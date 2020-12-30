Investment Thesis

The past underperformance of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) vs. GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) should reverse going forward as the market gradually wakes up to the differences in (1) customer exposure, (2) revenue makeup, (3) geographic exposure, (4) deleveraging path and (5) growth opportunities of the two companies. I think the mispricing exists simply because not enough smart moneys are paying attention. The industry specific factors are hedged out by shorting GEO but in a scenario where the market thinks the private prison will not only survive but also thrive, GEO will probably be bid up more, but I assign a very small probability to this state of the world. I think long CXW and shorting GEO make sense here.

Customer Exposure

As a general breakdown, there are four customer segments of private prisons:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) U.S. State Prisons

ICE and USMS fall under Department of Homeland Security (DHS); BOP falls under Department of Justice (DOJ); state prisons obviously fall under the jurisdiction of their states. As both DHS and DOJ are U.S. federal executive departments, in theory president-elect Biden can sign an executive order to end relationships with private prisons right after his inauguration on January 20, 2021, but there are practical limitations.

ICE and USMS historically have not owned or managed detention centers and have always outsourced (the majority, if not all of) the detention side of their operations to third parties (such as private prisons and/or inter-governmental services). BOP does own and operate its own facilities while outsourcing a small part of their detention capacity needs to the private sector, which makes ending the use of privately operated prisons possible. In fact, towards the end of Obama's second term, the DOJ directed BOP to begin the "process of reducing - and ultimately ending" the use of privately operated prisons, of which was reversed by the Trump administration. GEO is 14% exposed to BOP vs. CXW at 3% from a revenue standpoint, making GEO more vulnerable if Biden reenacts Obama's executive order (which is highly likely in my opinion). In fact, the BOP is already heading in this direction as it decided to not rebid its contract of one of GEO's correctional facilities in November.

Difference in Revenue Makeup

CXW and GEO generate from both "Owned & Leased" beds and "Managed Only" beds. The former obviously means that the operator is the same as the real estate owner, and latter is not. On a number of beds basis, CXW's Managed Only Beds account for ~12.1% of its total bed capacity while this number is ~30% for GEO.

While there are only three private prison operators in the U.S. so the level of competition is manageable, it's safe to assume that Managed Only contracts are subject to more competition vs. Owned & Leased contracts as the customer can outsource the operation of the facility to any of the three private prison operators. To be clear, there hasn't been a great deal of operator turnover in the industry (that I'm aware of) as CXW and GEO deliberately stayed away from each other's turf (see maps below) but this is nonetheless an embedded risk, more so for GEO than CXW.

Difference in Geographic Exposure

Lastly, while this is at least on the surface a ruling against the basic foundation of federalism, the U.S. District Judge upheld "AB 32" - California's ban on private prisons and detention centers - I'd rather not risk capital based on a potential future favorable Supreme Court ruling. This is a minor point but I think CXW wins out by being less exposed to the State of California (see maps below).

Source: GEO's Supplemental Disclosure

Source: CXW's Supplemental Disclosure

Difference in Deleveraging Path

While both management teams recognize the importance of deleveraging as they no longer have access to low-cost debt capital, CXW appreciates this new reality much more significantly. CXW plans to de-REIT starting in 2021 and suspended dividend payments to drastically change its capital structure makeup. CXW is also in the process of divesting its non-correctional/detention related real estate from its Properties Segment, targeting $150 million net proceeds. CXW aims to improve its leverage ratio from the current ~4.0x to 2.25x-2.75x. In a previous article, I've shown that this target leverage ratio is achievable around FY2022-2023.

To elaborate a bit on the asset divesture: CXW recently announced that it has sold 42 of its non-core government leased properties for an aggregate purchase price of $106.5 million, with the net proceeds expected to be ~$27 million. This might make one question whether CXW can achieve the $150 million net proceeds guidance. It's important to note that the "crown jewels" of the portfolio are two properties bought in 2018: (1) SSA-Baltimore which CXW bought for $242 million and assumed $157.3 million in-place mortgage, and (2) Capital Commerce Center (bought for $44.7 million and assumed $24.5 million). The sum of the implied equity value is ~$105 million, before considering debt paydown for almost 3 years and asset value appreciation. In short, I think the $150 million target will be achieved or perhaps exceeded.

On the other hand, GEO merely reduced its dividend by 30% as I advocated in a previous article, and "hope to be able to allocate a minimum of $50 million in excess cash flow annually thereafter towards net debt repayment". The $50 million target is a little bizarre since the savings from the dividend cut alone is ~$68 million per year (saving $0.14/share quarterly with 121.3 million shares outstanding). GEO is also considering selling off non-core assets and targeting $100 million net proceeds, but the CFO doesn't sound very confident on this point on the call:

Nick Jarmoszuk Hi, good morning. What, if we get an update on the asset sale figure proceeds. I believe last quarter, as mentioned, it could be up to $100 million. Is that still the right ballpark to think about? Brian Evans Yes, I think that's the number we're targeting that wouldn't necessarily I'll be in one year. But over a several year period, we think we can maybe achieve that.

Not only is CXW much more aggressively deleveraging, it also has an overall lower debt level to begin with. CXW's non-recourse debt stands at ~$1.7 billion while GEO's non-recourse debt stands at ~$2.3 billion at the end of Q3-2020. In an environment where enterprise value is arguably shrinking as the political and social media pressure are not likely to subdue any time soon, the best way to create long-term equity value is to pay down debt as quickly as possible fast and start buying back shares as soon as possible - which CXW will be in a position to do in the near future while GEO will remain behind on the deleveraging path, unless further drastic measures are taken (i.e. a deeper dividend cut).

Difference in Growth Opportunities

While still early in execution, CXW is pivoting away from rolling up government agencies-leased real estates to focus on public-private partnership to benefit from the revamping of the aging criminal justice infrastructure. Using the Kansas Department of Corrections as an example: CXW constructed a build-to-suit facility for Kansas DOC to replace 150+ year old Lansing Correctional Facility. This arrangement benefited both parties - Kansas Department of Correction didn't have to put up large initial capex and it was able to tap into CXW's core competency of building correctional facilities. CXW was able to finance the entire project using relatively cheap debt backed by a 20-year lease-purchase agreement from the State of Kansas. GEO was actually the only other bidder on the project but it came in 36% above CWX's bid.

Winners keep winning. On the most recent earnings call, CXW mentioned that it is being considered for 2 of the 3 facilities that the State of Alabama plans to partner with the private sector to build, representing approximately 7,000 beds, roughly 3x the size of the Kansas project. Also, it looks like GEO lost out again. I believe this demonstrates some internal weakness of GEO at least on the PPP projects so far as it lost not only to CXW, but also to a JV between Star America and BL Harbert - the two are PPP experts but (as far I can tell) never ventured into building prisons before.

Mispricing

I think this long/short opportunity exists for the following reasons. First, this space is not well-followed by the institutional investors who price securities. This is due to the lack of proper sellside coverage: there are less than handful of participants on each earnings call and the analysts from well-known sellside shops are all but gone. Both GEO and CXW market cap have fallen into the small cap world. This is also due to ESG limitation. Even if the mandate doesn't exclude private prison stocks, why bother with a sector that has consistently lost investors' money? In short, I think no heavyweights are doing deep dive on private prison stocks.

Another reason for the mispricing is that I think the market doesn't appreciate the qualitative differences between CXW and GEO because the more retail-oriented investor base basically think they are the same. While it's true that to a large degree that CXW and GEO are subject to the same political and economic factors, I think the underlying qualitative differences are large enough to justify a difference in stock performance going forward.

Lastly, yield-chasing money are still parked in GEO simply because it pays a dividend, and this has somewhat supported GEO's market cap. This view is supported by a casual survey of the SA comments. More revealingly, CXW is trading at 6.9x EV/TTM EBITDA while GEO is trading at 9.97x. In my opinion, GEO shouldn't be trading at a valuation premium to CXW, but at 3x turn higher.

Catalysts

There are two hard catalysts for both CXW and GEO. The first one is the Senate runoff election in Georgia. Losing control of the Senate could mean that the funding level of all major federal customers of private prison operators (i.e. ICE, USMS, and BOP) can be further reduced in the next funding bill (but again, there are practical limitations on how many facilities can be shut down). The second catalyst is what Biden actually does vs. what was proposed during the Obama era. My personal view is that Biden just reenact Obama's executive order, call it a win, and move on to the "hotter topics" like the environment and renewable energy.

Risks

There are various risks associated with investing in private prison stocks such as ICE and USMS funding level, DOJ reducing/ending the use of private prisons, and a further extended border shutdown due to COVID that pressure the already depressed occupancy level. However, since this is a long/short piece, these risks are largely hedged out.

Another big risk is that if the Republican loses the Georgia run-off and consequently loses the control of the Senate, but again I think GEO will be hurt more than CXW financially, so it should be a net benefit to the long/short trade.

Another obvious risk is that GEO continues to pay dividend and this will be a negative carry trade, but keep in mind that the ~15% funding cost is if the trade drags on for a year. However, I do think the incoming administration is going to cause some damage to the private sector industry as a whole, but GEO will be hurt disproportionally more than CXW.

One scenario where this trade loses a lot of money is somehow the political environment reverses and all of the unfilled beds are occupied again (maybe due to a massive inflow of illegal immigrants after the reopening of the U.S. south border). In this scenario, the market might view GEO's dividend as more sustainable than originally anticipated, which could invite margin buyers to come in and bid up both CXW and GEO, but probably more on GEO as all else equal investors prefer dividend-paying stocks. However, I don't see this as a high probability event.

Conclusion

There are qualitative differences between CXW and GEO that are large enough to justify CXW's outperformance over GEO going forward, but are ignored by the market because the market is treating the only two private prison stocks the same. Yield investors help skew the picture as they unjustifiably support GEO's valuation. I believe over time the market will come to realize that (1) CXW's cash flow is more resilient due to its more favorable customer makeup, (2) CXW will be in a position to buy back shares quicker, and (3) CXW is on a better growth path while GEO hasn't shown its ability to compete in the PPP market.