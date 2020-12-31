GBP vs Euro

Logically reaching a Brexit deal should benefit the British pound. Keeping a free-trade area open for exports and imports should promote trade. There are however some considerations that suggest that the future of the pound-euro exchange rate is not going to favour the pound.

The Yahoo chart (GBP/EUR (GBPEUR=X) Live Rate, Chart & News - Yahoo Finance ) shows that the pound has been relatively stable versus the euro and has been trading in a narrow range. Recent changes in the exchange rate confirm that the pound is holding its ground against the euro.

In the last month the trading range has varied from 1.08 to 1.11, and it is currently slightly above the monthly average.

One problem that is not yet evident is how the new regulations are going to affect the financial industry based in London. Apparently British finance is not going to have the same facilities for dealing with continental customers as hitherto. It is only to be expected that the EU would tend to favour the further development of Frankfurt, Paris and Milan as financial centres at the expense of London.

Red Tape

It appears that the Brexit deal is going to entail a large amount of red tape and bureaucracy. While goods may move tariff-free between Britain and the EU, increased red tape could cause a rise in the prices of goods while at the same time slowing down logistical chains.

While the MSM kept on mentioning the question of fishing rights, important points like financial services were glossed over. The MSM concentrated on tariffs on goods while services also represent a sizable share of the commerce with the EU. One can conclude that the MSM did a very poor job of reporting on the progress of negotiations and has neglected what are really core issues.

The fact is that Britain has had a trade deficit in goods with the EU.

UK and EU goods trade 2019 | Statista

“Services accounted for 42% of the UK’s exports to the EU in 2019. Financial services and other business services (a category which includes legal, accounting, advertising, research and development, architectural, engineering and other professional and technical services) are important categories of services exports to the EU.”

(Statistics on UK-EU trade - House of Commons Library )

The surplus in financial services does not fully compensate for the trade deficit in goods.

One may conclude that the pound will suffer not only because of the deficit trade in goods but also because of greater difficulties for financial services to compete on the continent. So while it might look like the pound will benefit from Brexit, the optimism should be contained because there are factors that favour a weaker pound.