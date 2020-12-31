GBP Vs. Euro
Summary
- The GBP-Euro exchange rate is influenced by Brexit.
- The pound should benefit from the deal.
- New regulations may make trade more costly.
GBP vs Euro
Logically reaching a Brexit deal should benefit the British pound. Keeping a free-trade area open for exports and imports should promote trade. There are however some considerations that suggest that the future of the pound-euro exchange rate is not going to favour the pound.
The Yahoo chart (GBP/EUR (GBPEUR=X) Live Rate, Chart & News - Yahoo Finance ) shows that the pound has been relatively stable versus the euro and has been trading in a narrow range. Recent changes in the exchange rate confirm that the pound is holding its ground against the euro.
In the last month the trading range has varied from 1.08 to 1.11, and it is currently slightly above the monthly average.
One problem that is not yet evident is how the new regulations are going to affect the financial industry based in London. Apparently British finance is not going to have the same facilities for dealing with continental customers as hitherto. It is only to be expected that the EU would tend to favour the further development of Frankfurt, Paris and Milan as financial centres at the expense of London.
Red Tape
It appears that the Brexit deal is going to entail a large amount of red tape and bureaucracy. While goods may move tariff-free between Britain and the EU, increased red tape could cause a rise in the prices of goods while at the same time slowing down logistical chains.
While the MSM kept on mentioning the question of fishing rights, important points like financial services were glossed over. The MSM concentrated on tariffs on goods while services also represent a sizable share of the commerce with the EU. One can conclude that the MSM did a very poor job of reporting on the progress of negotiations and has neglected what are really core issues.
The fact is that Britain has had a trade deficit in goods with the EU.
UK and EU goods trade 2019 | Statista
“Services accounted for 42% of the UK’s exports to the EU in 2019. Financial services and other business services (a category which includes legal, accounting, advertising, research and development, architectural, engineering and other professional and technical services) are important categories of services exports to the EU.”
(Statistics on UK-EU trade - House of Commons Library )
The surplus in financial services does not fully compensate for the trade deficit in goods.
One may conclude that the pound will suffer not only because of the deficit trade in goods but also because of greater difficulties for financial services to compete on the continent. So while it might look like the pound will benefit from Brexit, the optimism should be contained because there are factors that favour a weaker pound.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.
The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.
All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.
The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.
All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments.