All amounts referenced are in Canadian dollars.

We last covered AltaGas Ltd. (OTCPK:ATGFF) about a year back. We were in the bullish camp while remaining cognizant of the risks facing the company. Specifically we said,

The dividend yield is decent (5.2%), but don't expect a dividend hike any time soon. The exceptionally high fixed capital expenditures (although ultimately recoverable) and repeated requirements to keep seeking rate increases from not-so-motivated government bodies make us temper our bullishness. The leverage is still high, and with more and more asset sales on deck, there are always risks if the capital markets shut down. For now, the markets are wide open, and AltaGas can place debt and sell assets as it likes. We remain cautious bulls.

Source: Q3 2019 Shows Risks Embedded Within The AltaGas Business

A lot has happened in the markets since then, but AltaGas has slowly made its way back to the same spot it was at a year ago. While making this roundtrip, it has lagged both the broader TSX index and the utilities index ETF that trades on the TSX.

Data by YCharts

We take a look at the company as it stands today and provide our take.

Q3-2020

AltaGas had a strong third quarter with improvement across both its major segments.

Source: AltaGas Presentation

In the face of strong headwinds from COVID-19, it was impressive that AltaGas held guidance at unchanged levels.

Source: AltaGas Presentation

To some extent, in the early part of the year, this was helped by a very strong US dollar that translated into more Canadian EBITDA. Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal (RIPET) also kicked into high gear and AltaGas exported almost 43,000 barrels per day of propane during the quarter. The company also received the license to expand its capacity to 92,000 barrels per day in Q3-2020. RIPET is a well-located hub and likely to produce great cash flow for AltaGas over time.

Source: AltaGas Presentation

Overall, the results helped assuage any concerns investors might have had.

Continuing Capex Requiring Continuous Asset Sales

Just like the previous two years, AltaGas continued its journey of asset sales to offset tremendous capex requirements for its US acquisition, WGL.

These were partially offset by the impact of asset sales, including the U.S. distributed generation assets in September 2019, WGL Midstream's indirect non-operating interest in Central Penn in November 2019, WGL Midstream's interest in Stonewall in May 2019, Pomona in July 2020, and Ripon in August 2020.

Source: AltaGas Q3-2020 results

Fortunately for investors, this is now beginning to dial down. Capital expenditures in this year are going to be the lowest in the last three and AltaGas had to sell the least amount of assets to make it happen.

Source: AltaGas Q3-2020 results

2021 Outlook

The company recently updated its outlook and provided guidance for 2021. The overall growth in EBITDA is impressive and it should translate into a bump for normalized EPS.

Source: AltaGas Presentation

The bulk of this has come from the increased ownership in Petrogas and ramping up of RIPET.

Source: AltaGas Presentation

The company's debt metrics should also slowly trend down during the course of 2021.

Source: AltaGas Presentation

AltaGas finally was able to plan a year without any more asset sales and also guided for increased dividends.

Source: AltaGas Presentation

It also does not plan to issue any more equity, which further underpins a solid self-funding model. This is despite plans to conduct over $900 million in capex.

Valuation and Risks

On a normalized EPS basis, AltaGas is trading at a big discount to US and Canadian utility peers. This is somewhat offset by AltaGas having a very high debt to EBITDA (currently near 6.0X) and a very high dependence on further rate cases. AltaGas is also a unique midstream-utility blend and pure comparatives are harder to find. But at the current price and dividend yield, it is hard to not make at least a modest buy case on it. This is further bolstered by AltaGas having the financial flexibility to make it through any capital market hiccups.

Source: AltaGas Presentation

The company does face some challenges on the Mountain Valley Pipeline that it is funding alongside a consortium of different players.

Source: AltaGas Q3-2020 results

While that represents "stuck capital," outlook is that this will come into service sooner or later. It also has multiple rate cases filed with Virginia and Maryland, and the extent of rate hikes will always be a question. AltaGas is also exposed to price differentials between North American Indices and the Far East Index for RIPET volumes that are not under tolling arrangements. It is almost fully hedged for 2020 but further out a risk exists that it may face problematic differentials.

Verdict

Since our last buy rating in 2019, it is hard to argue that AltaGas has done anything but succeed at its task. We are finally seeing a self-funded plan in place and it navigated the 2020 pandemic with aplomb. The company tried to swallow a whale in the form of WGL, something we warned about, and had to sell its best assets to prevent its debt from blowing up. But that is all behind it and the self-funded model looks appealing, even to skeptical investors. We are reiterating a "buy" here with a price target of $21 in 12 months. This makes for a solid all-round return prospect with a nice monthly dividend stream. Cautious investors can also consider AltaGas Preferred Shares for an income play.