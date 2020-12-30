Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:BLMN) is a company that owns and operates several different restaurant brands, most notably Outback Steakhouse. The company also holds the rights to “Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar.” In total, there are 1,464 restaurants with most establishments being situated in the United States.

The company usually pays a quarterly dividend but has only paid a dividend once in fiscal year 2020 due to tailwinds related to the coronavirus. The company’s stock price fell from $23 to $4.83 in March as fears of the virus grew, but has since rebounded to almost $19 at the end of the year. We believe that this price momentum has been unjustified based on many factors, and currently hold a bearish view of the company. Short-term tailwinds related to the coronavirus will continue as the vaccine will take time to distribute, and this will greatly affect the company’s ability to perform in Q1/21 and Q2/21, which are traditionally the company’s strongest quarters. The company is dealing with mounting debt, and may have a hard time resuming dividend payouts soon. Moreover, consumer preferences within the younger generations leave the company’s brands in the dust.

Coronavirus tailwinds will continue into the next calendar year

The company’s revenue grew 33.3% quarter-over-quarter due to favourable coronavirus-related restrictions across the United States, but Y/Y revenues were still down 20%. The company’s spread of locations state-wise is very diverse, therefore increased revenues from some states with fewer coronavirus restrictions such as Florida will be offset by decreased revenues in states such as California and New York.

We believe the current revenue estimate of $898.2 million for Q4/20 (October to December 2020) is a bit optimistic, as this implies a Y/Y drop of only 12.12%. Restaurant dine-in rules have been quite strict in some states, as California shut-down indoor dining in the middle of November, and even recently shut down outdoor dining, not that many people were doing so in the cold weather anyway. According to Menuism, there are 80 Outback locations in California, which means that revenues that come from this state are usually of material amount.

We also believe that new temporary promotions and options are giving consumers a reason not to get food from Outback Steakhouse or the company’s other brands. At a time when price-sensitive people are looking for good deals whether it be through delivery apps or pick-up, the company’s average check per person is quite expensive compared to casual restaurant joints. Moreover, ordering steak for delivery isn’t necessarily a popular trend amongst consumers. The company also does not earn as much revenue from delivery orders as third-party companies such as DoorDash take a double-digit cut of the total order amount.

The company’s balance sheet suggests that dividend payouts may not come for a while

Bloomin’ Brands’ current ratio is only 0.35x, which is troubling because the company is definitely not earning enough operating cash flows to cover its current liabilities.

The company only has $160 million in cash to cover $838.9 million of current liabilities, although unearned revenue is technically a cash expense as this account is related to deferred gift card revenue. Within the ‘accrued and other current liabilities’ section, $177 million is related to operating lease obligations.

On the assets side, the company’s 'inventories' account is related to food and drink that not only may be subject to write-downs due to perishability but also cannot be turned into cash unless restaurant sales occur. The company’s other assets are mainly related to accounts receivable, and the timeliness of payments may be negatively affected by the financial situations of each outside party.

We believe that the company may need to raise additional debt to help preserve a strong cash position given that the current interest expense is $18 million per quarter. The company earned $21 million in 3Q/19 under normal circumstances, which suggests that net income will probably be too small to help pay a dividend. Traditionally stronger sales and net income figures in the first 2 quarters of the fiscal year will be impacted by the coronavirus.

Outback Steakhouse is falling out of style

In a time where millennials are probably the most important customer segment for all dine-in restaurants, the company’s main brand, Outback Steakhouse, is falling behind as “over 60% of millennials [...] think their generation is more focused on health than any other generation.” Moreover, “for busy millennials, convenience matters.”

We believe that Outback Steakhouse is having a hard time catering to these trends as more millennials are dining at fast-casual restaurants with more elegant atmospheres and cheaper-priced menu items.

Moreover, millennials want to eat the best-quality steak if dining out for one, and Outback Steakhouse falls in ‘no-man’s land’ as its brand is not perceived to be a premium one, as prices are cheap enough to convey that quality isn’t optimal.

We believe that the long-term growth of the company is dependent on the short-term success of capturing new customers. However, this is extremely tough because again, as more people choose to order delivery food due to the convenience factor of companies such as DoorDash, steak is not a popular ‘delivery’ food. Therefore, the company is not receiving brand recognition from consumers that are browsing on these apps, leaving less room to capture new customers.

The company’s revenues have remained stagnant for the last 5 years, and a lack of relatability from the younger generation is a big reason why the company is not growing.

Growth is still possible through geographical expansion or targeted consumer marketing

The company is trying to expand marketing initiatives on social media platforms and has started doing giveaways on TikTok in order to introduce the brand to younger consumers. If the company can come up with creative ways to engage consumers, it could be extremely beneficial for the Outback Steakhouse brand in the long run. Moreover, the company still has a relatively small footprint in international countries, therefore further geographical expansion could help revenue and net income figures grow.

In summation, we hold a bearish sentiment of the company. Our opinion that the company’s stock has received too much momentum as of late is shared with many company insiders who have sold shares very recently. Bloomin’ Brands may not have enough financial resources to pay out a solid dividend yield for many quarters to come, and operating cash flows are not strong enough to support current liabilities. Therefore, either the company raises debt to satisfy shareholders, or institutions start selling off the stock because of the lack of a dividend payout. Either way, the long-term outlook for the company is poor, as millennials and Gen-Z’s have preferences that don’t align with the company’s brands.