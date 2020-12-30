Source: Barron's

I assumed global economic growth was long in the tooth even prior to the pandemic. A slowing economy was likely to weigh on cyclical names like Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF). Earlier this year, Siemens AG spun off Siemens Energy from its higher-growth operations like Mobility and Siemens Heathineers. Siemens Energy consists of Gas & Power (distribution transformers, subsea systems) and Siemens Gamesa (hydrogen solutions).

Both key operating segments are subjected to the vagaries of the global economy. Energy's portfolio of businesses is less diversified than the old Siemens, which makes it more vulnerable, in my opinion. The pandemic amplified the pain felt by industrial companies. New orders fell 24% Y/Y, primarily due to a postponement of orders related to Power and Gas. If governments around the world are uncertain about the future, then they could continue to delay orders related to the segment.

Power revenue of EUR4.8 billion fell 11% Y/Y. It represents 63% of total revenue, which means Siemens Energy is highly dependent upon the segment. Power is being disrupted by alternative energy sources. COVID-19 disruptions weighed in the first half of the year. Orders fell 27%, which implied revenue could be stagnant for a while. Siemens also agreed to no longer build new coal-fired plants. Pulling the plug means the company is discontinuing fossil-fuel generation, as it continues its transformation.

Pfizer (PFE) has a vaccine that has shown high efficacy pursuant to COVID-19, which means the economy could reopen in the first half of 2021. Things could look up for Power by the second half of 2021. Revenue from Renewable Energy fell only 3% Y/Y due to the knock-on effects of COVID-19 and delays in onshore projects. The order backlog rose 19% to EUR30 billion, which implied future revenue could rise in the future.

Operating Margins Were Relatively Stabled

The decline in scale and operational issues related to COVID-19 was bound to hurt margins. Siemens Energy also does not have the benefit of diversification that the old Siemens had. It cannot rely on contributions from growth businesses like digital or healthcare to offset weakness in Power or Renewable Energy. Siemens Energy may be hard-pressed to justify certain corporate costs as a standalone business. Wringing out costs is paramount.

Last quarter, the company reported adjusted EBITA of EUR70 million, down 87% Y/Y. Before special items of EUR402 million, EBITA would have been EUR470 million, down only 10% Y/Y. Adjusted EBITA margin would have been 6.2%, down 10 basis points versus that of the year earlier period. Adjusted EBITA reflected stable margins, despite the decline in revenue. If revenue stabilizes, the management may have the blueprint for margin expansion. UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier has been singing the praises of General Electric (GE) as a vaccine-levered stock, implying tremendous upside from a COVID-19 vaccine. Since Siemens Energy and GE are in similar business lines, the same could hold true for Siemens.

Strong Liquidity

It is paramount that Siemens Energy maintain liquidity amid an uncertain economy. The company has a rock-solid balance sheet that should help navigate volatile markets. The company ended the quarter with EUR4.6 billion in cash, up from EUR1.9 billion in the year earlier period. Working capital was about EUR900 billion, up from EUR400 million in the year earlier period. Free cash flow ("FCF") for the fiscal year was EUR674 million, down from EUR876 million in the year earlier period. Positive FCF portends liquidity could grow over time. For now, Siemens Energy has enough liquidity to last several quarters.

Siemens Energy has an enterprise value of EUR9.8 billion and trades at about 5x run-rate EBITA (most-recent quarter annualized). Revenue and earnings should improve by the second half of 2021, whether this traction is sustainable remains to be seen.

Conclusion

Siemens Energy could bounce if the economy stabilizes. I rate the stock a hold.