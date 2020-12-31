Earnings of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: NYSE:MTB) are likely to partially recover in 2021 to lower than the pre-pandemic level. The provision expense will likely decline as MTB has already built up substantial allowances for loan losses. However, the recent deterioration of the pandemic and the new COVID-19 variant pose threats of credit losses. Meanwhile, the net interest income will likely decline as net interest margin compression will likely undermine weak loan growth. Overall, I’m expecting MTB to report earnings of $10.89 per share in 2021, which is higher than my expected earnings of $9.49 per share for 2020 but below the actual 2019 earnings. The December 2021 target price suggests a limited upside from the current market price; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on MTB.

High Reserve Level to Reduce Provision Expenses for 2021

MTB’s provision expense for loan losses more than halved to $150 million in the third quarter from $325 million in the second quarter of 2020. The provision expense will likely decline further in 2021 because MTB has already built a high level of reserves for loan losses. The allowances made up 1.79% of total loans at the end of September 2020. In comparison, MTB’s annual net charge-offs (“NCO”) to total loans ratio never crossed 1% in the last thirty years, according to details disclosed in the fourth quarter’s investor update that are shown in the chart below. The NCO touched around 1% of total loans during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009 and was below 1% during the Savings and Loan crisis in the early 1990s.

Additionally, the recently signed COVID-19 relief package will provide some respite for the residential mortgage and multifamily real-estate segments because the package has extended the $300 weekly unemployment benefits to March 2021, according to news reports.

However, the provision expense will likely remain elevated above the pre-pandemic level because of heightened credit risks. Despite declining from the second quarter’s level, commercial loan modifications are still at a disconcertingly high level. As mentioned in the investor update, modified loans stood at $5.9 billion, or 6% of total loans, at the end of September, as opposed to 14% of total loans at the end of June 2020. Cases of the new COVID-19 variant reported in the United States also pose a threat as some experts fear the vaccine may have lower efficacy against the variant. Consequently, there is a possibility that the new variant will cause an uptick in credit losses.

Moreover, MTB has significant exposure to loan segments that can magnify the impact of the pandemic on the loan portfolio. Hotels made up 3.7% of total loans, offices made up 5.6%, and retail made up 5.3% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, according to details given in the investor update.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting MTB to report a provision expense of $500 million in 2021, down from my estimated provision expense of $875 million for 2020 but up from the actual provision expense of $176 million in 2019. In my previous report on MTB, I had assumed a provision expense of $400 million for 2021. I’ve increased my estimate because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases beyond my expectations and the new variant.

Paycheck Protection Program to Constrain Loan Growth

As mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call, MTB has started the forgiveness process for existing Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP”). The company had $6.5 billion worth of PPP loans outstanding at the end of September, as mentioned in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing. Due to the early forgiveness, MTB will likely accelerate some of the amortization of PPP fees in the last quarter of 2020. I’m expecting PPP to add $86 million to the net interest income for the fourth quarter. For 2021, I’m expecting the remaining PPP forgiveness to pressure loan growth. The new COVID-19 relief package allocates only $284 billion to PPP loans, whereas the old CARES Act budgeted $659 billion. Therefore, the net impact of PPP on loan growth will likely be negative. On the other hand, low interest rates and a slow recovery in economic activity will likely drive loan growth. Overall, I’m expecting loans to grow by 1% year-over-year in 2021, which is below the historical trend. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

I’m expecting the weak loan growth to partly offset yield compression in 2021. The average portfolio yield will likely decline as new loans originate at lower rates and cash flow from securities and loans gets reinvested at lower rates. On the other hand, the deployment of excess liquidity over time will likely lift the average portfolio yield. MTB’s interest-bearing deposits at banks increased to $20 billion by the end of September from $7 billion at the end of December 2019, thereby pushing up excess liquidity.

Overall, I’m expecting MTB’s net interest margin (“NIM”) to decline by two basis points in each quarter of 2021. The NIM compression will likely counter the slow loan growth; hence, I’m expecting MTB’s net interest income to decline by 5% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting Earnings of $10.89 per Share in 2021

The decline in provision expense and weak loan growth will likely help earnings recover in 2021. On the other hand, pressure on portfolio yields will likely constrain earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting MTB to report earnings of $10.89 per share in 2021, up from my expected earnings of $9.49 per share for 2020. I’m not expecting earnings to recover to the pre-pandemic level in 2021. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the timing and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination for the general public.

December 2021 Target Price Suggests a Low Upside

Based on my earnings outlook, I’m expecting MTB to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $1.10 per share throughout 2021. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 40% for 2021, which is sustainable. Hence, there is little threat of a dividend cut. The dividend estimate implies a forward dividend yield of 3.6% using the December 30 closing price.

In addition to the dividend yield, MTB is offering a small price upside. I’m using the historical price-to-book multiple (“P/B”) to value MTB. The stock has traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.09 in the first nine months of 2020, which is much lower than the historical trend.

Data by YCharts

The 2020 average P/B ratio is more appropriate for valuation purposes than the pre-pandemic ratio because MTB's risk is currently above normal. Multiplying the average P/B multiple of 1.09 with the forecast book value per share of $124.2 gives a target price of $135.6 for December 2021. This price target implies a 7.9% upside from the December 30 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

In my opinion, the upside is not attractive enough; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on MTB. I would consider investing in the stock if its market price dipped by around 7% to 10% from the current level.