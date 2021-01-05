Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF) is a company that has gained substantial renown for its industrial expertise of buildings both private and fighter jets. The Rafale is a standard 4.5th-gen value option for many militaries across the world, going toe-to-toe with BAE Systems' (OTCPK:BAESF) Typhoon, and their Falcon series business jets are meaningful contenders in the market for private jets, in close competition with the likes of General Dynamics' (NYSE:GD) Gulfstream and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ). Understandably, their civil jet exposure suffered during the lock-downs associated with the 2020 pandemic due to a general slowdown in the B&GA market, but unlike commercial aviation, outlook is optimistic with close to total recoveries in business expected. Moreover, their military business remained entirely resilient in the face of the pandemic. Despite Dassault's continued profitability throughout the year and certainly no financial distress, shares remain beaten down, and in the course of their devaluation from twice their current levels two years ago, they have arrived at valuations that present an extremely low probability of further downside. We will demonstrate with their net non-operating assets, including a substantial stake in the entirely respectable defense and transport electronics business Thales SA (OTCPK:THLEF), that their core business is being given essentially a 0 value for no reasonable financial or business reason that would justify it. On the basis of a conservative 50% upside from current levels with little downside on the valuation, we view Dassault as an exemplar of value in pricey markets.

Business and Finances: No Particular Weaknesses

To get a perspective on why such a substantial discount doesn't make sense for Dassault, consider the relative strength of their businesses to competitors.

Falcon Jets and the B&GA Market

Even companies like Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF), which are clearly the most directly affected by the pandemic and the long-term behavioural changes that might follow, are only trading at about 50% discounts from pre-COVID levels, at multiples of around 4x which one would consider normal on 2022/2023 EBITDA. The markets are clearly taking a very forward looking view on these obviously beleaguered businesses.

However, Dassault's civil exposure is not at all like a commercial exposure, because it follows the business and general aviation market (B&GA) where such a forward looking view is entirely unnecessary since some level of profitability and sales have been maintained. Indeed, looking at General Dynamics, which granted produces 3x the private jets of Dassault under normal circumstances, the outlook for the sector is not bad at all. Gulfstream delivered a rather successful year considering the direct impact that the pandemic had on travel, with deliveries annualizing at 130 assuming (as GD management has) flat levels from Q3 versus 2019's 147 figure.

(Source: GD Q3 2020 Pres)

The 2020 outlook of Gulfstream's deliveries at 12% down from 2019 levels is consistent with the smaller Dassault's guidance of a 25% reduction in sales for FY 2020 of the Falcon series provided in the most recent HY 2020 disclosure (FY 2020 coming in March 2021). These numbers are a far-cry from the kinds of declines we are seeing in businesses with commercial exposures like Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) which saw declines between 50-60%, with recoveries guided for no sooner than 2022, foreseeing likely further developments like the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant. Meanwhile, high-net worth individuals are reported to have still been in the market before as of Q3 2020 according to GD, boding well for private jet sales once corporations recover their appetite for international travel which private jets can more safely provide.

Indeed, the relative resilience of the B&GA market is definitely becoming noticed by institutional investors, exemplified by new private equity interest in the B&GA market with the acquisition of Signature Aviation (OTCPK:BBAVY) by Blackstone (NYSE:BX) which as an FBO is in a position to have a good overview on a very substantial and leading recovery of the B&GA market over traditional commercial aviation based on US data, driven by recreational travel of high net-worth individuals. Based on similar comments made about Signature's recently acquired FBO location in Geneva, it is reasonable to expect that key aviation hubs for the wealthy will show similar patterns in Europe. It is clear that compared to commercial aviation represented by large cabin jets, businesses exposed to B&GA are far more resilient, and deserve at least the same multiple and an expectation of at least a fair recovery to pre-COVID levels.

(Source: Signature Aviation Interim September Presentation 2020)

Rafale Jets and the European Defense Market

In addition to the more resilient B&GA exposure through their Falcon series, the other half of their business in terms of backlog is in defense, which across markets has proven a resilient exposure with governments continuing to spend substantially on defense. Indeed, besides some delivery and implementation issues due to COVID-19 movement restrictions, similar to what GD experienced in Q2, business in this segment remained uninterrupted with outlook basically unchanged. Indeed, with their Rafale jets, a chief competitor to the Typhoon, they successfully closed a large and important contract with India in July 2020, clinching the win from BAE Systems. This win over the Typhoon is critical, and actually exemplifies an advantage that Dassault has over BAE, which is that while the world waits for the 6th generation of fighters expected in the 2030s, it is very efficient to expand air forces with the purchases of better value 4.5th gen aircraft like the Rafale over much more expensive aircraft like Lockheed's (NYSE:LMT) F-35. For governments less endowed than those of the likes of Norway, a Rafale will remain an attractive choice, with specs oriented more around bombing and ground support versus dogfighting more suitable and less costly than the Typhoon for modern warfare.

(Source: aviatia.net)

With visibility provided by the Rafale's good-value status over the next decade, Dassault also benefits from involvement in the next generation of European fighters to cover their future beyond the 2030s where the Rafales will gradually become outclassed by growing 6th generation fleets. They are one of two leads for the large defense programme together with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) to produce a 6th-gen European fighter. Thales, in which Dassault has a 25% stake (more on that later), will also be an important partner across related projects to the next generation fighter initiative. In addition to this programme, Dassault is further future-proofed by their involvement in unmanned aircraft as the prime contractor for the European nEUROn drone, the programme for Europe's mid-range military drone which will get their foot in the door of the potentially explosive unmanned aircraft market.

A Compelling Valuation

Now that we have established that Dassault's defense exposure has a positive future and that their B&GA exposure, although under some pressure, is in a similar boat to GD's Gulfstream, which is still doing reasonably well with positive trends seen in FBO data, we can move on to the discussion of valuation. The issue of Dassault's stake in Thales is central to this, because it is the reason why markets have been overlooking the fact that Dassault, in our opinion, is unambiguously undervalued. In addition to the relative stability and health of the Dassault businesses, even their Falcon jet manufacturing, consider the following data on their debt and assets which makes our case.

(Source: Valkyrie Research, most recent H1 financial disclosure)

As you can see, the net debt is already negative before even accounting for assets like Dassault's stake in Thales, indicating a very safe balance sheet that could not be threatened even by a more dire situation in Dassault's civil aviation exposure. Moreover, the substantial Thales stake means that the negative multiple would not be the multiple that would appear on screeners, which don't take into account things like minority interests and equity stakes to calculate EV. The multiple that would appear on screeners is 14.08x, which is actually quite above defense peers, but would be fair considering the recovery expected in the civil exposure. However, with the Thales stake, this is not the multiple at all. With the fact that the free-float is very limited and dominated by passive holders like Airbus and the French Government, the very negative multiple, implying a less than $0 stub value to Dassault's still entirely profitable operating assets, seems to have gone unnoticed for now.

Closing Remarks

With a more reasonable multiple applied to Dassault, the upside becomes substantial. Consider the RTX EV/EBITDA multiple on 2021 forecast EBITDA as a useful multiple for Dassault. Raytheon's Pratt & Whitney and other civil exposures in a much more severe depression than Dassault's. Although it can be argued that RTX's missile based business is better quality than Dassault's military exposure, the multiple should still average out to be a fair comparable to Dassault, both with a similar civil and military split based on backlog. If you use an annualised figure of Dassault's H1 2020 EBITDA as the 2021 forecast, conservative figures since you wouldn't be assuming a recovery from even the most intense part of the initial pandemic response, you get the following upside.

(Source: Valkyrie Research, marketscreener.com for RTX 2021 EBITDA multiple)

If you assume that the only pressure on Dassault's business in 2021 will be a depressed civil segment which accounts for half of the EBITDA and would be down 25% as forecast for FY 2020, with 2x operating leverage you would get the following starting from FY 2019 EBITDA figures.

(Source: Valkyrie Research, Dassault FY 2019 Annual Report)

Risks

Despite the very compelling case for a Dassault investment, there are always going to be risks. First of all, they compete heavily with the Typhoon, another formidable fighter with similar specs and price tag. The Typhoon is also managing to win contracts, especially in the middle east, and will be gunning for markets similar to Dassault's like Qatar. Moreover, later generation fighters with greater stealth capabilities like Lockheed's F-35 also need to be contended with, although these far more superior fighters, with far higher costs, will likely appeal to more dissimilar markets and are thus less of a direct threat.

There are also risks related to programmes that are in their infancy, like the next generation fighter programme and to a lesser extent the drone programme. The F-35, as a programme that grew up in the age of social media, was pilloried for being perceived as overly expensive. Dassault with its important role in developing a next generation fighter will have to work with partners to manage the risk that their customers could be turned off their product in order not to be perceived as wastrels.

With respect to the Falcon business, the risks remain that air travel could decline permanently for corporate customer, and not be recuperated in the high net-worth individual segment. This is a meaningful business for Dassault, and would impair the long-term value of the Falcon series, although would not render it terminal by any means, which is all we require for the valuation to stay compelling.

Conclusion

Despite some risks that could hinder the panning out of this thesis, the low multiple certainly compensates investors for any of these risks. Moreover, all the figures we used assumed no upside in the defense business, which could see a boost as Europe catches up to agreed levels of NATO defense spending, as well as general increases in spending by governments in response to greater geopolitical threats like China in India's case, and Russia for NATO countries. Overall, it should be enough to see that the market cap is equal to Dassault's net operating assets, where clearly their operating assets should be attributed value. Considering all this, Dassault is a high conviction buy in our eyes, and if you're interested in investing we'd point to the ticker AM on the Paris Stock Exchange for the best liquidity.