Investors today can construct portfolios with zero commissions. Despite that advantage, the proliferation of exchange-traded funds continues. Funds now exist to invest in every possible sector and subsector. Today, we look at a fund that invests in one of the more popular sectors, renewable energy. The Global X YieldCo Index ETF (YLCO) has been around since its launch in 2015 and is designed to give investors exposure to high dividend-paying stocks. We examine the fund and tell you what its key advantage is.

The Fund

Renewable Energy is a broad space and the fund follows an index that tells it what exactly qualifies as "Renewable Energy".

Indxx has identified the following business activities as essential to the underlying theme: i. YieldCos ii. Renewable energy utilities iii. Producers of renewable energy components iv. Producers of biofuels v. Smart grid companies facilitating renewable energy use vi. Companies that install/operate/finance renewable energy systems

Source: Global X

The companies must derive at least 50% of their revenues from renewable energy. Hence those having a marginal attachment to this space are automatically excluded. YLCO needs companies to have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million, so ultra-small startups are excluded. It also requires a minimum dividend yield of 2%, so extreme growth-oriented stocks are also excluded. YLCO invests in a minimum 30 names that meet such criteria and caps off individual names at a 6% weight. Rebalancing is done quarterly and in the interim, individual names can go past the 6% threshold.

While we appreciated the detailed color in understanding their index criteria, we initially could not find how the fund chooses investments when there are more than the minimum 30 that meet this definition. The correct answer there was that it does not select. YLCO appears to be an equal opportunity investor as long as those hurdles are met.

All eligible pure-play companies with a trailing 12-month dividend yield greater than 2% are included in the final portfolio.

Source: Global X

Holdings

The fund can invest pretty much anywhere in the world and it has certainly used that berth.

Source: Global X

Canada tops the country exposure list and that makes sense as Canada derives a good 67% of its electricity from renewable resources. Further down the list are a host of developed and developing countries, many of which you normally would not get exposure to in your standard ETF. This is a key distinguishing feature of this fund and one we think makes it stand out versus others.

Next, we looked at its individual holdings. While we invest in many companies traded on many different exchanges, it has been some time since we found a fund where we were unfamiliar with over half of the top 10 holdings.

Source: Global X

The fund does hold some names we have invested in including Brookfield Renewable (BEP) and Northland Power Inc. (OTCPK:NPIFF), but it was impressive how many unique names YLCO had dug up.

Performance

YLCO has tracked its index with a strong purpose.

Source: Global X

The drag versus its index has come from fees, which are absent in the index.

Source: Global X

The fund has almost kept up with the S&P 500 (SPY) over the last 5 years. That is an impressive achievement considering there is zero technology exposure in YLCO.

Data by YCharts

Over a longer horizon, the fund has noticeably trailed SPY, with the bulk of the underperformance coming in the 2015-2016 time frame.

Data by YCharts

Fees

YLCO's fees come in at 0.65%. We think that is on the low side for what the fund is actually providing. It would be difficult for most, and probably impossible for some, to replicate this kind of global set of holdings in their portfolio. Size would also be a huge limiting factor. If you wanted to allocate 10% of your portfolio to renewables, then picking out 30-40 names from around the world would rack extraordinary commissions and trading costs. Currency exchange fees and outright inability to access certain exchanges would be additional hassles.

Distributions

All Global X funds that we have looked at focus on paying what is earned by the underlying holdings. Global X has zero tolerance for overpaying and pretty much is not built for those who want a "steady income". YLCO is no different. Since its holdings vary quarter after quarter, so does its distribution payment.

Source: Global X

The current trailing yield is 2.67% and the SEC 30-day yield is slightly higher at 3.07%.

Source: Global X

This won't be a fund that you can count on for high income payout, but we would point out that the yield is significantly higher than what you would get with broader index funds.

Data by YCharts

Overall Opinion

Renewable energy is a hot commodity. Fund flows into ESG investments continue at a torrid pace and it is all being mopped up.

Source: Katusa Research

To YLCO's credit, it is not chasing high growth plays with minuscule revenues. Instead, it is focusing on well-established dividend-paying companies. What is lacking though is fundamental differentiation. There is no examination of funds from operations (FFO) or earning multiple. There is zero consideration given to the level of indebtedness. No one is checking if the dividend is sustainable. While that may sound like a criticism, it actually is par for the course for all index funds. YLCO is just trying to create a global index of renewable energy companies that pay a dividend and well, it is doing a good job of that. We think the fund is a good choice for those that want renewable energy exposure, but at the same time, we would wait for the sector to cool down before deploying funds.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.