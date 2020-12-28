Your money can be inflated away but your knowledge and talent cannot." - Warren Buffett

Businesses are constantly evolving, and these days, that is often done with technology. Not every company has the talent, or enough talent, to do so and that is where ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) can help. ASGN provides IT and professional services across the commercial and government sectors.

Despite the pandemic's disruption, ASGN reports that businesses are continuing to pursue their strategic technology roadmaps. ASGN helps these businesses develop, implement, and operate IT systems and business solutions through its approximately 23,000 billable professionals. The company believes it has an addressable market of $290 billion in the United States as it benefits from favorable trends in digital transformation, migration to the cloud, and reshoring or near-shoring consulting work. Services and solutions offered are laid out below.

Source: Company materials

COVID-19 Impact

With visibility improving, ASGN believes its business saw a low due to COVID-19 in the second quarter of 2020 and will continue to grow from here. Within the Commercial segment (roughly three-quarters of year-to-date revenue), the third quarter saw sequential growth of 4 percent. Though the fourth quarter will have fewer billing days, ASGN expects a further sequential increase in revenues per day of 4-4.5 percent as strong trends from Q3 continue into Q4.

Within the Federal government segment, ASGN has seen minimal negative impact thus far in 2020 as revenues continue to grow in the double digits. The company also projects growth just over 10 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. Besides expanding opportunities in the existing Commercial and Federal government segments, ASGN is pursuing growth via tuck-in acquisitions.

Growth via acquisitions

ASGN is opportunistically looking to add new capabilities, customers, or contract vehicles via strategic acquisitions. The company recently closed two such deals. In August 2020, ASGN acquired Leapfrog Systems, Inc., a company offering digital business transformations on an enterprise-wide scale. ASGN acquired a large provider of remote sensing and data science expertise, Skyris LLC, in October 2019, which will add growth in the national security sector. These opportunistic acquisitions have helped fuel ASGN's revenue growth over time.

Financial results and guidance

Consistent with expectations for a bottom in the second quarter of 2020, ASGN reported third-quarter revenue of $1.0 billion that grew 0.9 percent year-over-year and 8 percent sequentially. The Federal business produced more robust than expected results while the Commercial segment notched sequential improvement. Net income of $52 million, or $0.99 per share, rose 7 percent sequentially.

With fewer billable days in the fourth quarter, ASGN is guiding to revenue between $968 and $988 million, translating to better revenues per billable day. Earnings per share are expected to improve year-over-year, up roughly 17 percent at the midpoint of the $0.83-0.90 guidance range, absent a write-off of loan cost in the prior year's quarter.

Valuation

ASGN currently trades at a current PE of 24 times, slightly ahead of the sector at 22 times, but deservedly so as ASGN has a better book of business across the IT and Federal sectors. Year-to-date, ASGN stock is up 20 percent and leads the 15 percent increase in the S&P 500. The company expects increased demand for tech innovation talent to driver better results in 2021 and I would expect ASGN to benefit more than the broader market. Therefore, I think the stock has more room to run.

Risks to ownership

If economic activity were to slow, ASGN's business would be adversely impacted. Additionally, during times of slower activity, ASGN often faces increased competition and pricing pressure.

ASGN must continue to attract qualified professionals to place at its clients' businesses.

Summary

ASGN is in the right place at the right time to offer skills and technology talent that businesses either do not have on their own or do not have enough capacity to address internally. The pandemic has accelerated many tech trends, and ASGN is well poised to benefit from increased economic activity in 2021. I like the valuation

