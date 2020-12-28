Source: Ely Gold Royalties Presentation

Note: The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "ELY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "OTCQX:ELYGF."

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canadian Ely Gold Royalties released its third-quarter earnings results on November 24, 2020.

Ely Gold Royalties is a pure royalty/sale investment type, which is slightly different from most other streamer and royalty companies I am following on Seeking Alpha. We can compare Ely Gold's business model to the early stage of a strong streamer like Wheaton Precious metals (WPM).

In general, a streamer combines both revenues from streaming and revenues from royalties. Ely Gold's revenues come from two sources: Sales and Royalties.

The company's strategy is to generate gold royalties. In short, the company acquires early-stage projects (often fragmented and incomplete), turns them appealing, and then passes them along to gold miner operators willing to develop the now clear-cut project while retaining a Net Smelter Royalty, or NSR, (between 0.25% to as high as 15%) in the process.

The primary focuses are on Nevada and Quebec gold assets, which is a plus, of course. It is important to add that Ely Gold is one of the largest property owners in Nevada. The company is also looking for silver assets, but they are pretty difficult to find in the royalty space," said Trey Wasser, CEO.

Ely Gold Royalties owns royalties on key assets and numerous assets in different stages of development. Ely Gold made 17 royalty purchases and realized 16 property sales in 2020.

Source: 3Q'20 press release.

I consider Ely Gold Royalties a "streamer" to simplify the presentation, and we can say that it is in its early stage of development. It means extra-risks that should be evaluated carefully before investing more than you can afford to lose. I like the company, though, and it provides many potentials looking at the asset portfolio's quality.

Ely Gold Royalties is part of the group of seven stocks that I am regularly following on Seeking Alpha. Below are the other six companies:

Wheaton Precious Metals

Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Royal Gold (RGLD)

Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA)

If we compare ELYGF to its peers, we can see that the stock has nicely outperformed the group year to date.

The investment thesis is vague right now. It is merely a matter of faith at this stage. While I cannot honestly recommend a long-term investment, it is generally at this early stage that you can make a massive profit. Thus, it makes sense to own a small position long term and trade short term a large part to profit from the volatility. However, the company relies on its shares as currency, and the risk of dilution is pretty high. A simple look at shares fully diluted in December compared to a year ago is telling. The issue is that it seems that many investors have already "bought the story," and ELYGF may have reached a too-high valuation. The gold price's strong momentum is now experiencing some fatigue, and we could eventually fall back down to the $1,600-1,700 area, assuming a bearish scenario. I do not say it will, but it is a possibility that we should envision. However, if gold turns bullish again, it may be a different story.

If we look at the last 3Q'20 results below, the company has not achieved positive cash flow yet.

Trey Wasser, CEO and president, commented on December 2, 2020, and I recommend listening to the video by clicking here.

Financial Snapshot 3Q'20 - The Raw Numbers

Note: The numbers have been converted to $US based on a ratio of ~0.7558. The numbers indicated in the company release are in Canadian dollars.

Ely Gold Royalties 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Dec 2020 Total Revenues (incl. options proceeds) In $ Million 0.28 0.36 0.16 0.85 0.573 - Net Income in $ Million -1.05 -0.25 -1.16 -1.69 -1.17 - EBITDA $ Million -1.04 -0.04 -1.04 -1.32 -0.65 - EPS diluted in $/share -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 - Operating Cash flow in $ Million -0.76 -0.16 -0.68 -0.36 -0.09 - Capital Expenditure in $ Million 0.35 0.01 0.93 1.32 5.51 - Free Cash Flow in $ Million -1.10 -0.17 -1.61 -1.69 -5.59 - Total Cash $ Million 2.42 3.21 7.50 10.43 10.03 8.73 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 0 0.76 4.30 0 0 0.319 Shares outstanding -(diluted) in Million 93.11 108.72 96.58 138.08 138.08 158.312 Shares fully-diluted - - - - - 198.201

Data Source: Company release and presentation.

The company has a revolving line of credit of CAD6 million untouched.

On November 29, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with Sprott whereby Sprott will provide the Company with a $6,000,000 LOC... In connection with the LOC, the Company issued Sprott 16,216,215 non-transferrable loan bonus warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") at the fair value of $0.38 per share. Each Bonus Warrant is exercisable, up to the maturity date of November 29, 2021.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

It is easy to get excited by such an early-stage company. When we look at the assets portfolio and the future potential, we can already see a huge increase in revenue in the next few years that could create the illusion that the stock is trading cheap.

But the reality is far from a clear blue sky and what I see now is an overbought penny stock on its way to correct.

Technical Analysis

ELYGF forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $1.00 and support at $0.80.

A descending triangle can be either bullish or bearish, and it is the pattern entry that indicates a potential breakout or breakdown. In this case, the pattern has been entered from the top to the support and indicates a bearish formation in general.

Thus we should expect ELYGF to breakdown its resistance and retest potentially $0.50.

I recommend buying the stock at $0.65 or lower and take some profit off the table on any strong momentum above $1.15-$1.25 unless the gold price turns bullish and reclaims $2,000 per ounce.

