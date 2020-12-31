In this article, I intend to give an overview and an investment thesis for Public Storage REIT (NYSE:PSA). It's the only storage REIT I currently hold, and it has performed very well for over the two years that it's been in my portfolio. This article is about taking a look at what it is PSR does, look over its valuation, and form a conservative thesis where I will show you why I despite the company's current valuation still consider it a quite excellent company to look at in at this time, provided you have the right expectations.

Public Storage - What does the company do?

Public Storage founder, B Wayne Hughes, took the idea for the company with him to California after a trip to Texas where he saw real estate developers creating mini-storage facilities outside of major cities in the Lone Star state. He partnered with a friend, they invested $50,000 in an initial investment, and the "Private Storage Spaces Inc." was founded in 1972. The company was breaking even within three months in the first location, and less than three years later, the company had expanded to 20 locations.

(Source: Annual report 2019)

Historically speaking, Public Storage has been an extremely good investment with 300-400% RoR due to increasing property values, high occupancy, and higher rental prices. The company was added to the S&P500 back in 2005, and has done a number of M&A's during the years, such as 35% of Shurgard Storage back in -06, which opened the European market.

The company's current operations comprise 2,500 storage rental properties in 38 U.S states and seven European countries. Geographically, speaking, 81% of the company's 2020 properties are in the US and represent the absolute majority for the company's annual cash flows. Company operations can be split into:

U.S Self-storage, accounting for 74% of revenue from 2,000 storage warehouses with month-to-month leasing contracts.

Commercial property leases, 12% of revenues, leasing spaces to commercial/business customers.

European self-storage, currently accounting for ~7% of company revenues through the partial 35%-ownership of Shurgard Storage.

Ancillary products, at 6% of revenues, provides locks, self-storage insurance, and management fees.

The company isn't a grower, but a shower. PSA has paid dividends for nearly 30 years, but it's not raised the dividend for every one of those years. Instead, it raises it when it views its results as favorable enough to do so.

The company's focus is historically on metropolitan areas with favorable population demographics. Most of the company's revenues are generated in such areas as well, and such tight living conditions tend to create the right circumstances for a constant demand flow for access to storage space.

Self-storage, by its nature, requires very little maintenance or CapEx. It does not need furniture, carpeting, much equipment, or all that much electricity. It's simply what it suggests - space for storing things. With the coming of modern technology, not even personnel is all that required anymore as most of the surveillance can bed done remotely. Because of this, an established storage location with a decent occupancy ratio, can be a high-margin/profitable operation fairly quickly. PSA only requires around 30% occupancy (Source: Public Storage) to achieve a breakeven ratio.

While it's not immune to recessions or downturns, not even instances like that remove people need for storage - and as such, the company's cash flow fell as little as a few percentages during the last recession. The market when it comes to self-storage in the US is highly fragmented, with many regional and local operators. Despite its massive size, PSA has less than 8% of the total self-storage market in the USA, which means that there's plenty of room for consolidation and future growth - not even mentioning the company's potential in geographies like Europe.

The company ended the 2019 year with significantly positive results, including an excellent overall balance sheet with one of the few REIT A grade credit rating from the S&P500, net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.08X, which is extremely low for most peers, and a forward payout ratio of only 78%, which again, is low for a REIT. While not raising every year, the company has a 27+ year trend without a reduction but did not raise the dividend during 2017, 2018 or 2019.

Trends are exactly how we want them to look for a company like this, in terms of cash flow..

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

...as well as sales.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

With ample interest coverage, little seems able to dislodge the company at this particular time, at least on a fundamental basis.

Public Storage - How has the company been doing?

Recent results are equally encouraging. The company has taken very few COVID-19 hits. What was previously expected to be a nearly flat year is now expected to be a negative earnings development of -2% in terms of FFO for the full 2020, followed by 4% FFO growth in 2021. Despite COVID-19, the company has actively pursued portfolio deals. While early, on, company growth was hampered as most sellers seemed to pause and not willing to bring properties to market, that's actually changed going into 3Q20 and 4Q20.

The reverse seems now be true, according to management, with a low interest rate environment, plenty of available capital especially in the storage sector. There's also the simple fact that the storage sector continues to perform well despite all of the broader issues at work in society at the moment.

Public Storage, as such, has had a very active 2020 from an asset acquiring standpoint. Currently, 36 new properties across 15 markets have been brought into the fold, 24 of which are open and operating with an average age of less than four years. Management characterizes these purchases as "Class A properties" (Source: Public Storage Earnings Call Discussion, Joe Russel). Management also speaks of an additional 12 properties the company is looking at, which are expected to complete in 2021 - once again, A-class asset in good locations.

So despite the pandemic and an initial laggy start to 2020, the company is fully back in its work to consolidate the storage market, working property after property into the portfolio.

Also, the company gave us some color on some fundamental business trends, namely move in/out trends, which while began lower than normal during 2020, have turned to a higher move-in trend, while remaining at a lower-than-normal move out trend. This goes against the grain for most typical recessionary environments where move-outs will trend upward, which they have not done during the pandemic.

The fact is that the company's current trends combine very appealing factors of:

Declines in move-out rates, with rates in October continuing down as well.

Excellent rent collection, as well as rental rate increase

Future potential rental rate increases

These factors should provide the company with even better results. The 3Q20 FFO beat estimates by around $0.03/share, though it fell YoY from around $2.73. All of the company's numbers beat estimates, and the company saw only a marginal gross margin drop of 70 bps, while at the same time improving occupancy by 130 BPS YY.

While certain risks exist - more on those later - 3Q20 was a good quarter for the company, and PSA provided clarity as to a continued positive development going towards the end of the year and into 2021.

Public Storage - What is the valuation?

The reason I'm writing this article now is that Public Storage has been trending back down to acceptable buy levels since October and November of 2020. During these months, we saw a price for the share exceeding $230/share, which is where I consider the absolute limit one should pay for PSA. Anything below that, all things being equal and nothing fundamentally changing, is what I see as a good buy in the company.

First off, the company trades at a substantial premium, and it's unlikely to fall down to a firm 15X FFO multiple for very long, unless something truly cataclysmic occurs for the business.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Secondly, while the company has had double-digit growth rates in the past, these growth rates seem historical now, and unlikely to occur during the coming years. PSA needs to be considered a low-growth REIT, averaging around 2-5% of annual FFO growth for the coming few years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The analysts forecasting these trends aren't really ever off in their predictions (with a 10% margin for error), making these trends at least somewhat indicative of future results. Based on the current growth rate expectations, and a premium range of 19.5-22X P/FFO, you stand to average around 6-8% annual RoR, to a total RoR of around 22-30%. From my view, only the upper range of that return is really an acceptable scenario - which is why I'm saying that the company is about to breach its acceptable valuation level. You can buy PSA here, and perhaps make acceptable rates of return, but a better and more favorable price for the company would have been around $220/share or below.

The company's yield is fairly low at 3.5% when you consider that you can get REIT's that yield nearly twice that without much trouble. But also consider that PSA is one of the very few A-rated REITs, and one of the only REITs that maintain a "Very Safe" SimplySafeDividend-rating following the pandemic, at 96/100 (Source: SimplySafeDividends). That, together with its recessionary trends, its fundamental business, and the "proof" of the lower move-out declines, shores up the fundamentally positive thesis for the company rather well, as I see it.

Other analysts tend to agree with the premium to the company's share price and usually land around that 20-22X P/FFO, or the respective expectation.

Analysts from S&P Global following this company are also far less likely to engage in hyperbole in terms of pricing targets. While some REITs have seen their targets bounce like Jojos over the past 12 months, the price target for the company 12 months ago on average was ~$223, and during the worst of the crisis, the mean shifted less than 10%, to around $201/share, further lending credence to the company's operational and fundamental stability.

I see Public Storage as an acceptable, undervalued buy under $230/share, and as a really interesting one at anything below $220/share. It does require you to moderate growth expectations quite firmly, but the safety and 3.5% yield you get in return is as safe as REITs can go, as I see it.

Public Storage - Bulls & Bears

The respective theses for the company aren't that complicated. The bullish thesis stands on the continued need for different types of storage and self-storage need, which by bulls is viewed as fairly safe. The business generates recession-resistant (if not proof) cash flow and most of the company's portfolio is found in A-list locations. Combine that with the low operational demands on the types of properties that storage solutions are, as well as the company's very conservative management, high credit rating, low debt, and proven management, and you have a company that can go extremely far, growing as it does.

The industry it plays in is a highly fragmented one, with players and assets ripe for picking by a strong capital allocator like PSA. Bulls accept the risks inherent here, which are that growth going forward might be/will likely be lower than historically, but still view the company as appealing due to its fundamental appeal and conservative approach.

Bears want a different thesis on a richly-valued company like Public Storage. They would in turn argue that the self-storage market is coming out of a post-recessionary golden age, between 2010-2016. The growth rates seen here are unlikely to be replicated, due to the supply of new self-storage solutions being far slower than the demand, which enabled players like PSA to really boost their rents.

PSA doesn't operate in a particularly complicated industry, however. Anyone with some capital and build a self-storage facility, and the proven high margins is of course attracting capital, as any business with the same fundamentals does. This means we're likely to see a growing supply of self-storage solutions, which will increase competition and, once again, pressure margins. PSA of course knows this - note that they are acquiring existing assets, not building their own ones, and place exceeding emphasis on location.

Also, there's the quite simple statistic that PSA hasn't increased its dividend going on nearly 4 years at this point. Questions of growth and oversupply make this stock a questionable investment to bears, who would prefer to avoid it in favor of something better with higher growth potential.

Thesis

This article is part of my ambition to write about undervalued dividend companies that I view as "safe" for investment. The purpose of these investments is never staggering amounts of capital appreciation or growth found in some of the more growth-oriented investment strategies - but a market-beating rate of return that combines an appealing, 2-6% dividend yield with a high likelihood of short to mid-term capital appreciation as the undervalued company reverts to a mean - and that is it.

It's my personal view that any investor should initially safeguard their life by first focusing on constructing a fundamentally safe stream of recurring income. Once this is achieved, one can focus on higher rates of capital appreciation which typically are accompanied by higher amounts of risk. My personal failures thus far have been limited to scenarios where I diverge from this logic, thereby putting this fundamental capital at risk. This doesn't mean that I view growth companies as uninvestable - the appeal of the two aren't mutually exclusive, but investors shouldn't mix the two up. When comparing the two, and when considering the target audience for the historically safer and dividend-paying companies, it seems intuitively obvious to me that the safer choice when building the basics of a portfolio is to stick to these companies.

When writing about these companies, I try to pick the most qualitative and secure investments, where a lack of significant downside is more important than a massive upside. The so-called best-of-breed, the best of their kind, the safest around - however you want to label them. I achieve this by picking companies with high credit ratings, good dividend coverage ratios, good historical results, good forecasts, and an appealingly fundamental operating model and market.

Public Storage REIT is an excellent company that I view as a safe, conservative dividend investment. My preferred price for picking this company up is currently under $220/share, but even under $230/share, I still view the company's long-term growth potential to be able to be worth it to investors.

The company has proven itself for decades and maintains some of the most conservative capital allocation practices in the sector, reflected by its safeties and its credit rating.

The company is a "BUY" here, albeit barely one, with a price target of $230/share, and a potential of 6-8% annual RoR.

Thank you for reading.