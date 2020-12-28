The price action in the crude oil arena in 2020 was enough to make even the most steel-headed and seasoned oil trader's head spin. The price of nearby NYMEX and Brent futures closed at $61.21 and $66 per share. After rising to highs for the year of $65.65 and $71.99 in 2020, the bottom fell out of the crude oil market.

Energy demand evaporated as the global pandemic caused economic activity to grind to a halt in February through April. The landlocked NYMEX WTI futures plunged to negative territory on April 20 as longs had nowhere to store the energy commodity. A game of bearish hot potato sent the futures to an incredible negative $40.32 per barrel on that fateful day. Brent crude oil is seaborne. The potential to store Brent on ocean tankers caused the futures to reach a far higher low at $16. However, the low in the Brent price was the lowest level of this century.

Since then, both petroleum benchmarks have made higher lows and higher highs. At the end of last week, WTI futures were over $48, and Brent was above the $50 per barrel level. Crude oil is closing out 2020 in a bullish trend. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (NYSEARCA:UCO) is a short-trend trading vehicle that provides a leveraged return compared to the price of a portfolio of WTI NYMEX futures.

The nearby NYMEX futures price stopped short of $50 but is holding

On November 2, February NYMEX crude oil futures fell to a low of $34.50 while the continuous contract reached a bottom of $33.64 per barrel. It looked like crude oil was heading back into a bearish abyss, but the price reversed and has been climbing over the past two months.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, February NYMEX crude oil futures rallied to a high of $49.43 on December 18, an over 43% gain since the November 2 low. The price stopped short of the $50 level but was above $48 and near the recent high at the end of last week. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX crude oil market, rose from 2.039 million contracts on November 2 to 2.116 million at the end of last week, an increase of 77,000 contracts or 3.78% as the price of crude oil rose. Increasing open interest as the price rises tends to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

Daily price momentum and relative strength indicators were sitting above neutral readings as of December 24. Daily historical volatility at 26.97% was below the level on November 2 at 38.85%.

While crude oil has not broken above the psychological $50 level, the price is going into 2021 with bullish winds behind its sails.

A bullish reversal in November leads to December gains

November was a tale of two markets in crude oil. The month began with the price falling to its lowest level since May 2020 and ended with the highest price since March 2020.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the nearby crude oil price put in a bullish reversal pattern on the monthly chart in November as the energy commodity fell to a lower low than in October and closed the month above October's high. The price followed through on the upside so far in December, rising to a higher high and the highest price since February 2020.

A potential for a bullish reversal on the quarterly chart to end this year

The crude oil futures market continues to take the stairs higher as 2020 winds down. Meanwhile, the energy commodity has set itself up for another bullish technical pattern on December 31 on the quarterly chart.

Source: CQG

If the February future's price closes above $43.78 on December 31, crude oil will put in a bullish reversal on the quarterly chart, a bullish technical signal going into 2021.

US politics, Iran, and increasing demand paint a bullish picture

The technical picture for crude oil going into next year is bullish for the energy commodity. Meanwhile, other factors continue to point higher.

The dollar index has declined from 103.96 in March to just over the 90 level at the end of last week. The dollar is the world's reserve currency and the pricing mechanism for most commodities. Crude oil is no exception as both the WTI NYMEX and Brent ICE futures markets use the US dollar for pricing. A falling dollar is bullish for the petroleum price.

On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States. President-elect Biden pledged to rejoin the Paris climate accords and address climate change with an agenda that favors alternative energy sources and limits hydrocarbon production. Georgia's runoff elections on January 5 will determine the balance of power in the US Senate. A victory by Democrats would allow for clear sailing for many of the incoming administration's policy initiatives. If Republicans hold a majority in the Senate, the administration will need to negotiate and compromise with the opposing party. However, the regulatory environment for oil and gas production will likely become far stricter in 2021 compared to the Trump administration's drill-baby-frill and frack-baby-frack policies. Therefore, the high in US oil production at 13.1 million barrels per day from March 2020 is likely to stand as a record peak for a long time. US output looks likely to drop at a time when energy demand makes a comeback in 2021 in the aftermath of the global pandemic. A shift in US energy policy will hand the pricing power back to Saudi Arabia, Russia, and other OPEC members as the new US leadership will inhibit fossil fuel production. There is nothing OPEC+ wants more than an increasing oil price.

Finally, Iran's top nuclear scientist's recent assassination could set the stage for retaliatory acts in the Middle East. Iran and Saudi Arabia remain mortal enemies in the region. Improving relations between Israel and Arab nations may only serve to exacerbate divisions with the theocracy in Teheran. Any hostilities in 2021 that impact production, refining, or logistical routes could cause price spikes in the oil futures markets. The Middle East is home to over half the world's crude oil reserves.

A weak US currency, shifting US energy policy, and geopolitical issues in the Middle East create a potentially potent bullish cocktail for the oil market. The price is already going into 2021 in a bullish trend.

UCO is a short-term bullish crude oil tool for those who do not venture into the futures arena

Crude oil rallied after November's monthly key reversal trading pattern. The same pattern on the quarterly chart at the end of the fourth quarter could push the price of the energy commodity above the $50 level in 2021. The next level of technical resistance stands at the mid-February 2002 $54.50 high. Above there, the 2020 high in early January was at $65.65 per barrel. The highs for 2020 came as the US and Iran faced off in Iraq after the killing of one of Iran's top military leaders.

Technical factors and politics are pointing higher as we head into 2021. Vaccines that create herd immunity in 2021 would cause energy demand to rise when US output could begin to decline for regulatory reasons.

The most direct route for a risk position in the crude oil market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CME's NYMEX division or the Brent futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product and its bearish counterpart (SCO) are short-term trading tools that seek to replicate twice the price action on a portfolio of NYMEX crude oil futures contracts. The fund summary and top holdings of USO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The most significant price action in the NYMEX futures market tends to be in the nearby contract. The UCO product spreads the risk across three contracts and several swap agreements. The product's managers changed the product's structure after crude oil fell below zero on April 20.

USO has net assets of $1.01 billion, trades an average of almost 4.5 million shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio.

February crude oil futures rose from $34.50 on November 2 to a high of $49.43 on December 18, or 43.3%.

Source: Barchart

Over around the same period, UCO rose from $21.73 to $37.76 per share or 73.8%. The return compared to the rise in February NYMEX futures was under 200% as the UCO product holds a portfolio of NYMEX contracts.

Crude oil is going into 2021 with bullish winds behind its sails. However, the energy commodity that takes the stairs higher always has the potential for an elevator ride to the downside during corrections, as we witnessed in April and at the beginning of November when it hit its most recent low.