLL shares with personal funds of $1.3m. Add that to the arrival of Hartmeier on the board and you have a forming roadmap in our view that will lead one way or another, to a transaction aimed at scaling the company.

There is little question in our view that post-pandemic, the transaction engines that have been consolidating the regional casino space for three years now will be getting refueled. As such, the targets among the smaller companies with potential are getting fewer. We think we will be hearing a lot about FLL in the months ahead that bears positive news for the company both as an operating entity now and a future on a much larger canvas.

In brief, you can add FLL to your portfolio with a nice sized position at a very attractive entry point now compared with most regionals with a bullish prospect not that far in the distance. That is why we've put a PT of ~$5.25 on the shares going into 2Q21. We expect an earnings boost beginning in 2Q21.