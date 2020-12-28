Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is a discount clothing retailer that directly competes with companies such as Ross Stores (ROST), TJX Companies (TJX), and Burlington Stores (BURL). The company currently has 571 stores, with most being situated in urban markets. After being decimated by COVID-19 where the company saw its revenue drop over 50% in the quarterly period ended May 2020, the company's revenues have fully rebounded to pre-COVID levels. The company has also posted a positive net income in the past two quarters.

The company's stock price fell from $25 to $7 during the March crash but has grown to $47 since then due to positive overall investor sentiment and strong retail revenues. We possess a bearish view of the company because we believe that there has been too much unjustified momentum. The spike in sales in the past few quarters does not convey that the company is on a strong growth track. We believe that the company does not have a competitive advantage in its industry and therefore, is unjustifiably trading at a premium compared to its peers.

(Citi Trends Stock Chart - Simply Wall Street)

Sales momentum in the past few quarters can be attributed to previous lockdowns and virus fears

The company's revenues quickly reached pre-COVID levels after lockdowns and virus fear partly subdued during the summer, therefore, many shoppers were eager to return to Citi Trends stores. We believe that this spike of sales will not be sustainable in the next few quarters, especially because lockdowns have reemerged as the winter has arrived and people are more likely to spend time at home during winter. Shoppers may have been excited to go to Citi Trends stores in the summer because of limited shopping activity during the early part of 2020, but this excitement surely has faded after a few rounds of purchases. Therefore, momentum in sales will have to be attributed to an increase in new customers or some incentive to get more recurring customers through the door. This may be tough in the current macroeconomic environment, as the company's target market includes low-income families that could be barely surviving at the moment, which means that discretionary clothing spending will be reduced for quite a while.

The company does not have a notable competitive advantage compared to peers

The company states in its annual report that some strengths include "focus on fashionable mix", "super-value proposition", and "merchandise mix that appeals to the entire family". We believe that none of these strengths are sustainable competitive advantages because other brands such as Ross are technically offering the same strengths. Since the company is a discount retailer, it competes with competitors mostly based on price and any notable price advantages will eventually provoke action from rivals. Moreover, the company can never raise its average prices on items in the store because the main customer groups are extremely price-sensitive, which means that the only way to drive revenue is by somehow creating brand equity in order to gain more market share.

We also believe that the brick-and-mortar discount clothing market, in general, is a shrinking one in the long term as more consumers begin to shop online, which means that Citi Trends needs to increase its market share to maintain revenues. Currently, one reason why discount retailers such as Citi Trends are still growing is that poor families are still not adopting technology at the conventional rate.

(Source: PEW Research)

We believe that technology adoption will continue to rise amongst lower-income families, which means that Citi Trends' target segments will have an increasing amount of alternatives to shopping in Citi Trends stores. Moreover, tech giants such as Amazon (AMZN) are working to expand their shipping radius to more areas, which means that it could be more valuable to shop online in the near future. Citi Trends will, obviously, not benefit from technology adoption of low-income individuals because it does not currently have an e-commerce platform, and it would take significant resources to set up such a platform.

The company is trading at higher ratios than its peers

(Source: Simply Wall Street)

We believe that is unjustifiable that the company is trading at a significant premium compared to its peers, let alone the market itself. Naturally, the industry that Citi Trends operates in is highly competitive with razor-thin margins. Moreover, the company's future growth is uncertain, which suggests that the recent run-up in the company's stock price is due to purely momentum plays.

(Source: Simply Wall Street)

The company is also trading at a premium despite having a declining return on capital employed and an inferior return on assets compared to peers.

Insiders are selling shares

(Source: Simply Wall Street)

Although the total amount of shares sold does not represent a significant amount for a company with a $480 million market capitalization, we believe that this does convey that insiders are willing to take some profits because the upside is surely limited. Insiders may also be worried about another market downturn, and this could prompt the company's stock prices to fall significantly again.

Citi Trends can continue its momentum if favourable consumer trends continue

At the end of the day, shopping for 'deals' is a fun experience for a large portion of the company's main target segments and e-commerce may never be able to replicate such an in-store experience. Therefore, if the company can continue to gain market share, consistent revenue growth is possible in the long term. The company can also potentially grow its revenues by focusing on rural areas in the United States.

In summation, we continue to hold a bearish view of the company. We believe that the company does not have any sustainable competitive advantages, and since the industry in focus is based mainly on price and has razor-thin margins, it's hard to see how the company will continue to gain market share. Retail shopping is also set to see decreased activity, in general, due to the prevalence of e-commerce. We believe there has been too much stock price momentum in the past few months.