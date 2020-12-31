How effective are the company's research and development efforts in relation to its size? - Philip Fisher

When you invest in biotech, your objective is to find at least a few mega winners to hold for many years. Out of ten Phillip Fisher's growth bio-stocks, you can expect to uncover two multi-baggers. Three will perform above the industry average. Another three will deliver average gains. And, two will be big-time losers. Now, the multi-baggers will offset your losses to give you an overall envious return.

That being said, one such mega-performing stock is Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX). Back in October 2017, I featured Mirati in an Expert Interview Series. The shares were trading around $15.75. By July 2018, the stock more than tripled to $62.70. Still, I made another buy recommendation. I then followed up with more recommendations even when the stock already increased multiple folds. That's because I believed certain rallying stocks can rally further.

Fast-forward today, Mirati shares are catapulted to $234.83 for over 13.9 fold returns. Don't get me wrong. I'm not bragging about profits. I simply showed what you can expect from this type of investment. Despite tremendous gains, I believe this winner will keep on winning. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental update on Mirati and share with you my expectations on this growth equity.

Figure 1: Mirati stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. I noted in the prior research,

Operating out of San Diego California, Mirati is engaged in the development and commercialization of stellar medicines to serve the unmet needs in various cancers. Harnessing the power of precision medicine, Mirati employs the next-generation genomic tests for patients with specific mutations. That way, the treatment efficacy and safety are optimized.

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: Mirati)

Combination Therapy And Precision Medicine

When you invest in cancer medicine, make sure you focus on big themes. The first theme is combination therapy. As the cornerstone of prudent cancer management, combination treatment reduces the time it takes for the cancers to evolve for escaping immune detection. You might not think much of it. Nevertheless, this is crucial for positive future data release. And, the more combination is built into a single medicine (as well as in combo with other drugs), the higher the efficacy.

As you can see, the lead medicine (sitravatinib or Sitra) simultaneously knocks out various tyrosine kinases. They include RET, CBL, CHR4q12, DDR, and Trk. By suppressing multiple signaling pathways, the cancer cells are arrested in their development. Consequently, tumor survival is significantly reduced.

Interestingly, when Sitra is given with other immune checkpoint inhibitors ("ICIs") it's a thing of beauty in biotech. That is to say, ICIs removes the breaks on the immune system while Sitra delivers the ultimate knockouts. As such, I'm not surprised that early data has been quite robust as I forecasted.

I'll go deeper into that later. For now, you should look for the other theme, i.e., precision medicine. Notably, cancer cell mutates at a rapid pace. Hence, you should employ precision medicine to detect specific mutations. Precision medicine allows cancer-eradication much more accurate like a sniper-like approach. Therefore, it's superior to conventional chemo which is analogous to a "hit and miss" strategy.

Sitra Progress

Harnessing the power of stellar medicine and sound underlying science, Mirati's pipeline is rapidly maturing. As you can see from the pipeline above, Sitra and the other lead medicine (MRTX-849) already transitioned into Phase 2 and Phase 3 for multiple cancer indications. Hence, you should check up on the specific development for each molecule.

Regarding Sitra, Mirati demonstrated updated data for the Phase 2 trial (studying the combo of Sitra with Opdivo) for advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma at the ESMO Virtual Congress back in September. Of note, the said study is an open-label, multicenter trial in patients who have been previously treated with platinum-containing chemo but were checkpoint inhibitor naive.

Figure 3: Sitra tumor indications (Source: Mirati)

Of the 30 evaluable patients in a cohort of 40, the objective response rate (ORR) was 37%. Notably, one patient has a complete response ("CR"). Ten patients achieved a partial response ("PR"). And, 22/30 (73%) patients enjoyed clinical benefits, as defined by the combination of CR plus PR and stable disease. When you look at this in the appropriate clinical context (i.e., the dire nature of these advanced cancers), those are excellent responses.

That aside, there is ongoing enrollment for the Phase 2 SAPPHIRE trial. It's a combo study of Sitra with Opdivo for 2nd and 3rd line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Figure 4: SAPPHIRE study (Source: Mirati)

Ada Advancement

Shifting gears, you should check into the other important molecule. Known as MRTX-849, Adagrasib (i.e., Ada) is a KRAS G12C selective inhibitor. Of note, KRAS mutation is an excellent target due to its high prevalence. As such, Ada is well-positioned to capture a large market. When investing in a bio-stock, make sure the drug can seize a huge market (i.e., part of the M5 Criteria).

Figure 5: KRAS mutational prevalence (Source: Mirati)

From a maturity viewpoint, Ada is being advanced in multiple Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for NSCLC, pancreatic, and colorectal cancer ("CRC"). Back in October, Mirati featured new data for NSCLC and CRC, and other solid tumors at the EORTC-NCI-AACR virtual conference.

As you can see below, patients treated with Ada 600mg BID enjoyed superb clinical efficacy. The disease control rate (DCR) was quite impressive at 96%. And, the overwhelming majority (i.e., 70%) of the patients enjoyed a tumor reduction of over 40% from baseline.

Figure 6: Ada's tumor reduction (Source: Mirati)

Like a fast-moving bullet train, Mirati already completed the enrollment for the single-agent Phase 2 registrational arm in 2nd or 3rd line NSCLC. Furthermore, they formed a collaborative partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to assess Ada with BI-1701963 (a Pan-KRAS inhibitor). Commenting on the recent developments, the President and CEO (Dr. Charles Baum) remarked,

The 3Q was notable for significant progress and we have begun 4Q with positive momentum. At the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Therapeutics last week, we presented preliminary Ada data across multiple tumors, which highlighted the potential for this exciting and differentiated program. We have completed enrollment in our Phase 2 potentially registration-enabling monotherapy trial in 2nd or 3rd line NSCLC patients, which will enable our anticipated NDA filing to the FDA for accelerated approval in 2H2021. We presented the first preclinical data for MRTX-1133, a potentially first in class, potent, selective and reversible inhibitor of KRAS G12D in both its active and inactive states. MRTX-1133 demonstrated significant tumor regression in several preclinical tumor models, and we anticipate filing an IND in 1H2021.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 3Q2020 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

As follows, Mirati procured $11.4M in revenues compared to $968K for the same period a year prior. The substantial revenue increase is due to the ORIC Pharmaceuticals licensing agreement. Specifically, Mirati allows ORIC an exclusive right to develop and market the company's allosteric polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) inhibitors for all indications.

That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at $79.8M and $47.3M. I view the 68.7% R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there was $87.3M ($1.96 per share) net loss versus $54.2M ($1.38 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom-line widen by 42.0%. You can see that the loss to widen because of the increased investment in R&D.

Figure 7: Key financial metrics (Source: Mirati)

About the balance sheet, there were $579.1M in cash, equivalent, and investments. Against the $100.1M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 4Q2021.

Potential Risks

At this point in its growth cycle, the main concern for Mirati is if the company can continue to generate strong data for the various franchises, especially regarding Ada and Sitra. As I ascribed the 65% (more than favorable) chance of success, I correspondingly believe there's a 35% chance of clinical failure. That aside, there is the concern that MRTX-1333 might deliver disappointing results. In such a scenario, your stock is most likely to tumble over 50% and vice versa. As a young grower, Mirati might grow too rapidly and thereby runs into the potential cash flow constraint.

Conclusion

In all, I recommend Mirati a buy and I raised the rating from four to five out of five stars. Riding stellar medicine and ingenious science, Mirati is making big waves. You may think that 13.9 fold gains mean no more growth. Nevertheless, there are many more catalysts going into 2021 and 2022. With catalysts stacking, that can catapult this stock to a new high. One of the waves of catalysts is the data reporting for Sitra in 2021 and 2022. Make sure you keep tabs on that front.

Furthermore, Ada will report additional data next year. Enrollment is already completed for the Phase 2 trial for NSCLC. Hence, you can expect an NDA filing for accelerated approval in 2H2021. Additionally, you can anticipate the company to file an IND for MRTX-1133 in 1H next year. In just over a year, you are most likely to enjoy the first approval. Thereafter, I believe more approval will come. Simply put, next year will be a critical year for Mirati. And, this gift will most likely keep on giving.