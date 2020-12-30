Shares in EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) might remain depressed throughout 2021. This recession was unlike any other, with COVID relief and stimulus checks fulfilling the short-term cash needs of EZPW’s core target market. Pawnshops have usually thrived in recessionary economies as they fulfill the customer’s quick liquidity needs with non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property. As more pawn loans are made, the company generates more service fees, which are very high margins. If the customer cannot repay the loan, the company would then account for the collateral as inventory and put it up for sale to the general public, creating a profit once the merchandise is sold.

The pandemic has temporarily disrupted EZPW’s operating cycle and we believe fiscal 21’ (FY end in September) is going to be a rebuilding period for the company. You see, with stimulus checks and unemployment benefits satisfying the cash needs of many customers, the company saw its average pawn loan outstanding balance decrease by 34% at the end of fiscal 20’, while redemptions (repaid, renewed, or extended loan) increased to 88% compared to 84% in 2019. At the same time, work-from-home trends and online classes increased the need for electronics and other merchandise, depleting in-store inventory at the company’s retail locations. And that is where EZPW’s operating cycle has been temporarily disrupted. With less demand for pawn loans, inventory levels cannot be replenished. With stores lacking inventory and no demand for loans, the company is losing revenue on both fronts.

The second stimulus package approved on Sunday, adds another layer of risk to the company. Another round of stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits should delay again the demand for pawn loans like it did the first time, and with it, service fees are going to remain depressed until the company manages to rebuild its loan portfolio. The same is true for its inventory levels.

We are changing our bullish view on the company to neutral given the cloudy outlook. The company needs to rebuild its pawn loan portfolio and it could take a while before its high margin service fees cascade to the company’s bottom line. EZPW might underperform the market again in 2021.

Challenging times ahead

While we have seen a strong and continued rebound in new pawn loans made since the trough in June, it will take an extended period of time for recent trends to be fully reflected in our financial performance as we look into fiscal 2021. In addition, any additional stimulus could impact business performance. – Q4 conference call

The above statement, taken from the company’s fourth-quarter conference call perfectly sums up the challenging environment for EZPW. The company reported fourth-quarter net revenues of $89.6 million, a decline of approximately 26% compared to last year’s period. The decline in net revenue was driven by a 34% decrease in pawn service charges because of lower average pawn loans outstanding. Management noted in its press release a sequential improvement in pawn loans of $18 million during the quarter from Q3.

Management started cutting down costs to streamlined operations, with the exit of CASHMAX in Canada as a clear example. The company expects to realize recurring savings of approximately $12 million starting in fiscal 21’ mostly related to administrative expenses. At year-end, the company also realized savings of $14 million in related labor and store expenses, but most of these savings are expected to come back with “normalized” sales activity. The company is on a multi-year simplification process aiming at improving efficiencies by centralizing and simplifying corporate functions:

Management continues upgrading its IT infrastructure and further developing its point-of-sale system, which aims to improve lending practices and merchandise selection by leveraging data sets from its store network. In Q4, the company’s loan-to-value ratio declined by 10%, indicating better lending practices driven by the new POS system.

Part of the modernization also involved Lana, the company’s web-based application that allows customers to manage their pawn loans with their smartphones. Management didn’t talk too much about Lana during its conference call, just mentioning the “repositioning” of Lana as a digital pawn channel. However, after reading the annual report, we noticed the company had a $3 million impairment charge related to the application due to “a strategic initiative to focus on significantly improving and strengthening our core pawn business, which led to scaling back our expectations and development of Lana to a digital customer service platform to support our pawn businesses”.

At year-end, the company just managed to break even on a cash basis with operating cash flows of $49 million, offset by CAPEX of $28 million, cash interest of $8.5 million, and cash taxes paid of $9.7 million.

What’s next

Like we stated at the beginning, fiscal 21’ is going to be a rebuilding year for the company which can extend well into fiscal 22’ considering the new stimulus package and highly uncertain economic environment. There are still many unknowns regarding the COVID vaccine and how much it would jumpstart the economy. For EZPW, both scenarios are unfavorable for pawn loan originations, with new checks coming in the mail giving a temporary liquidity boost to every American household, while an economic rebound should decrease unemployment levels and with it the need for quick cash.

One thing is clear, however, and that is continued operating losses in fiscal 21’:

Looking ahead, we expect to incur additional operating losses in fiscal 2021. Ultimately, the scale and pace of recovery in pawn loans outstanding and inventory levels as well as the size, mix and implementation of potential further stimulus packages will determine the trajectory and timing of our return to operating profits. – Q4 conference call

Even if the average pawn loan outstanding balance starts to increase, there is a lag before pawn service charges start showing up on the income statement and an even further lag before inventory sales can contribute to the top line:

Average PLO is indicative of the next quarter's PSC revenue, and PSC is expected to fully recover in the quarter following a return to normal new loan origination volume. The delay in loan forfeitures that drive our inventory is at least 90 days after the time of origination. Based on that, we expect to see inventory balances begin to recover in our fiscal Q3, Q4 after tax season, with sales volume fully recovering on a run rate basis at the end of fiscal year 2021. – Q4 conference call

With fiscal 21’ and possibly fiscal 22’ showing operating losses, the company would have to see a strong rebound in fiscal 23’ to have enough breathing room before its 2024 and 2025 convertible notes become due, combining for a total outstanding debt amount of $316 million. We believe that is the biggest risk. The fact that the company had to issue convertible debt in the past points to a narrow credit window, and if the business takes longer than expected to rebound, current shareholders could face a dilutive equity raise.

The Bottom Line

We used to have a bullish view on the company, but given the circumstances and risks, we are changing our view to neutral.

Another round of stimulus checks is going to delay the rebuilding of the pawn loan outstanding balance, which in turn would pressure the high margin pawn service charge. Inventory levels will remain low as well, affecting merchandise sales.

We believe EZPW is set to underperform the market again in 2021.