Dividend investing has never been easy, especially this year that has been marred by the DPS reduction/suspension trends even some most robust names were not immune to. Investors who seek meaningful payouts with nice growth prospects backed by healthy fundamentals have to do thorough research, scrutinizing profits, cash flows, and balance sheets before actually making any decisions. Unfortunately, even the most sophisticated research does not guarantee a dividend-paying company will not suspend or trim its payout, leaving shareholders confused and disappointed.

But there is an alternative to this time-consuming process: buying an ETF that tracks an underlying index with a focus on dividend growth.

In 2020, I have discussed multiple dividend opportunities that survived the great payout reset, including those in the ETF space. Today, I would like to take a closer look at the 1.99% yielding Invesco Dividend Achievers Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:PFM).

The concept of a 'dividend achiever'

A company that excelled in sustaining and increasing its payout consistently can earn a certain title: an achiever, an aristocrat, or even a king. To qualify for the lowest echelon of this hierarchy, a firm must increase its DPS consistently for at least ten years. If it managed to do so and met a few other strict criteria, including certain trading volume and the inclusion in the NASDAQ US Benchmark Index, it will find its place in the market-cap-weighted NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index, and, hence, in the PFM portfolio.

An essential remark worth making here is that if a company's status was upgraded as it passed a 25-year DPS growth landmark, it will certainly not leave the index. So, we can find dividend aristocrats in its portfolio with ease. For example, Exxon Mobil (XOM) is in 16th place with a 1.57% weight. The firm has successfully navigated the perfect storm spawned by the pandemic and the oil price war this year, and even despite lackluster FCF, has not cut the dividend (I write this as a happy XOM shareholder), while its peer Shell (RDS.A) made headlines with its historic cut. The rewards have returned since then, but the reputation of a flawless dividend payer was lost forever. And as Brent and WTI have nicely rebounded since the doom and gloom in spring, I reckon XOM will likely continue paying (and slowly increasing) the DPS going forward, returning me some cash every quarter. Sure, there are concerns regarding the effects of the energy transition on its capital allocation in the long term, but it is not the purpose of this article to discuss them.

Aristocratic names are also presented in the top-ten cohort, namely Walmart (WMT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Coca-Cola (KO). On a side note, PG is not simply an aristocrat - it is a dividend king, thanks to its ability to increase the payout dedicatedly for more than 50 years.

So, PFM is not just a fund with exposure to players with a nascent DPS growth story. It is rather a mix of mature and stalwart dividend payers that have been enriching investors for decades with less successful (for now) companies that have a long road to the aristocrat status (of course, only if they are the S&P 500 constituents).

But is a 10-year growth streak enough to say a firm is a recession-immune and thus safe long-term income generator? It is a long and complex discussion, so yes and no. It is already an indication that a company does not squander funds on nugatory capex and has a perfect understanding of reasonable capital allocation with a focus on shareholder value creation. At the same time, a 10-year period does not include the Great Recession, so if a company suspended the dividend in 2008-2009 and then reinstated rewards after the crisis and, importantly, managed to maintain them in 2020, it will still qualify for the index.

A deeper look at holdings

At the moment, the fund has 284 holdings, which is enough to call it a healthy diversified one. The consumer staples sector, a non-cyclical and even, in some sense, counter-cyclical as the pandemic has proved, dominates the portfolio with an almost 18% weight. There is no coincidence here, which is quite vividly illustrated by the example of Walmart (WMT), which has a 3.6% weight in PFM. The retail company cannot boast bumper profits, as its LTM net margin is just 3.6%, but its FCFE is above $24.2 billion, which covers $6.09 billion in dividends almost 2x. The same applies to Procter & Gamble, with one essential caveat: the company enjoys a much wider profit margin of 18.6%, which makes the rewards coverage even easier.

Here it is worth reminding that the fund's high-yield alternative - the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY), which might be more attractive for income-starved investors due to its 4.4% standardized yield, is exceedingly overweight in financials, with over 26% of net assets allocated to this sector. This makes it dependent on the interest rates, which, I reckon, are not due to sharply rebound in 2021 due to accommodative policies of the central banks.

Information technology is in second place with a 16.8% weight. Due to robust margins and low capital intensity, it is relatively easy for the IT names to gradually pour more and more cash into shareholder coffers. But I reckon my dear readers are perfectly aware of the flipside: rich valuation means meager yields. Microsoft (MSFT), shares of which are PFM's largest asset, is currently yielding marginally north of 1%, despite returning $15.48 billion to shareholders in the last twelve months.

Meanwhile, Energy has a diminutive weight in the portfolio, as six constituents together account for only 3.6%. In this cohort, there are three limited partnerships (yes, LPs are welcome in the underlying index) and three corporations: Exxon Mobil mentioned above, Chevron (CVX), and ONEOK (OKE). Amid all the gyrations of oil prices, boom and bust of the U.S. shale, crisis after crisis, and constant questions about how to fund capex and not jeopardize the balance sheets that oil & gas CEOs have been addressing, only the most potent and resilient players could secure the shareholder rewards. So, no coincidence that most companies in the energy sector have patchy dividend growth stories.

Total returns: unfortunately, no alpha

Since the fund is overweight in non-cyclical sectors, its performance in the previous six months was somewhat weaker if compared to the names that enjoyed a tectonic shift in investor attention called the capital rotation (see the performance of the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) below).

However, over longer periods (e.g., three years), its performance is weak if compared to the U.S. market benchmark (SPY), but fairly much more impressive if compared to its alternatives - an ETF focused on dividend achievers outside of the U.S. (PID) and high-yield achievers (PEY). The underperformance of PID is easily explainable: the depreciation of pound sterling and the looney are the culprits.

Meanwhile, it seems the returns of PFM and the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) are intimately intertwined, as a 3-year and 5-year charts illustrate.

Final thoughts

PFM is a rather defensive play with large exposure to recession-immune sectors that can maintain and increase dividends even during periods of economic softness. So, the sector mix bodes well for steady dividend growth.

But it also means that its portfolio is nicely positioned for the economic doldrums, not for the period of buoyant growth when the recession is over. So, for 2021, which I hope will be successful for cyclicals, it might not be a top pick.

Another negative I would like to mention is that it is quite costly to own PFM, given its expense ratio of 0.53%, which is above the average of 0.44%. NOBL is also cheaper, with a 0.35% expense ratio. So, I would opt for a neutral stance.