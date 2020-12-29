Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) is one of China's largest social media platforms specializing in micro-blogging with over 500 million monthly active users. The company has evolved in recent years by incorporating more video content and partnering with major media players to promote live events. This year's pandemic has represented a disruption to the business with an overall challenging market for online advertising. While the company's latest quarterly result showed an ongoing rebound compared to a weaker first half of the year, disappointing user numbers add to concerns over the long-term growth outlook and brand momentum. Recognizing that overall fundamentals remain positive including a solid balance sheet and consistent profitability, we're taking a cautious view on shares of Weibo until the company can execute on a more convincing recovery through 2021.

(Seeking Alpha)

WB Q3 Earnings Recap

Weibo reported its fiscal 2020 Q3 earnings on December 28th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.66, which was $0.06 ahead of estimates. GAAP EPS of $0.15 included a one-off impairment charge of $111 million in its investment portfolio related to an e-commerce subsidiary. Revenue of $466 million in the quarter was down 0.4% year over year, but favorably $15 million above expectations. Within that figure, advertising and marketing revenues at $417 million were up 1% y/y, while value-added-services declined by 11% y/y to $49 million.

(source: Company IR)

The story here is that given the ongoing global pandemic, large segments of advertising related to travel, hospitality, and public events have been limited pressuring growth. In value-added-services, these are typically high-margin streaming deals of live events like sports and music festivals that have also been pressured by the pandemic. Year-to-date, advertising revenues are still down about 8% from 2019.

It's worth noting that shares fell by nearly 15% on the report likely related to overall soft user numbers. Management focused on the increase of 14 million in monthly active users "MAUs" to 511 million from Q3 2019. On the other hand, this was the second consecutive period of a declining quarter-over-quarter user figure which peaked at 550 million during Q1 earlier this year and below the level of 516 million from Q4 2019. Similarly, the daily active user metric at 224 million for Q3 was down from 229 million in Q2 and a peak of 241 million in Q1. The DAU net addition of 8 million compared to the period last year was the weakest for the company going back to at least 2014.

(source: company filings/table and graph by BOOX Research)

One explanation is that the Weibo platform saw a surge in users during the early stages of the pandemic with people staying at home during the lockdown period in parts of China. As COVID-19 has been relatively well controlled in China with a limited number of recent cases, the declining user rate suggests a higher churn with people choosing to do other activities. Management cited some seasonality effects during the back-to-school season as well as intense competition in the social media landscape as adding to user volatility. Their focus is on user engagement and retention to support advertising. From the conference call:

User engagement retention as our key strategy for use of product operations we put more emphasis on increasing consumption efficiency of fees and enhanced user social interaction. That said on a use of scale front post the summer break in August we reduced a number decrease in September compared with June. We have faced headwinds in terms of user growth for the second half of the year, mainly due to the negative impact from cutbacks in investments for variety shows, and entertainment industries, as well as back-to-school seasonality. In addition, our engagement front, our user engagement, and timestamp are also negatively impacted - influenced by the intense competition in the user market, as competitors are aggressively investing in user acquisition.

Another point to highlight is a concerning slowdown in advertising revenues from Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) which represents approximately 9% of total revenues in Q3. On one hand, the $29.2 million generated in the quarter was up nearly 52% y/y compared to the period in 2019. Still, the level was down from $35.7 million in Q2 which had previously been a bullish driver for the stock with an expectation that the marketing channel could accelerate higher leveraging Alibaba's importance to the e-commerce segment in the region.

(source: Company IR)

Management explained during the conference call that some of the quarterly volatility is expected and reflective of business conditions at Alibaba. Still, the drop compared to the quarter ending in June may reflect a view from merchants that the Weibo platform is not driving sufficient conversions and forcing a pullback of ad-spending on the platform. For now, it's a point worth monitoring over the upcoming quarters.

The company ended the quarter with $3.2 billion in cash and equivalents against $2.5 billion in convertible debt and senior notes. Considering $235 million in cash flow from operations and $11 million in CAPEX, the company generated $224 million in free cash flow. The net cash position on the balance sheet and positive free cash flow in the quarter support a view of an overall stable fundamental profile.

Management Guidance and Consensus Outlook

In terms of guidance, Q4 revenues are expected to increase between 1% and 3% compared to the period in 2019 on a constant currency basis. While management is not offering 2021 revenue or earnings targets, the expectation is that conditions improve as the pandemic ends with a consensus that the vaccines will begin to have an effect and allow for a return of large scale public events supporting expanded advertising opportunities.

According to consensus estimates, full-year 2020 revenues are forecast to reach $1.68 billion, representing a 5% decrease compared to 2019. An EPS estimate for this year at $2.18, if confirmed, would be 22% below the result from last year. Looking ahead, the market anticipates revenues climbing 12% in 2021 and EPS rebounding towards $2.61. Notably, the fiscal 2021 EPS estimate is still below the 2019 result when the company reached EPS of $2.78.

(Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Weibo Corp. is a stock we were previously bullish on citing it as a "Value-Pick in social media" back in June when shares were trading closer to $30.00. That being said, the user figures here for Q3 were disappointing and it remains to be seen if Weibo has indeed reached its peak user levels.

The micro-blogging platform draws parallels to Twitter, Inc. (TWTR), and in this regard, Weibo with 224 million DAUs is still larger than the U.S.-based counterpart as Twitter which last reported its monetizable daily active users "mDAU" at 187 million. The contrast here is that Twitter continues to grow significantly faster as its mDAU was up 29% y/y while Weibo's DAU figure was only up 1% from the end of 2019 and down on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

By all accounts, Weibo's operating environment should continue to benefit from an improving macro outlook with a normalizing environment in China as it relates to online advertising going forward. The problem we see is that there is a thin line between a value stock in the technology sector against expectations for high growth. If user growth turns negative from here, the market may take that as a sign of poor user engagement which can drive bearish sentiment towards the stock.

The reality is that social media remains highly competitive in China with offerings from Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:TCEHY) like "WeChat" which is more akin to features found on Facebook (FB) in other parts of the world. Privately-held China-based ByteDance Ltd. which owns the popular 'TikTok' platform known as 'DouYin' in China is another social media competitor that is attempting to capture a similar user base and advertising market.

Compared to Weibo's flat revenue growth in Q3, the social media peer group is seeing faster growth with Twitter revenues climbing 14% y/y, Facebook up 22% y/y, and Tencent revenues up 24% y/y. Overall, the weaker growth justifies a discount for the stock which we highlight by WB's EV to revenue at approximately 4.9x compared to 9.3x for FB, 10.9x for Tencent, and 11.4x for Twitter. Our take here is that Weibo will need to present stronger growth momentum to command a higher premium.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

There's a lot to like about Weibo including underlying profitability, solid balance sheet, and a market leadership position in China. Unfortunately, a relatively modest growth outlook and stagnant user figures are now paring back some of the bullish sentiment in the stock. Shares are down about 18% from recent highs back in November and our take is that the market will need to see some top-line acceleration for the stock to reclaim its upside momentum. We rate shares of WB as a hold with a year ahead price target of $42.00 and expect some volatility until the outlook becomes clearer.

The risk here is that the user figures reverse lower which would raise more questions regarding the engagement on the platform and the appeal to advertisers. The potential that growth and earnings disappoint going forward could force a reassessment of the long-term outlook and pressure the stock to the downside. Monitoring points for the upcoming quarters include trends in user growth along with financial margins as a sign of profitability potential.