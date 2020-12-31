The 10 Most Promising Stocks From My Current Portfolio

Introduction

My current portfolio consists of 18 stocks of which many are countercyclical. Hence, these stocks suffered most in March when the coronavirus started to spread.

stock Ticker country industry Bank of China OTCPK:BACHF China banking BB Biotech AG OTC:BBAGF Switzerland biotechnology BMW (preference shares) OTCPK:BMWYY Germany automobile BP BP Great Britain oil Daimler OTCPK:DDAIF Germany automobile Ferrexpo OTCPK:FEEXF Ukraine/Switzerland iron ore mining Foot Locker FL USA retail Ford Motor F USA automobile GameStop GME USA retail/technology Gazprom OTCPK:OGZPY Russia oil & gas Itochu Corp. OTCPK:ITOCF Japan diverse Lenovo OTCPK:LNVGY Hong Kong computer/server/mobile phones Lukoil OTCPK:LUKOY Russia oil LyondellBasell Industries LYB Netherlands chemical New World Development OTCPK:NDVLY Hong Kong diverse Renault OTC:RNSDF France automobile Société Générale OTCPK:SCGLF France banking TAKKT AG OTC:TAUKF Germany B2B- mail order

Best performers in 2020 (dividends included):

1. GameStop +209% 2. Ferrexpo +99.3% 3. BB Biotech AG +40.6%

Worst performers in 2020 (dividends included):

18. Société Générale -45.0% 17. BP -43.7% 16. Gazprom -33.2%

European Banking stocks and oil stocks suffered most from the pandemic as interest rates stayed low near zero and oil demand collapsed as a result of lockdowns and decreased air travel. However, there is nothing fundamentally wrong with these companies in my portfolio. When the pandemic comes to an end, there is a chance that these underperformers will outperform in the future. Let us have a look at the ten most promising stocks for 2021!

The ten most promising portfolio stocks for 2021

1. GameStop

It seems to be ridiculous that GameStop, after a run from $2.8 in April to $21 in December, will outperform next year again. In my opinion, there are three main reasons why it is likely that we will see higher prices for the stock next year: 1) console cycle has just started 2) low valuation 3) insane short interest of over 100%.

This combination can lead to a massive stock price increase in the near future.

2. Lenovo

The stock just climbed to a new annual high as the company expects a long-term increase in demand for its products as a result of the pandemic. A low PE of under 10 for 2021 and a dividend yield of over 4% are the basis for a further stock climb.

3. Ferrexpo

When I first covered the stock in June 2020, the stock costs less than $2. Six months later, it costs more than $4.1 (+115%). However, the PE ratio is below 6, the dividend yield around 5% and what is most important, iron ore prices are up 70% YoY. The company is printing money at current iron ore prices and its earnings will see a massive increase next year. The company distributed the surplus cash flow among its shareholders. With an increase in demand from China and the end of the pandemic, I think that the share price will rise further in 2021.

4. + 5. + 6. BP, Lukoil and Gazprom

Although we talk about three different companies, they have a lot in common. All three are engaged in the oil and gas industry and due to lower prices, they all reported lower earnings or losses. The positive aspect is their strength to weather the perfect storm, a combination of the pandemic, very low (or negative oil and gas prices) and energy transition (to renewable energy). While the pandemic and the very low prices are short-term headwinds, the energy transition is a long-term trend which has already started. BP is already engaged in renewables while Gazprom and Lukoil are focused on gas and oil only. Gas will play a major role in my opinion for the next 2 decades at least and oil is also not going away anytime soon. These stocks can be the biggest surprises in 2021 and in the years to come.

7. Foot Locker

The sports retailer has done well during the last two quarters despite store closures around the globe. Foot Locker has a strong cost discipline and a good capital management. It reinstated the dividend and bought back shares again. With major events like the UEFA European Championship and the Olympic Games in Tokyo, 2021 can be a big year for the retailer as long as new lockdowns or cancellations won't hit the industry again.

8. + 9. Ford and Renault

Renault had a rough 2020. The company recorded a major loss and was hit hard by shutdowns. The Renault Zoe is the most successful brand among EVs in Europe in 2020. Renault is working on a turnaround strategy and cost reductions in the coming years. The stock can be a big surprise in 2021 and has already gained more than 170% since its March lows.

Ford is also in the midst of a turnaround and saw an increase of more than 120% since March. Compared to Renault, Ford managed to show a positive EPS of $0.38 (Jan-Sep). The new F-150, Mustang Mach-E and the Bronco Sport will be released soon and will likely boost Ford's revenues and earnings. I expect the stock price to climb higher next year.

10. TAKKT AG

The company is engaged in catering, office equipment and packaging. The pandemic obviously hit the business hard but TAKKT achieved a free cash flow for the first nine months of €116 mio. (one-sixth of its current market capitalization). The company is solidly managed and always showed positive earnings even in 2008 and 2009 during the Financial Crisis. The chances are good for a strong recovery and a stock price increase next year.

Conclusion

My portfolio already gained +49.8% since the lows of March 2020. Many stocks in my portfolio are far away from their all-time highs but I think that many of them are well managed and are fundamentally cheap. The next year can create big surprises in the event of an economic recovery and the end of the coronavirus pandemic. I wish you all the best and a successful 2021!