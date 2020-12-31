The 10 Most Promising Stocks From My Current Portfolio
Summary
- 2020 is over and my portfolio returned -1.4%. This is a positive surprise considering a 34% drawdown in March during the first pandemic shockwave.
- Some stocks recovered strongly from their March 2020 lows while some are still lagging behind the market.
- Since the inception in 2013, my portfolio is up +103.8% vs. +78.3% of the German DAX30.
- I am going to present you my ten most promising stocks from my current portfolio.
Introduction
My current portfolio consists of 18 stocks of which many are countercyclical. Hence, these stocks suffered most in March when the coronavirus started to spread.
|stock
|Ticker
|country
|industry
|Bank of China
|OTCPK:BACHF
|China
|banking
|BB Biotech AG
|OTC:BBAGF
|Switzerland
|biotechnology
|BMW (preference shares)
|OTCPK:BMWYY
|Germany
|automobile
|BP
|BP
|Great Britain
|oil
|Daimler
|OTCPK:DDAIF
|Germany
|automobile
|Ferrexpo
|OTCPK:FEEXF
|Ukraine/Switzerland
|iron ore mining
|Foot Locker
|FL
|USA
|retail
|Ford Motor
|F
|USA
|automobile
|GameStop
|GME
|USA
|retail/technology
|Gazprom
|OTCPK:OGZPY
|Russia
|oil & gas
|Itochu Corp.
|OTCPK:ITOCF
|Japan
|diverse
|Lenovo
|OTCPK:LNVGY
|Hong Kong
|computer/server/mobile phones
|Lukoil
|OTCPK:LUKOY
|Russia
|oil
|LyondellBasell Industries
|LYB
|Netherlands
|chemical
|New World Development
|OTCPK:NDVLY
|Hong Kong
|diverse
|Renault
|OTC:RNSDF
|France
|automobile
|Société Générale
|OTCPK:SCGLF
|France
|banking
|
TAKKT AG
|OTC:TAUKF
|Germany
|B2B- mail order
Best performers in 2020 (dividends included):
1. GameStop +209% 2. Ferrexpo +99.3% 3. BB Biotech AG +40.6%
Worst performers in 2020 (dividends included):
18. Société Générale -45.0% 17. BP -43.7% 16. Gazprom -33.2%
European Banking stocks and oil stocks suffered most from the pandemic as interest rates stayed low near zero and oil demand collapsed as a result of lockdowns and decreased air travel. However, there is nothing fundamentally wrong with these companies in my portfolio. When the pandemic comes to an end, there is a chance that these underperformers will outperform in the future. Let us have a look at the ten most promising stocks for 2021!
The ten most promising portfolio stocks for 2021
1. GameStop
It seems to be ridiculous that GameStop, after a run from $2.8 in April to $21 in December, will outperform next year again. In my opinion, there are three main reasons why it is likely that we will see higher prices for the stock next year: 1) console cycle has just started 2) low valuation 3) insane short interest of over 100%.
This combination can lead to a massive stock price increase in the near future.
2. Lenovo
The stock just climbed to a new annual high as the company expects a long-term increase in demand for its products as a result of the pandemic. A low PE of under 10 for 2021 and a dividend yield of over 4% are the basis for a further stock climb.
3. Ferrexpo
When I first covered the stock in June 2020, the stock costs less than $2. Six months later, it costs more than $4.1 (+115%). However, the PE ratio is below 6, the dividend yield around 5% and what is most important, iron ore prices are up 70% YoY. The company is printing money at current iron ore prices and its earnings will see a massive increase next year. The company distributed the surplus cash flow among its shareholders. With an increase in demand from China and the end of the pandemic, I think that the share price will rise further in 2021.
4. + 5. + 6. BP, Lukoil and Gazprom
Although we talk about three different companies, they have a lot in common. All three are engaged in the oil and gas industry and due to lower prices, they all reported lower earnings or losses. The positive aspect is their strength to weather the perfect storm, a combination of the pandemic, very low (or negative oil and gas prices) and energy transition (to renewable energy). While the pandemic and the very low prices are short-term headwinds, the energy transition is a long-term trend which has already started. BP is already engaged in renewables while Gazprom and Lukoil are focused on gas and oil only. Gas will play a major role in my opinion for the next 2 decades at least and oil is also not going away anytime soon. These stocks can be the biggest surprises in 2021 and in the years to come.
7. Foot Locker
The sports retailer has done well during the last two quarters despite store closures around the globe. Foot Locker has a strong cost discipline and a good capital management. It reinstated the dividend and bought back shares again. With major events like the UEFA European Championship and the Olympic Games in Tokyo, 2021 can be a big year for the retailer as long as new lockdowns or cancellations won't hit the industry again.
8. + 9. Ford and Renault
Renault had a rough 2020. The company recorded a major loss and was hit hard by shutdowns. The Renault Zoe is the most successful brand among EVs in Europe in 2020. Renault is working on a turnaround strategy and cost reductions in the coming years. The stock can be a big surprise in 2021 and has already gained more than 170% since its March lows.
Ford is also in the midst of a turnaround and saw an increase of more than 120% since March. Compared to Renault, Ford managed to show a positive EPS of $0.38 (Jan-Sep). The new F-150, Mustang Mach-E and the Bronco Sport will be released soon and will likely boost Ford's revenues and earnings. I expect the stock price to climb higher next year.
10. TAKKT AG
The company is engaged in catering, office equipment and packaging. The pandemic obviously hit the business hard but TAKKT achieved a free cash flow for the first nine months of €116 mio. (one-sixth of its current market capitalization). The company is solidly managed and always showed positive earnings even in 2008 and 2009 during the Financial Crisis. The chances are good for a strong recovery and a stock price increase next year.
Conclusion
My portfolio already gained +49.8% since the lows of March 2020. Many stocks in my portfolio are far away from their all-time highs but I think that many of them are well managed and are fundamentally cheap. The next year can create big surprises in the event of an economic recovery and the end of the coronavirus pandemic. I wish you all the best and a successful 2021!
Disclosure: I am/we are long BACHF, BBAGF, BMWYY, BP, F, GME, DDAIF, OGZPY, FEEXF, ITOCF, LNVGY, LUKOY, LYB, NDVLY, RNSDF, SCGLY, TAUKF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.