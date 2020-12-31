Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) is nearing the January 12 special meeting of stockholders to approve its combination with Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). The deal appears to fairly value Parsley and will result in Parsley shareholders getting a boosted dividend (albeit with a still modest 1.9% yield) and 24% ownership of a quite large-scale Permian company.

The combined company has a considerable amount of scale (with 328,000 barrels per day of oil production) and 930,000 net acres in the Permian. Further value should be created by the combination of modest production growth and significant (potentially $2+ billion in 2022) cash flow generation.

An Acquirer Becomes The Acquired

Parsley Energy had made a number of acquisitions in the past, primarily involving the acquisition of mostly undeveloped acreage. The late 2019 acquisition of Jagged Peak for $2.27 billion was an exception that added around 33% to Parsley's oil production and gave 23% of the combined company's shares to Jagged Peak's shareholders.

A year later Parsley has been acquired by Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $4.5 billion at the time of acquisition. Pioneer is also assuming Parsley's approximately $3 billion in debt.

This deal will give Parsley shareholders 0.1252 shares of Pioneer common stock for each share of Parsley common stock that they own. Parsley shareholders will end up with approximately 24% of the combined company.

The deal is expected to be approved, and Parsley's stock has closely tracked Pioneer's stock since the deal was announced. For example, Parsley's stock closed at $13.97 on December 24. The value of 0.1252 Pioneer shares at that time was $14.08, a difference of 0.8%. This marginal difference during the last few weeks appears primarily due to Pioneer's ex-dividend date being a few weeks later than Parsley's.

Date PXD PE PE @ 0.1252 PXD October 30, 2020 $79.56 $10.01 $9.96 November 6, 2020 $77.34 $9.57 $9.68 November 13, 2020 $90.67 $11.37 $11.35 November 20, 2020 $95.81 $12.06 $12.00 November 27, 2020 $110.07 $13.75 $13.78 December 4, 2020 $114.06 $14.27 $14.28 December 11, 2020 $115.57 $14.37 $14.47 December 18, 2020 $114.36 $14.24 $14.32 December 24, 2020 $112.49 $13.97 $14.08

Parsley shareholders will also see a boost in dividends. Pioneer's $0.55 quarterly dividend translates into $0.06886 per Parsley share, 38% higher than Parsley's $0.05 quarterly dividend.

The deal value appears to be fair for Parsley, although as typical in the E&P industry these days, it doesn't involve much of a premium. At the time of the deal, Pioneer offered a 7.9% premium for Parsley based on October 19 share prices.

A standalone Parsley is worth approximately $13.55 per share using the 5.5x EBITDAX multiple that I valued Parsley at before, as well as Q3 2020 production levels and $48 WTI oil. A 6.0x multiple would increase Parsley's standalone value to approximately $15.45 per share.

Combined Company

There may be a bit of upside for Parsley shareholders if the combined company can deliver on its projected synergies. The estimate is that there will be $325 million in annual savings, consisting of $100 million in G&A savings, $150 million in operational synergies and $75 million in interest savings. The interest savings comes from Pioneer's lower interest rates, which are around 2% compared to Parsley's 5% interest rates. Pioneer's 1.9% notes due 2030 are trading at close to par. Thus Parsley's existing debt is being repurchased.

Source

I estimate the combined company's value at approximately $120 per share at high-$40s WTI oil, including the additional value created by those cost savings. This translates into a value of $15.02 per Parsley share.

Further value can be created in the future from the significant amount of positive cash flow that the combined company should be able to generate. The projections indicated that the combined company could generate approximately $1.2 billion (approximately $5.50 per share) in positive cash flow in 2021 and $1.9 billion (approximately $8.80 per share) in positive cash flow in 2022. This was at mid-October strip prices and currently the 2021 and 2022 strip is around $6 and $4 higher respectively. This could add another $500+ million per year to cash flow.

Source: Pioneer Natural Resources

The combined company claims to have a very large amount of top-tier Permian acreage, with inventory that can break even at below $30 WTI oil. It will remain primarily focused on the Midland Basin. Around 30% of Parsley's activity was focused on the Delaware Basin, so the combined company will have 90+% development in the Midland Basin.

Source: Pioneer Natural Resources

Conclusion

Parsley Energy's shareholders are set to vote on its merger with Pioneer Natural Resources. The deal appears to value Parsley fairly and gives Parsley shareholders 24% of a quite strong and large-scale company. Parsley shareholders will see a larger dividend as a result of the deal.

Longer term, the combined company looks reasonably valued at the moment, but is capable of adding value through modest production growth and significant positive cash flow. At current strip prices, it may be able to generate over $4 billion in positive cash flow in 2021 and 2022.