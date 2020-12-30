Freedom Holding’s (NASDAQ:FRHC) stock has experienced an enormous rise since the beginning of the year as its price has appreciated by more than 250% YTD. Unknown in the western world, Freedom Holding is a popular financial company in Eastern Europe and Central Asia which has been aggressively establishing a stronger foothold on its home turf in recent months. However, at the current price, Freedom Holding’s stock is in overbought territory and that makes it risky to purchase its shares at this stage. In addition, there are several risks, which make it hard for us to justify a long position right now. For that reason, we have no position in the company.

Overbought Territory

Freedom Holding is a financial company that provides financial consulting and brokerage services in post-Soviet countries. More than a year ago Freedom Holding went public and now its shares are being traded on Nasdaq and the Kazakhstan stock exchange. Thanks to the stay-at-home order and the rise of retail trading, Freedom Holding was able to improve its performance, and at the end of September, it had nearly 200,000 clients. That’s the main reason why Freedom Holding has significantly appreciated since the beginning of the year.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

Earlier this year, Freedom Holding started to aggressively expand in the region and decided to purchase two Eastern European banks along with a 20% stake in the Ukrainian stock exchange. In addition, last week the company announced that it has purchased US brokerage Prime Executions, which will help it to gain a greater foothold in North America. The acquisition was already approved by FINRA and the deal is expected to close in early 2021.

Freedom Holding also had great financial performance in the first half of the current fiscal year. Its second quarter ended in September and its revenue during the period was $69.7 million, up 111% Y/Y. The growth was fueled by the increase in fees that the company collected as they were up 106% Y/Y to $54.3 million. Its net income in Q2 was $23.5 million, against $8.6 million a year ago, while its EPS of $0.40 was above EPS of $0.15 a year ago. Its expenses during the period also increased by 93% Y/Y.

The good thing about Freedom Holding is its clean balance sheet and high margins. Its expenses are also relatively cheap in comparison to others since most of its staff operates from Eastern Europe and Central Asia, where average salaries and rent are much lower than in North America. The company also decided not to distribute any dividends and preferred to reinvest the available FCF back into the business to drive growth even more and establish a greater presence in places where it operates.

One area of concern, however, is Freedom Holding’s high P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios. The table below shows that the company is overvalued in comparison to other peers with a similar market cap, so it’s safe to assume that its stock is currently in the overbought territory.

Source: Capital IQ

In addition, there are several risks which make it hard to justify a long position in the company. Just last week, it was reported that a database of Freedom Holding clients has surfaced on the Internet. The data contains scans of passports, home addresses, phone numbers, and other valuable data of nearly 17,000 Freedom Holding clients, which could be used for illegal activities. While Freedom Holding acknowledged the leak and said that it will make sure that such a situation will not occur in the future, the company could face monetary losses if a class-action lawsuit from the victims will follow.

Another problem of Freedom Holding is that its business model heavily relies on the collection of fees. While Western brokerages slowly abandon fees for its clients, Freedom Holding can’t do the same thing, since the financial instruments and tools that it provides have no competitive advantages in comparison to others. As a result, it can’t up-sell or cross-sell various additional products on which it could generate a substantial amount of revenue that would be higher than the revenue from the collection of fees.

Perhaps the biggest downside of Freedom Holding stock is that its largest shareholder is Timur Turlov, the company’s CEO, who owns more than 70% o f the outstanding shares. As a result, Freedom Holding has a relatively low float and that’s one of the main reasons why its stock was able to significantly increase this year without major resistance. Due to such an ownership structure, Freedom Holding is exempt from having independent directors since one person owns more than 50% of its shares, and that’s the reason why there are now articles that begin to question the legitimacy of Freedom Holding growth in recent months. Considering all of this, we can’t recommend buying Freedom Holding, especially at the current price.