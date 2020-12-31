Source: Genworth website

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:GNW)(hereinafter "Genworth") has been operating as a takeover target for over four years. The company agreed in 2016 to be acquired by China Oceanwide Holding Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "COW") for a sum of $5.43 per share in cash. Anybody who even remotely follows Genworth knows that the deal has been plagued by perpetual delays. The two parties agreed in November 2020 to an unprecedented seventeenth extension, pushing the End Date for the merger to December 31, 2020. And, although there is no guaranty, based on empirical evidence, an eighteenth extension is likely being indited at this very moment.

The incessant delays have been painful for event-driven investors. Management's persistent rosy commentary that closing will be at or before the next extension End Date has kept many investors from exiting the common in hopes to receive their respective anticipated return, only to be disappointed when the parties yet again extend the agreement based on vaguely worded excuses.

With that said, management's willingness to repeatedly extend the merger, although noxious, is something that should be welcome for long-term shareholders of Genworth stock. This is because the merger agreement, as amended, essentially allows Genworth to operate as if the parties are not bound by its terms. Management can raise debt, sell assets, accept superior proposals, and terminate the deal at no expense. Therefore, Genworth has the power to continue making progress towards creating shareholder value all the while permitting COW time to obtain the financing necessary to consummate the transaction or, alternatively, terminate the deal when it becomes apparent that termination is in Genworth's best interest.

There are some investors, however, who argue that Genworth should terminate the deal now. They posit that since inking the agreement Genworth's business profile has improved substantially and that the company is worth more alone. There is, however, scant evidence to substantiate a higher valuation than the $5.43 per share consideration offered under the agreement.

First, Genworth's operational improvements over the last several years have, to some extent, been overshadowed by one-time events and the company's inability to receive dividends from its operating subsidiaries. Most recently, Genworth was forced into settling litigation with AXA S.A. (OTCQX:AXAHF) over mispriced insurance policies that were sold to the latter in 2015. The settlement agreement added roughly $650 million in combined expenses and debt to Genworth's holding company. The AXA settlement debt matures in 2022 and comes at a time when Genworth is facing liquidity constraints caused by the pandemic and $1 billion in debt coming due in 2021.

Another value-harming development for Genworth since entering the merger with COW was the loss of its Canadian mortgage business. In 2019, Genworth was forced to divest the business in order to obtain Canadian approval for the COW transaction and, more importantly, to retire maturing debt obligations in 2020. This divestiture resulted in the loss of a highly lucrative, dividend-paying asset for Genworth but did not result in closing the transaction with COW.

Fortunately, Genworth's U.S. mortgage business ("U.S.M.I.") has been a strong performer for Genworth.

Source: Genworth FY2020 10-k

Revenue at the subsidiary has increased 47% between 2015 and 2019, from $665 million to $978 million. Earnings from the business have been even more spectacular, growing 218% over the same period, from $179 million to $569 million. Despite its performance, the pandemic has restrained U.S.M.I.'s ability to pay out dividends this year, and it is possible it will not be able to do so in FY2021 as well.

Without dividends from U.S.M.I., management is again having to effectuate divestiture of assets to coverage its looming debt maturities. Currently, the company is teeing up a potential IPO of U.S.M.I., although timing of that transaction is still uncertain. The IPO will provide Genworth much-needed liquidity to retire its 2021 debt, but it will also result in Genworth giving up a non-controlling interest in its crown-jewel business. The loss of even a portion of U.S.M.I. future will be detrimental to Genworth, considering the ongoing struggles in its life insurance business.

Therefore, until the IPO is finalized, the 2021 debt is paid, and the operating subsidiaries start paying dividends, the stock is likely to remain between $3 and $4 per share, substantially below the $5.43 per share consideration.

The market also agrees that Genworth's equity value remains well below the buyout price. Just look at the stock price average the year leading up to signing the merger agreement with COW (signed 10/21/2016):

Data by YCharts

And then the stock's performance since the agreement:

Data by YCharts

At no time has the stock traded at or above the $5.43 buyout price. The highest it traded over the year preceding the merger agreement and since signing the agreement was $5.21, which was on the day the deal was announced. Moreover, since the agreement the stock price has averaged roughly $3.80 per share, approximately 43% lower than the buyout price. One might argue that the uncertainty about whether the deal will close is keeping the stock price low, and once that is removed, the company's valuation will move higher. But this argument is flawed because, as previously mentioned, Genworth has the ability to operate under the agreement as if it is not bound by it. Therefore, what is stopping it from moving higher now? Nothing.

However, there is a downside in continuing to extend the merger. That is the time and resources the pending merger takes away from management and the business that could be focused elsewhere. Genworth has likely spent tens of millions of dollars and thousands of man-hours dealing with this merger. These sunk costs will continue if the merger continues to be delayed. But then again, maybe the eighteenth time is the charm!

Thus, while extension after extension is painful for those hoping for the short-term certain return, it provides a respectable price target for those who believe the company's better days are ahead and are willing to wait for it.