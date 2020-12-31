Buy Leisure And Tourism Stocks Into 2021

One of the sectors that was impacted the most by Covid-19 was tourism and leisure. Up until February 2020, tourism prospered – taking a flight was more popular than ever, business travel peaked and leisure spending was enormous. Covid-19 damaged those industries with a colossal hit and some parts of the tourism industry stopped functioning entirely, such as cruises. Most of the leisure and travel industry has seen a deep drop in demand that although it has been gradually climbing back up, still remains nowhere near the demand prior to Covid-19.

In my analysis for this article, I have put an extra emphasis on the aviation recovery, as I see this as the greatest pillar for tourism and an important part of the leisure sector. As such, there is a high correlation between the success of some of the leisure sectors within the tourism sector and the recovery of commercial aviation.

Looking at the great report by ICAO (Uniting Aviation), published mid-December about the effect of Covid-19 on civil aviation worldwide, we can learn a lot about the demand throughout 2020 in the sector and also in comparison to what has happened in the past. I highly recommend having a look.

The following diagram demonstrates the exponential constant growth in the number of passengers in the past 1-2 decades and the astonishing 59-60% drop in aviation worldwide as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic:

Source – www.icio.int

What's next?

Judging by the people around me, I see the eagerness to resume traveling. The constraints limiting everyone from traveling and enjoying other leisure activities - which we used to do routinely and took for granted, such as eating in a restaurant, going to the theatre or to a football match, and many more - are like a string that stretches and stretches until it can’t stand the pressure anymore and tears. The lack of leisure has caused everyone to crave it in an unprecedented way. However, there are still obstacles and we will not see the recovery right away.

Usually, with big events like the Covid-19 pandemic, a look at similar historical events and how it impacted the industry in the past serves as a very good reference and prediction about how the industry will react to the current event. In the report from Uniting Aviation, they tried to do so by exploring previous pandemics that occurred and how they affected aviation.

Comparing Covid-19 to previous outbreaks is of course very limited. In the past century only one pandemic can be compared to Covid-19 from a severity aspect and the widespread nature of it and that is the Spanish Flu. The rest had a more limited local spread. At the time of the Spanish Flu which ranged between 1918-1919, the world was nowhere near the current rate of globalization, so that’s incomparable.

Looking at the diagram below, we can learn mainly from the outbreak of SARS in 2003 which drastically affected the domestic aviation market in China and at its peak reduced around 80% of the traffic and had some impact on Asia-Pacific as well. But we can see that a V-shape recovery was achieved and that’s mainly because SARS just disappeared, which unfortunately is not the case with Covid-19 so far.

Source – www.icio.int

“Nike Swoosh” Recovery

Covid-19 is different; its resistance caused it to remain with us and spread widely and although we already have a vaccination in place, the production and distribution of the vaccines will take time and be gradual. Therefore we can expect Covid-19 to stay with us at least throughout 2021 and into 2022.

However, we can expect a recovery in travel and tourism due to two factors that will provide more comfort for tourists and the ability to operate safely for tourism companies:

Vaccinated people and recovered patients are expected to increase at a quick pace – there are already initiatives to create a "Green Passport" for people who have immunological memory in their body, and although there may be some legal issues with it, if approved it will help companies to control and filter their customers to resume travels and travel more comfortably to leisure activities. Quick Covid-19 Tests – Tests that show results in a matter of minutes are already approved by the FDA and their distribution should also rapidly spread through the industry and will provide another incentive.

Since the recovery will be gradual from a health perspective, I strongly believe that that the recovery in the leisure and tourism sectors will also be gradual. As we have seen after a big drop the recovery will be like the Nike swoosh logo rather than a V-shape - going up gradually until full recovery. Once achieved I can see those sectors prospering like never before.

Game plan

Going long a stock, when the sector suffers from a big drop in demand and uncertainty continues to make headlines, is hard. As mentioned, I see the light at the end of the tunnel and as time progresses we will see more clarity. I think it’s just a matter of time until cruises will resume and you will be able to go to the cinemas again. Although some of the stocks in these sectors already jumped, mainly after the vaccine announcements of Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA), I see this as the bottom of the 'Nike Logo' and from here the direction should continue to be positive.

My tourism and leisure picks for 2021

Cinemark (CNK)

The third biggest exhibitor in terms of market share in North America, with 553 theatres and 5,974 screens in 16 countries. Management did well during Covid-19, cutting expenses for non-essential operations and closing less profitable theatres. High management declared that they will not receive a salary until operations are back, temporarily removed dividend and kept balance sheet in a good position at $0.5B. Around 65% of the company's theatres are currently open, but the capacity is low. Something tells me that people will return to see movies in the cinemas and this company should flourish once again.

2. Carnival Corp (CCL)

Cruises suffered probably the most from Covid-19, but even though it might not seem that way now, I believe cruise companies will recover and see nice numbers perhaps already in Q3-Q4 of 2021, and when health conditions will improve, bookings for cruises will soar rapidly. Debt is an issue for Carnival - the company issued shares for $1.5B after the vaccination announcement and raised a total of $10B since it paused operations, which presents the big expenses the company should face. On the other hand, it is backed by major investors such as Saudi Arabia who bought 8% of the company in April and the CEO claims that if required they will be able to get additional lower-cost loans.

3. YELP (YELP)

The social network app showed some really promising results on its Q3 results showing a minimal net loss of $1M and a balance sheet of $591M. Due to Covid-19, the company executed a restructuring plan to cut costs and become more efficient, some of its operations even returned to show growth during that quarter. I believe the company is positioned very well and should flourish with the reopening.

4. Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Commercial aviation companies suffered deeply from the pandemic and even before Covid-19, airline companies were struggling to translate the high growth in the industry to big success stories. Most suffer from lots of debt and required lifesaving aid to continue their operations and pay salaries. One big symptom that everyone remembers is when Warren Buffett sold his entire shares in airlines at the beginning of the pandemic.

I believe Southwest is in the best spot relative to others in terms of its balance sheet and the damage caused by the pandemic is lower relative to others as their majority of revenue come from domestic flights which had less impact than the international ones. This positions them in a good spot to overcome their struggling rivals in the sector.