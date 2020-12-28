Hotel and Resort REITs is an epicenter sector which bore the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic in 2Q-2020. Operational performance indicators improved in 3Q-2020 but stock prices being a leading indicator have rallied further in late November as news-flow on vaccine roll-out raised back-to-normal hopes.

In this note, I have taken a closer look at Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:XHR) which owns a portfolio of upscale luxury hotels in the Sun Belt. My conclusion is that the stock price now fully reflects a recovery which could take another three quarters to materialize.

Source: TradingView.com

Survival question addressed

XHR has addressed the survival question under COVID-19 stress by negotiating with its lenders and divesting sub-optimal assets.

Extending out debt maturities

XHR has paid off all 2022 debt maturities by issuing 6.375% $500million senior secured notes due in August 2025 ($300 million issued in August and upsized for another $200 million in October).

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2020

Freedom from debt covenants until Dec 2021

XHR has obtained an extension of the waiver period for testing of financial covenants from its lenders through year-end 2021. This will provide flexibility to the company as it navigates through an extended period of low occupancy at its properties.

Increased liquidity

In October, XHR obtained another $23 million commitment under its Revolving Credit Facility which will have a total committed amount of $523 million through February 2022, after which it will decrease to $450 million through February 2024.

Asset sales

XHR has sold four hotels for approximately $400 million during the year at around 10x 2019 Hotel EBITDA multiple. It has completed two sales for $208 million (Marriott Napa Valley Hotel & Spa and Residence Inn Boston Cambridge) while the other two (Hotel Commonwealth in Boston, Massachusetts and Renaissance Austin Hotel in Austin, Texas) are pending as of last announcement.

Asset sales allow XHR to prune its property portfolio while paying down the related debt. For example, the Residence Inn Boston Cambridge was the only remaining select service or extended stay hotel in their portfolio and its sale is inline with company's focus on the higher-end luxury segment.

Cash burn runway

Taking into account the add-on senior secured notes offering, the extension of the senior revolving credit facility and the completed hotel property sales and related debt pay downs, the management calculates its available liquidity of $600 million which reflects a runway of over 30 months (assuming a near-term all-in cash burn rate of $18.5 million per month and a lower all-in monthly cash burn rate starting in January with no change in demand from current levels).

Nearing cash breakeven

XHR has reported a sequential improvement in its hotel operations and management expects to hit cash break-even once occupancy level climbs to 40% with room rates down 20-25%. Overall portfolio occupancy was 33% in October, compared to 17.4% in 2Q-2020 and 76.8% in 3Q-2019. As of September, 16 of their 37 properties were hotel EBITDA positive at an occupancy of 40%+ and average daily rate decline of 18%.

Source: Investor Presentation, November 2020

The improvement in occupancy is driven by leisure demand with hotels offering special packages and promotions. Management noted in 3Q-2020 conference call that this business is a very short booking window, often "in the week, for the week" and even "in the day, for the day", although they've seeing earlier bookings for traditional holiday periods like Thanksgiving and Christmas week. Typically 4Q is low season for hotels, so I would expect occupancy to pullback from October levels during November to January and the recovery will resume in 1Q-2021.

Business demand is coming back slowly, with a faster recovery of demand from smaller regional firms than from traditional large demand users such as the Big-4 accounting firms, Big-3 consulting firms and Fortune 500 companies.

In my view, leisure demand is likely to bounce back strongly once COVID-19 vaccines become widely rolled-out across North America by Fall 2021 (see my earlier note for detailed discussion). Luxury hotels like the ones in XHR portfolio could be the biggest beneficiary of pent up travel demand. However, business demand is likely to stay lower-for-longer, causing hotel occupancy to stay below pre-COVID-19 levels for the medium-term. In the short-term, cash breakeven and some improvement in profitability with increasing occupancy are sufficient to keep hotel REITs afloat but it won't allow them to reinstate suspended dividend payments. in my opinion, hotel REIT valuations have to adjust to this new reality of lower profitability.

XHR's last closing price of $15.00 retraced around 71% of pre-COVID19 high of $21.13. With prospects of a structurally low profitability ahead of us, the recovery story seems to have been priced-in already, albeit, prematurely.

Income investors need to wait

Although the worst maybe over for lenders and growth investors, as XHR cashflows are improving, income investors should be prepared to brace up for more pain as the dividend is unlikely to be reinstated for another three quarters, in my view.

XHR suspended second quarter dividend as part of its negotiations with lenders. It does not expect to pay a dividend for the balance of the year unless required to maintain REIT status. I believe hotel occupancy improvement will be gradual as it is wholly dependent on leisure demand for the near term as COVID-19 vaccines roll-out.

Takeaways

Stock price now fully reflects a recovery which could take another three quarters to materialize. Income investors are unlikely to see this REIT reinstating cash dividends any time soon as its cashflows will be weak without business travel returning to pre-COVID-19 levels. For the time being, I prefer to look for other undervalued REITs.