About seven months ago, I recommended purchasing CAE (NYSE:CAE) as an ideal investment for those who wanted to profit from the recovery of the airline industry from the pandemic. As I analyzed back then, airline stocks are much riskier than CAE due to their excessive debt load and the severe downturn of their business. Since my article, CAE has rallied 50%. The stock is still 15% off its pre-pandemic high and hence it probably has further upside potential over the next two years but investors should realize that most of the easy money has been made on this stock.

Business overview

CAE is the global leader in training for the civil aviation and defense aviation. It is the dominant player in the industry, with over 160 sites and training locations in more than 35 countries. Every year, it trains more than 120,000 civil and defense crew members and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide.

A great advantage for CAE is the fact that it operates in strictly regulated industries, with mandatory and recurring training requirements. Airlines and business aircraft operators sign multi-year contracts with CAE and have to follow these contracts in order to remain compliant with regulations. As a result, a significant portion of the revenues of CAE is recurring.

The airline industry is one of the most severely affected by the coronavirus crisis. The global air traffic has collapsed this year due to the strict travel restrictions imposed by many countries and the reluctance of people to risk traveling amid the pandemic. In the last week of November, sales for flights in the U.S. plunged 82.9% over last year's period. Due to the collapse of the demand for flights, the U.S. airlines are burning cash at an unprecedented rate and thus they have received approval for a second financial package from the government.

The severe downturn of the airline industry has undoubtedly taken its toll on the business of CAE. Its customers are doing their best to minimize their expenses, such as their spending on the training of their pilots. In the second quarter, which was marked by unprecedented lockdowns, CAE reported its first quarterly loss after at least 40 consecutive profitable quarters.

In the third quarter, the revenue of CAE decreased 21% over the prior year's quarter but it marked an improvement from the 33% decrease reported in the second quarter. In addition, the company switched from a loss of $0.18 per share in the second quarter to a profit of $0.10 per share. While this profit is still 52% lower than it was in last year's quarter, the sequential improvement shows that a recovery is underway. Moreover, the profit of CAE is in sharp contrast to the severe losses that all the major airlines are still posting. It thus confirms that the business model of CAE is much more resilient to the pandemic than the business model of airlines.

Moreover, CAE will greatly benefit from the massive distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 all over the world in 2021. As soon as a great portion of the global population becomes immune to the virus, the pandemic will begin to subside and people will begin to return towards their normal lifestyle. This does not mean that the global air traffic will immediately return to its pre-pandemic level but it is likely to recover significantly over the next two years. Analysts seem to agree on this view, as they expect CAE to post all-time high earnings per share of $1.23 in 2023. The previous record of CAE was its earnings per share of $0.96 last year.

Debt

Most airlines carry excessive debt loads and many of them would go bankrupt if they did not receive financial aid from their governments. This is not the case for CAE, which has a healthy balance sheet. Its net debt to EBITDA currently stands at 3.2 while its net debt of $2.8 billion (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) is 13 times the earnings of the company in 2019. While this amount of debt is not negligible, it is certainly manageable, particularly given that the company has remained profitable even in its most adverse year.

Valuation - Upside potential

The recent rally of CAE clearly reflects the great benefit of the company from the development of effective vaccines against the coronavirus. Since Pfizer (PFE) reported excellent results in its vaccine study, in early November, the stock of CAE has rallied 50%, in less than two months. As long as the distribution of vaccines worldwide progresses without any setbacks, such as undesired side effects of the vaccines or a significant mutation of the virus, the stock of CAE is likely to approach its pre-pandemic high, which is 15% higher than the current stock price.

However, it is important to realize that the market has already priced most of the expected recovery in the stock of CAE. To be sure, the stock is currently trading at 24.9 times its expected earnings in its fiscal 2023, which ends in March-2023. This is undoubtedly a rich valuation level, both from an absolute and a historical point of view. To provide a perspective, CAE has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3 over the last decade.

To cut a long story short, after its recent rally, CAE is now trading at a markedly rich valuation level and hence the stock will come under pressure if the pandemic lasts longer than anticipated. While a prolonged pandemic is not the most likely scenario, investors should keep in mind the risk that results from the rich valuation of the stock.

Final thoughts

Thanks to the expected massive distribution of vaccines in 2021, the pandemic is likely to subside at the second half of next year. As a result, the global air traffic is likely to begin recovering late next year and hence CAE will enjoy a strong recovery in its business. Nevertheless, the stock has rallied 50% in less than two months and thus it is richly valued right now. Therefore, most of the easy money has been made on the stock. CAE may maintain its premium valuation for a considerable period but investors should be aware that it is a risky investing strategy to rely on the rich valuation of a stock.