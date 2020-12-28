Consumer staples stocks have performed really well in 2020 and I believe will continue to do so in the next year. Today I wanted to examine a high-growth company in the industry, Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST). The company is trading at a pretty expensive valuation, yet has been on an impressive growth trajectory. I wanted to do more due diligence to see if it is worth an investment.

Just a brief background on the company, Monster sells and distributes the popular Monster Energy drinks and other smaller similar brands. The company dominates the energy drinks industry with a 40.2% market share with Red Bull coming in a close second. Monster’s market leadership takes into account all of the company’s brands as individually the “Red Bull” brand has more market share than the “Monster” brand. This shows that the company isn't limited to its core "Monster" brand as it has successfully expanded its brand portfolio to overtake Red Bull. We have seen this most recently with the company’s launch of the “Reign” brand, a fitness-focused beverage with zero sugar or calories.

Investor Presentation

The global energy drink industry itself was valued at $51.7 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%. As an older person, energy drinks are not really my thing as I prefer a good old fashioned cup of coffee to wake up every morning. However from the looks of things this market is here to stay and would only grow faster stealing market share from more traditional soda companies. Larger beverage companies in recent years have tried launching their own brands of energy drinks but in general, have failed to compete with Monster and Red Bull. Pepsi (PEP) recently acquired the "Rockstar" brand of energy drinks which is a distant third in terms of sales to Monster. Coca-Cola (KO) recently launched its "Coca-Cola Energy" brand to somewhat mixed reviews. There were some initial concerns however I feel these were overblown as Monster is already established in this particular niche and has a loyal following.

Investor Presentation

Monster has been steadily growing its revenue at around 10-12% annually for the last 5 years. This rate of growth far outpaces incumbents like Coke and Pepsi and is more consistent than National Beverages’ (FIZZ) growth which is a leader in the popular seltzer market. Monster growth is no doubt a beneficiary of the overall growth in the energy drinks category but the company benefits as well by having such a dominating market presence in this niche. This enables it to grow much faster than the industry over-all as it is able to get market share from its weaker competitors.

Data by YCharts

According to a recent Nielsen report, the company disclosed its two core brands namely “Monster” and “Reign” all performed well partly at the expense of weaker brands like “Rockstar” and “Amp”.

According to the Nielsen report for the 13 weeks through October 24, 2020, all outlets combined, namely convenience, grocery, drug, mass merchandisers, sales in dollars in the energy drink category, including energy shots, increased by 10.6% versus the same period a year ago. Sales of the company's energy brands, including Reign, were up 7.7% in the 13 week period. Sales of Monster were up 7.6%. Sales of Reign were up 18.6%. Sales of NOS increased 1.7% and sales of Full Throttle increased 2.4%. Sales of Red Bull increased 19.4%. Sales of Rockstar decreased by 10.4%. Sales of 5-Hour decreased 1.9% and sales of Amp decreased 11.1%. VPX Bang sales decreased 2%.

Earnings Transcript Q3 2020 Monster Beverage

Earnings Analysis

In terms of short term results, Monster had a blockbuster quarter as it hit a new record high in sales. Driving the sales increase was an increase in “at home consumption” due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the recovery of foot traffic in the convenience store and gas channels. Net Sales for 3Q 2020 increased by 9.9 percent from $1.13 billion in 2019 to $1.25 billion. This was a nice recovery from the difficulty faced last year and nine-month YTD sales were up by 6.9% in 2020 from $3.18 billion to $3.4 billion.

What I found especially encouraging in these results is that Net Sales to customers outside the US increased by 17%. The company was able to achieve this result despite the continued challenges in the EMEA market due to the coronavirus pandemic. While currently sales outside the US only made up 35.6% of total sales this segment could represent an untapped growth opportunity for the company.

Other than the jump in international sales, nothing else really stood out for me this quarter. Gross profit as a percentage of sales in 2020 was nearly identical to what it was in 2019, 59.8% vs 59.9% respectively. Selling expenses as a percentage of net sales were 2% lower driven primarily by decreased expenditures for sponsorships and endorsements due to the coronavirus pandemic. I expect selling expenses to normalize in the near future though and this decrease to reverse as the world returns to normal post-pandemic.

Monster has had a solid recent history of beating Wall Street’s revenue expectations which could mean that we could continue to see earnings surprises from the company. Apart from June 2019, the company has surpassed expectations for all quarters since 2018. Considering that the miss was most likely due to the weakness created by the coronavirus pandemic, I am not too concerned. The company appears to be firing on all cylinders and the stock price has reflected that as well.

Monster Beverage Earnings

Key Risks

The company is facing some near-term risk from a lawsuit filed by Vital Pharmaceuticals. The dispute stems from the similarity of packaging between Monster’s “Reign” beverage line and Vital Pharmaceuticals’ “Bang” beverages. The dispute stems from the packaging of the two products being incredibly similar as both drinks came in black cans with bright, multicolored lettering. It seems rather silly but how a can looks on the shelf can have a profound impact on consumer impulse purchases not to mention that “Reign” already built some amount of brand and packaging recognition. There could be a fine and some minor impact on sales should “Reign” have to change its packaging but it’s nothing that would derail the long-term growth prospects of the company.

Source: Article from Law.com

Valuation and Conclusion

In terms of valuations, the company is trading at a forward 12-month P/E of 39x earnings. Analysts have an EPS range of $2.26 to $2.35 for fiscal 2021 and $2.48 to $2.73. Considering that the stock is widely followed with around 16 analysts covering it I am comfortable using these numbers. Using the mid-point of the ranges ($2.31 and $2.61 respectively) we can calculate the expected EPS growth from 2020 to 2021 of 13%. This would give the company a PEG ratio of 3x.

At these levels, the company is trading at a reasonable valuation given where interest rates are. The company has $1.07 billion in cash and cash equivalents and long-term debt. I like the company and believe it will continue to succeed in the future. While I don't think the stock is over-valued, I just don't think the current levels are a cheap enough price to enter either. I have a neutral rating on the stock.