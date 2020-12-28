Introduction

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is a leading distributor of electronic components servicing a variety of end markets. Although not a direct manufacturer, being a top tier distributor provides strong diversification and allows the company to offer a strong line card of products. Today, the company has a strong global presence with over 1,400 suppliers on the platform serving over 2 million customers in over 140 countries.

The company's core segments are electronic components and Farnell. The company's electronics components platform serves large customers primarily by selling electronic components to them. Avnet in this case acts like a middleman with customers buying through Avnet instead of directly through a supplier. This is largely due to the fact that most customers simply do not have the volumes necessary to make it worth it for suppliers to directly transact with them. The company does have some value-add services as well. This includes design, integration, and assembly services. Farnell, on the other hand, serves largely smaller customers by providing them with low-volume components necessary for rapid prototyping and testing.

Key Reasons Why I am Neutral

One of the key benefits of the company for investors is that it is levered to overall semiconductor growth trends. With semiconductor content increasing in consumer electronics and in other use cases, Avent on the surface is a good play for a patient investor looking for a diversified way to play this trend. Looking at diversification, the company has excellent supplier diversification with no supplier making up more than 10% of sales in 2020. However, even though electronics component growth trends have been strong, this has not translated to stock appreciation as seen below

Part of it is due to the competitive dynamics of the business. At the end of the day, the company is selling largely commodity components that face immense cost pressures from competitors in the space. Due to this and despite the growth in overall electronic components volumes, Avnet has not been able to benefit from this trend. This is shown below with revenues and EBITDA not really growing even pre-COVID related disruptions.

There is also an increasing disintermediation risk. Software has made it a lot easier for large manufacturers to sell directly to smaller customers. As the most direct example, Avnet has a division that resells software licenses to customers. With tools from vendors such as Zuora (ZUO), it has made it significantly easier for any software company to service customers no matter the size. Because of this, I believe that the value of these distributors will decrease over time. It is a similar situation with hardware components which forms the bread and butter of Avnet's revenues. There have been significant advances in automated warehouses that will make it more economically viable to service even small order quantity customers. Amazon is a clear example here, but beyond that there are numerous other start ups such as Prime Robotics that are trying to disrupt the space.

What I am getting at is that although distributors have been a great way to play the overall growth in technology spending historically, I believe that this is slowly becoming less and less the case. As technology evolves, it will become more economical for the customer and the manufacturer to just interact directly with each other. With this backdrop, it is hard to be bullish on the stock at any price.

As an addition to this, COVID is still a major risk factor for the company. This is because a continued pandemic may lead to increased recessionary headwinds. Because of this, overall consumer and corporate demand may become depressed and thus negatively impact the revenue growth of Avnet.

Competition is another major risk factor. Most of the companies in the space compete on price as there is very little in terms of proprietary IP. Competitors in the space include Arrow Electronics and Future Electronics, which have similar offerings to Avnet.

Finally, from a valuation perspective, the company has seen its EV/EBITDA spike recently as investors price in a recovery. However, as I mentioned earlier, I believe that distributors are being disrupted by technological progress that will eventually lead them to be disintermediated. With continued advances on both the logistics and software fronts, I believe that in the near to medium term, manufacturers will be able to more easily interact directly with customers no matter the size. For these reasons, I believe that there is limited upside from here and is also why I am currently neutral on this stock.