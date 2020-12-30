Introduction

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:HNNMY) (OTCPK:HMRZF) is a Swedish fashion and clothing retailer active in 74 countries. Although the company's performance was improving in FY 2019, 2020 will be a lost year as the COVID pandemic has a profound negative impact on the shopping pattern and behavior of consumers while there were also mandatory lockdowns in some of H&M's core markets.

The company's main listing is on the Stockholm Stock Exchange where it's trading with HM-B as ticker symbol. The average daily volume is approximately 4 million shares. As H&M reports its financial results in SEK and trades in SEK, I will use that currency throughout the article.

Keeping the damage limited in the first nine months of the year

H&M's financial year ends on November 30th, so the company is getting ready to publish its full-year results in January. This means we already have a good overview of how the company has performed in the first nine months of the year while the preliminary guidance for Q4 doesn't paint a more optimistic picture.

In the third quarter, the total revenue fell by approximately 16% as at the start of the quarter (June 1st) almost a thousand of the 5,000 stores were closed, and at the end of the quarter about 200 stores were still closed. Although H&M has a good online exposure, the temporary closure of stores obviously weighed on the results although this also will accelerate H&M's push to more integrated sales channels as the company is also planning to close 250 stores next year.

Although the company remained (barely) profitable in the third quarter (H&M reported a net income of 1.82M SEK), the net profit during the quarter wasn't sufficient to push the bottom line of the first nine months into black territory.

As you can see in the image above, the total revenue in the first nine months of the year was almost 135B SEK, resulting in a gross profit of 66.2B SEK. Although this is substantially lower than the in excess of 89B SEK in gross profit in 9M 2019, H&M has actually done a good job in making sure the gross margin remains stable. Sure, there is a small decrease (from 52.1% to 49.2%) but we see the difference was already much lower in the third quarter (48.9% versus 50.8%).

The problem at H&M isn't the gross margin, it's the relatively high fixed expenses: the SG&A expenses decreased from 77B SEK to 67B SEK and although this is a decent decrease (down 10B SEK), keep in mind the gross profit decreased by approximately 13B SEK and that's how H&M ended up in the negative territory: the operating profit turned negative. Just slightly negative (at less than a billion SEK), but it's clear investors shouldn't have high hopes for this year. After taking the finance expenses into account and despite a tax benefit, the bottom line shows a net loss of 1.2B SEK, predominantly caused by the 3B SEK net loss in the first half of the year.

Looking at the cash flow statements (see below), H&M reported an operating cash flow of 15.6B SEK in the first nine months of the year. However, we still need to deduct 11.5B SEK in lease payments, but we should also add the almost 3B SEK in taxes paid back to the equation as technically, no taxes are owed on the pre-tax loss in 9M2020.

This results in an adjusted operating cash flow of approximately 7B SEK and after deducting the 4.3B SEK in capex, H&M remained free cash flow positive at 2.7B SEK mainly thanks to the big difference between depreciation expenses (20B SEK) and the capex + lease liabilities (16B SEK). So H&M has done a good job in keeping the damage limited.

The guidance for Q4 remains weak, and 2020 will be a lost year

This doesn't mean the company is out of the woods yet, as it doesn't look like things are looking brighter in the fourth quarter. In its Q4 trading update (the company will only publish detailed results at the end of January), H&M mentioned the revenue is again 10% lower compared to the corresponding period a year ago, which will reduce the full-year revenue by 18% in local currencies. When converted into SEK, the full-year revenue will come in 21% lower than in FY 2019.

While H&M has a good shot at breaking even this year given the small positive free cash flow in the first nine months of the year, the company should be happy it has a very robust balance sheet. As of the end of August, H&M had 12B SEK in cash and just 13B SEK in interest bearing liabilities (excluding lease liabilities), and the very low net interest expense is perhaps an important reason why H&M is able to keep the damage limited.

Investment thesis

2020 was (and is) a painful year for most fashion and clothing groups and H&M is definitely feeling the pain given the full-year revenue drop of around 20%. However, the strong balance sheet with virtually no net debt allows the company to reach and maintain its break-even point as the lack of interest expenses is the main reason H&M should be able to get through this crisis relatively unharmed.

I currently have no position in H&M, but I will be keeping an eye on the option premiums as I think writing an out of the money put option would be my preferred approach here.