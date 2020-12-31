It's been a busy year thus far for M&A in the gold (GLD) sector, and we've now seen two mega deals completed in Q4 alone with the recent merger between Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) and Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF). While I am not elated that Endeavour paid a small premium for Teranga, I still see this as a victory for long-term shareholders because Endeavour has added one of the top-5 African gold projects to its portfolio. Besides, we should see some synergies between the combined entity, with greater operational flexibility and broader diversification, which is key in a higher-risk jurisdiction like Africa. Based on a shift to industry-leading margins, I believe this deal will transform Endeavour into a top-12 gold producer globally.

Last month, the market received news that Endeavour Mining would combine with Teranga Gold to create the industry's newest senior gold producer. This was quite a surprise as it marked Endeavour's second deal in 2020, with the first being the acquisition of Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF) in the midst of the COVID-19 Crash in 2020. In the Semafo deal, Endeavour paid a paltry $67.47/oz to acquire Semafo, basically stealing the company. However, in the recent Teranga deal, Endeavour paid up for Teranga, with the deal valuing Teranga at $156.61/oz. This was a deviation from Endeavour's typical buy low strategy, with Avnel Mining and True Gold both being acquired at bargain-basement prices. Having said that, you can't buy a Ferrari for the price of a Toyota. In this case, Teranga is the Ferrari and was set to enter 2021 as the most sought after African gold producer.

It's easy to jump to the conclusion that Endeavour overpaid for Teranga, and I would certainly argue that the company did not under-pay, with its three previous acquisitions being much more attractive. However, if we look at the chart above, we can see that Endeavour picked up Teranga with trailing-twelve-month production of 376,000~ ounces, with the company on track to produce up to 500,000 ounces in FY2021. If we factor this into the deal, Endeavour scooped up a 500,000-ounce plus producer for just $2.0 billion at record gold prices, with Teranga on track to generate over $850 million in revenue next year alone. Therefore, I don't think Endeavour had much of a say in the matter; it was either pay up, or the deal wasn't going to get done.

So, what's the combined company look like?

As shown above, the organic growth potential with the combined entity is massive, with six separate near-term growth projects, over 10 greenfield exploration projects, and 6 core assets generating significant free cash-flow. With Sabodala-Massawa having the potential to produce over 400,000 ounces per year by FY2023, it also gives Endeavour the flexibility to consider strategic alternatives for its higher-cost Agbaou and Karma mines because these are not what I would consider core assets. It also gives Endeavour the potential to use Teranga's Golden Hill Project as a satellite operation for Hounde in Burkina Faso and maintain high grades long term at the Hounde Mine. This is because Golden Hill is home to over 1.4 million ounces at an average grade of 1.83 grams per tonne gold, and this should beef up the mine life at Hounde given that this ore is within trucking distance.

The other helpful component of this merger is that it further diversifies the company within Africa, given that the combined entity will operate eight mines in three separate countries. This is an improvement from Endeavour's previous profile with six mines in two countries, and Teranga's profile of two mines in two countries. Assuming the company brings its Kalana and Fetekro mines online by FY2023, this would improve to ten mines in four countries, with Kalana located in Mali. However, if the company does choose to charge ahead with Fetekro and Kalana, I would not be surprised if it divested either Karma or Agbaou, which are higher-cost operations.

So, what's so special about a million-ounce gold producer in Africa?

While Endeavour's main selling point previously as an investment thesis was a reasonable valuation, the combined entity will benefit from more diversification, higher production, but most importantly, higher margins. As shown below, the combined company will move into the 10th ranking among gold producers worldwide in terms of size and 4th in terms of gold producers for costs. This is because Sabodala-Massawa and Boungou should make up nearly half of total production, with costs at these two projects expected to come in below $825/oz long term. This should drag the combined entity's costs down to $850/oz and translate to significant margin expansion vs. Endeavour before the Teranga deal. Assuming a gold price of $1,800/oz, Endeavour should enjoy margins of over 52%.

So, how's the valuation look?

Heading into this deal, Endeavour was already very reasonably valued relative to its peers, and the combined entity also shows that there's quite a bit of value here. This is because the combined entity is currently trading at 0.8x P/NAV and just 3.3x Enterprise Value to FY2021 Estimated EBITDA. The combined entity could trade closer to 1.0x P/NAV and 4.0x EV to EBITDA, which would place it in line with Kinross Gold (KGC), and AngloGold Ashanti (AU) on an EV to EBITDA basis. Obviously, AngloGold and Kinross both have Endeavour beat on jurisdictional profile, with each having Tier-1 jurisdiction assets. However, I believe Endeavour will get some points for margins if it can successfully push all-in sustaining costs down below $850/oz. As shown below, this is one reason why B2Gold (BTG) gets such a premium due to its industry-leading margins in the million-ounce producer space, offsetting its less attractive jurisdictions (Mali, Philippines, Namibia).

While I don't love the price paid for Teranga, I think this deal is a win for long-term shareholders, and the deal is quite accretive if we factor in Sabodala-Massawa's growth. Based on the combined entity's larger production profile, improved margins, and industry-leading development pipeline in the vicinity of current mills, I see Endeavour as a top-12 gold producer in the sector. Therefore, I believe this is a name to keep a close eye on going forward for investors. I do not currently have a position in the stock as I am waiting to see how the stock trades once the deal closes. Having said that, I would consider starting a position ahead of closing if the stock drops below US$21.50, baking in an even further margin of safety.