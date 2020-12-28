Image source

Back in early October, I presented here on Seeking Alpha a thesis that National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) was about to break out. At the time, the stock was just under $40, and I pointed to consolidation under the then-high of ~$40 per share. Fast forward to today, and EYE did indeed breakout shortly thereafter, hitting $50 in early November.

Shares have pulled back since then, falling all the way to $41 in mid-November. However, I see that as a very healthy development as EYE was testing the prior breakout level. It tested successfully, and the stock has moved steadily higher once again, trading now at $47.

I see a very similar pattern forming now, with an ascending triangle that tops out at $50 and a rising trendline from the early-December pullback. Short term, that’s bullish should it come to fruition. Longer term, I’m starting to have some valuation concerns about EYE that has me moving from bullish to neutral.

COVID headwinds are abating, but so are tailwinds

EYE had some very challenging headwinds from COVID earlier this year as it was forced to shut its stores and/or operate them at limited capacities, with obvious consequences.

We can see that YTD results have been rough for revenue and earnings as the company saw higher SG&A costs at a time when revenue was falling sharply. I don’t want to dwell on these results, but I think the contrast with Q3 results is quite telling in terms of how well EYE is recovering.

EYE had an amazing third quarter, and while management commentary was slightly less bullish looking to Q4, they made it clear there is more pent-up demand they expect to fill in Q4. I suspect we’ll get back to normalized levels of demand into Q1 of next year, which I think helps bolster my move from buy to neutral on the stock, particularly given the valuation.

To be clear, I’m still quite bullish on EYE longer-term. The company has a model that works in a variety of locations, a value-oriented strategy that appeals to a wide base of customers, and a huge runway for store growth. The company is still planning to more than double its current store count over time, and with steady comparable sales increases, EYE’s future still looks very bright.

Here’s the problem

All of this goodness has been priced in for now, so I see either a pullback needed, or some consolidation for earnings to catch up. Given what I said about the short-term bullish pattern I see in the chart, I don’t necessarily think a quick pullback is in the offing. Thus, it looks to me like EYE needs a period of consolidation after the monster gains seen in recent months.

What’s interesting when we look at earnings estimates is that 2021 and 2022 estimates are still below where they were at the start of 2020. That means that while EYE has been recovering, analysts don’t yet see a return to normal, if 'normal' is defined by pre-pandemic numbers.

Revisions are still moving in the right direction, and that’s great, but I see the disconnect between the share price and these lines to be pretty telling.

Because of this disconnect, the multiples EYE is trading for today are absolutely gargantuan. Shares go for 53 times forward earnings, which is a bit difficult for me to swallow. I see EYE as having a long runway for growth, and a terrific business model. However, that kind of multiple has a very high bar for me, and I don’t see it with EYE. This stock will never be cheap because of the growth it offers to shareholders, so waiting for 20 times earnings or something is a waste of time. I can see ~20% annual EPS growth on average over the long term, so I’d pay 40 times earnings (while holding my nose), but not 53. I even think EYE is pricey on 2022 EPS estimates, so either the market thinks estimates are way too low, or the multiple is simply too high. I think it is the latter, so I’m no longer bullish, at least not at this price.

Wrapping it up

I see EYE as a great company with a very bright future of growth in front of it. If you buy today and hold for many years, you’ll probably be fine. I also see the ascending triangle I mentioned earlier for a short-term catalyst higher, if it comes to fruition.

However, for value investors, or anyone that doesn’t want to pay 53 times earnings for a chain of doctor’s offices, EYE is simply too expensive. The trade I pointed out in October worked beautifully, but it is too rich for me at this point, so I’m moving to neutral, and will continue to watch for another entry point. I think we’ll get that chance in 2021.