Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Hong Kong-listed Chinese pharmaceutical distributor Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SHTDF) [1099:HK].

Sinopharm Group's poor share price performance and forward P/E valuation multiple de-rating in the past few years is attributable to regulatory headwinds. Also, there has been a deterioration in Sinopharm Group's operating cash flow and working capital metrics in 1H 2020, due to the negative impact of Covid-19 on medical institutions in China.

I see a Neutral rating for Sinopharm Group as fair, as negatives have largely been priced in at the stock's current valuations. A easing of policy headwinds and greater certainty over future healthcare policies in China will be key re-rating catalysts for the stock.

Sinopharm Group trades at 6.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 4.7%.

Readers have the option of trading in Sinopharm Group shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker SHTDF, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1099:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $20 million, and market capitalization is above $7.2 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own Sinopharm Group shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Nordea Funds, Lazard Asset Management, and Dimensional Fund Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

Started in January 2003 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September 2009, Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. is the largest pharmaceutical distributor in China.

The company derived 75.9% of its 1H 2020 revenue from the core pharmaceutical distribution business. The pharmaceutical retail, medical device and others business segments contributed the remaining 5.3%, 17.3% and 1.5% of Sinopharm Group's top line in the first half of FY 2020.

Sinopharm Group's Key Business Segments

Source: Sinopharm Group's 1H 2020 Interim Report

I will be primarily focusing on Sinopharm Group's core pharmaceutical distribution business for the purpose of this article, as this business segment contributed the majority of the company's sales.

Policy Headwinds

In the past few years, Sinopharm Group's share price performance has been weak, and its valuation multiple has de-rated as well. The company's share price is down -37% and -47% in the past one-year and three-year periods, respectively. Also, Sinopharm Group is currently valued by the market at a relatively low 6.7 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 11.2 times and 13.4 times, respectively.

Policy headwinds are responsible for Sinopharm Group's poor share price performance and forward P/E valuation multiple de-rating.

Centralized procurement has exerted downward pressure on drug prices in China in the past couple of years.

China's pilot drug centralized procurement program was first announced in November 2018 and rolled out in four cities and seven urban areas in the country in March 2019. This had the effect of putting "price pressure on pharmaceutical companies and force a race to the bottom as companies vie for market share", according to a December 6, 2019 article published by Bayer Pharmaceuticals.

The third round of China's centralized drug procurement program was held in August 2020, with 189 drug companies bidding on 55 different types of medicine. Based on a August 20, 2020 Bloomberg article, the recent round of China's centralized drug procurement program saw "the average price of the drugs dropping 53%" and "domestic competitors undercut them (foreign drug companies) with bids more than 95% lower."

Separately, changes to medical insurance payments are also negative for the Chinese drug industry and pharmaceutical distributors like Sinopharm Group.

China Daily reported in June 2019 that China was introducing "a pilot program of diagnosis-related groups or DRGS, a patient classification to standardize medical insurance payment, in 30 cities." DRGS discourages doctors from providing medical services and prescribing expensive medicine that are unnecessary.

A November 2020 research paper titled "Diagnosis-related Groups (DRG) pricing and payment policy in China: where are we?" published by authors Lihua Yu and Jingjing Lang noted that DRGS will "promote the transformation of the Chinese hospital operation model from a focus on expanding revenue to a focus on cost control and optimization." Earlier, Boston Healthcare Associates cautioned in a August 2019 article that there is a risk that "the providers go to the extremes that they would only go for the cheapest available products to maximize their own financial gains" under the new DRGS program.

Notably, Sinopharm Group's gross profit margin declined by -0.21 percentage points from 8.67% in 1H 2019 to 8.46% in 1H 2020. The company attributed the gross margin decline to "the reduced sales volume of higher margin products attributable to pharmaceutical distribution and retail business, which were influenced by tighter local policy" in its 1H 2020 interim report.

At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) on August 24, 2020, Sinopharm Group disclosed that approximately 10% of its revenue is derived from products that are affected by the centralized drug procurement program, and the average gross profit margin of these affected products or drugs fell from 6%-7% to 4%. On the flip side, Sinopharm Group can partially offset the negative impact of the centralized drug procurement program by optimizing its product sales mix and grabbing market share from other pharmaceutical distributors.

Negative Operating Cash Flow And Weak Working Capital Position In The Spotlight

The coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on Sinopharm Group. Sinopharm Group disclosed in the company's 1H 2020 interim report that "the number and frequency of visits to medical institutions were still reduced" and "it will take time for the business volume in certain areas to fully return to normal." This led to a deterioration in the company's operating cash flow and working capital metrics.

Sinopharm Group's operating cash outflow worsened from -RMB13.3 billion in 1H 2019 to -RMB27.6 billion in 1H 2020. The company's receivable turnover days rose from 111 in 1H 2019 to 125 in 1H 2020, while its inventory turnover days increased from 38 to 43 over the same period.

Sinopharm Group has guided at its recent 1H 2020 earnings call that the company's operating cash flow and working capital metrics should normalize by the end of the year, as its clients, the medical institutions, see a recovery in business volume.

Valuation

Sinopharm Group trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 6.8 times and 6.2 times, respectively based on its share price of HK$17.98 as of December 28, 2020.

Sell-side analysts see Sinopharm Group delivering ROEs of 13.4% and 13.3% for FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

Sinopharm Group offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 4.4% and 4.7%, respectively.

As per the peer valuation comparison table, Sinopharm Group's forward P/E valuations are on par with that of its peers. The company's relatively higher forward ROEs is partly attributable to financial leverage, as its total liabilities-to-total assets ratio was relatively high at 73% as of June 30, 2020.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Sinopharm Group

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited [3320:HK] 6.7 6.7 8.6% 8.1% 2.9% 3.0% Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCPK:SHPMF) (OTCPK:SHPMY) [2607:HK] 7.0 6.2 10.1% 10.5% 4.4% 4.9%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Sinopharm Group include policy headwinds persisting for a longer-than-expected period of time, and a failure to improve the company's operating cash flow and working capital metrics.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Sinopharm Group shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.