Introduction

The little-known shuttle tanker owner KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) may not be without their risks but nevertheless, their very high distribution yield of 14% has remained resilient amidst the turbulence of 2020, as my previous article discussed. This new article provides a follow-up analysis that reviews their subsequently released financial results but also importantly, their ability to fund their upcoming dropdown acquisition from their sponsor.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Arguably the single most attractive characteristic of their partnership is their downturn defiant cash-flow performance. Thankfully, this has once again continued with their operating cash flow during the first nine months of 2020 increasing a nice 4.15% year on year. To make this even more impressive, it actually accelerated during the third quarter since their operating cash flow for the first half of 2020 was down a slight 1.50% year on year, a trend that still holds true even after removing the impacts of working capital movements and thus confirms their resilient performance.

Since this performance has been rather business as usual, the bigger topic right now is their recent dropdown acquisition of the Tove Knutsen tanker for a total consideration of $118m. There were concerns that any future dropdown acquisitions would be funded through an equity raising but thankfully this has not transpired, as per their official announcement that clearly states their intention to use cash and debt.

Given their strong and resilient free cash flow, it makes sense to avoid diluting their equity since it would likely prove value-destructive for unitholders due to their very high double-digit distribution yield. Based on my calculations, their cost of debt was only 3.83% during the first nine months of 2020, even twice this level pales still in comparison to their distribution yield of 13.96%.

It was also excellent to see that the new vessel is already operating under a seven-year charter that has only just begun, thereby de-risking their marginal free cash flow. This may cause some investors to wonder whether even higher distributions are forthcoming but management seems to be hesitant, as per the following commentary when asked this exact question during their third quarter of 2020 conference call.

“At the moment, the decision we've taken is that we feel the distribution is in the right place regardless of this drop down.”

- KNOT Offshore Partners Q3 2020 Conference Call.

This means that the additional free cash flow generated will be directed towards lowering their leverage, which is very prudent. Since their main weakness has not been their ability to cover their distributions but rather their financial position, reassessing it will be important in light of this new vessel acquisition.

Image Source: Author.

Once again their resilient cash flow performance pushed their net debt down by another $27m during the third quarter of 2020, thereby slightly lowering their leverage. The new vessel will cost them $118m including debt assumed, thereby pushing their net debt from $886m to $1.004b before subtracting any further help from their free cash flow during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Image Source: Author.

Following their resilient earnings and lower net debt, it was a foregone conclusion that their leverage would also decrease with their net debt-to-EBITDA now sitting at 4.17 versus 4.30 previously. Even though this still sits well above 3.50 and thus into the high territory, the direction is nevertheless still positive and helps grow their financial safety net.

Even if their new vessel acquisition were to add nothing to their earnings, it would only push their net debt-to-EBITDA to 4.73, based on my calculations. Whilst this would certainly not be ideal and further reduce their safety net, it nonetheless would remain under the very high territory of 5.00 and not necessarily jeopardize their distributions even in this bearish scenario. After this is combined with their resilient operating cash flow, they are not likely to face any issues remaining a going concern and once they deleverage further, they will also have a financial safety net to absorb short to medium-term unforeseen impacts without reducing their distributions.

Image Source: Author.

Their least desirable characteristic has been their weak liquidity and thus it is important to closely monitor every quarter. Sadly, this has not improved during the third quarter of 2020 with their current ratio slipping slightly lower to 0.44 versus 0.47 previously. If nothing else, at least they have a solid cash balance and thus cash ratio of 0.38, but the new vessel acquisition could see this change considering it is being funded through a combination of cash and debt. When looking at their debt profile it becomes apparent that they have large maturities upcoming in 2021 that will require refinancing, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: KNOT Offshore Partners Q3 2020 6-K.

Their free cash flow after distribution payments should only be between approximately $80m and $90m per annum and thus there is no realistic way to accumulate $182m for the 2021 debt maturities. Since they are steady and fundamentally viable, refinancing should not be a problem following them being able to open a new $25m credit facility, as per their previously linked vessel acquisition announcement. Whilst this does not necessarily pose a risk to their ability to remain a going concern, it further hampers their financial safety net and keeps their distributions risky but at least the steady nature of their operations lowers the probability that there will be an error.

Conclusion

Even though the risks will persist further into the future, their performance has them heading down the right path towards less risk and they can afford to fund their new vessel even if the additional earnings were disappointing. I believe that a bullish rating is still appropriate since these risks are more than compensated for by their very high double-digit distribution yield that sports strong coverage.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from KNOT Offshore Partners’ Q3 2020 6-K (previously linked), 2019 20-F and 2017 20-F SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.