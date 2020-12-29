At REIT Wealth Builder, I am always scouring the market for stocks that are the right blend of quality, growth, and value. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) fits that bill perfectly

The Buy Thesis

Camden Property Trust is a quality apartment REIT with excellent submarket concentration. Internal migration patterns should support a long runway of growth that is not being priced into the stock due to pandemic and oil disruption. As the growth manifests, I anticipate multiple expansion and appreciation to NAV (net asset value).

Let us begin with an overview of the company and then follow with why we like its positioning.

Property Portfolio

CPT has somewhat high-end apartment properties with weighted average rent per month of $1,598. Presently, I do not have all that much of a preference between Class A and Class B, but we are heading into a period where property submarket location will matter immensely. This is where CPT shines.

Source: SNL Financial

Why these markets are strong

In general, these submarkets have positive internal migration with people moving out of places like San Francisco and NYC to places like Austin, Houston, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix. This population growth works in tandem with jobs migrating to these areas to support healthy long-term demand growth for apartments.

Tech companies are rapidly moving offices and manufacturing to low tax areas like Texas and most of the sunbelt because they can pay workers far less while still giving workers a good living since cost of living is so much lower than in the coastal areas. Here is what I like about these particular submarkets.

Washington DC has what I view as a permanent demand driver associated with lobbying. Regardless of what party is in power or what is going on with the economy lobbying never seems to slow down. It is also a beautiful city in terms of weather and it is one of the most affluent (as measured by household income) cities in the country.

Houston is going through a perfect storm of disruption with the pandemic hitting simultaneously to the oil economy challenges. Despite this, its demand has held quite well with only a slight drop in same-store NOI for apartments. Its resilience is due to an influx of other jobs and here is the important part, the jobs coming in are somewhat permanent while both the oil crash and pandemic are temporary harm. Thus, over time, Houston will become a great submarket.

Austin has freshly brought in Tesla, Oracle, and many other tech companies. It will have some of the best job growth and population growth over the next 10 years.

Phoenix has been a perennial winner for most real estate. Great weather and a somewhat low cost of living are bringing in both jobs and population.

The submarket strength is in sharp contrast to most other multifamily REITs which tend to concentrate in the coastal markets. I think CPT will outperform by a good margin on organic growth and, therefore, should trade at a premium to peers and a premium to NAV.

It is opportunistic because it is discounted presently when it should be at a premium.

Valuation - implied cap rate versus prevailing cap rates

Source: SNL Financial

CPT is trading at a 6% implied cap rate. In many sunbelt submarkets, cap rates have crawled below 4% for high-quality properties like the ones CPT owns.

Market pricing allows us to buy the properties at far less than their private market valuation. I view this as a great entry point.

Beyond the property value, CPT should trade at a premium to peers because its balance sheet is excellent.

From an FFO perspective, CPT also looks reasonably priced at just under 20X forward FFO.

Source: SNL Financial

I think 2022 will come in with significant growth as nearly $1B of properties currently in development start to cash flow. We will discuss the developments more in a bit.

Balance sheet strength

CPT has one of the cleanest balance sheets consisting of about 75% equity and the rest senior unsecured notes.

Source: CPT

The low level of debt grants an A- credit rating.

With its entire property portfolio unencumbered, transactions can be made more quickly and without prepayment penalties. This could be a big feature with the extremely low cap rates presenting nice disposition opportunities.

Development expertise - the correct way to grow when cap rates are this low

Prevailing cap rates of ~3.5% to 4.5% for apartments in CPT's markets make external growth through acquisitions challenging. CPT can evade this difficulty through development.

It has a large group of properties in construction and preconstruction.

Source: SNL Financial

With over $600mm of the cost already financed, much of the pipeline has already been paid for meaning that when they are delivered over the next couple years, the NOI generated by these properties will accrete directly to FFO. I think the 2021-2023 deliveries will be well timed for the post-pandemic rebound in multifamily.

Exposure to a strong sector

I like the multifamily sector as it has generally strong/stable fundamentals, so adding CPT to one's portfolio provides exposure to this nice sector. The temporary pricing dip from the pandemic is providing a great entry into what has been a long run winner.

Source: SNL Financial

Fair value

Given the property quality and location, I think 4.5% is a fair cap rate. Many of the properties are trading on the private market for less than 4%, so there is some room for upside beyond that. Using most recent NOI numbers, this cap rate implies a fair value per share of $127.

Source: SNL Financial

So that is upside of about 30% from current market pricing.

CPT is a bit lower risk, in my opinion, compared to most equities because of its size, balance sheet, and property type. Thus, the upside is asymmetrically favorable relative to the risk level.

How the stock got cheap

COVID, in combination, with the oil crash has temporarily broken Camden's decade-long streak of same-store NOI growth.

Source: SNL financial

As shown earlier, it also took FFO/share down a couple percent.

I feel this minor downtick was misinterpreted by the market as a real problem when it is actually a demonstration of resilience. See, while the stock market may be up, the real economy is in a serious recession and apartments are directly exposed to the real economy.

Given the elevated unemployment and broad displacement, a downtick of only a percent or two is quite impressive. CPT is managing well through the crisis and because of the great submarkets in which they are located, I anticipate a nice spring back on the other side of COVID. CPT is a growth company, but because of the recent pricing dip, the growth is not priced in.