Covid-19 Crisis - Stalled Economic Recovery: The iM-Weekly Unemployment Monitor: Update 12/31/2020

Today’s DOL Unemployment Insurance indicates a stagnant insured employment situation albeit that both initial claims and continued claims decreased against the previous week.

The non-seasonal adjusted initial claims totaled 841,111 in the week ending December 26, The fourth running week of over 800,000 and a small decrease of 31,736 from the previous week. This makes up 0.57% of the Covered Employment. The 50 year long term average (January 1971 to today) is 0.38% and the average of the last business cycle (July 2009 to March 2020) is 0.24%

The non-seasonal adjusted continuous insured unemployment totaled 5,258,073 a decrease of 171,035 from the preceding week, but still an increase of 10,447 from November 21.

Also, total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending December 12 was 19,563,905 a decrease of 799,841 from the previous week, but still an increase of 520,407 from November 21.

These reported numbers, which are graphed below, indicate:

A stagnant situation in the return to work (the green line trending horizontal for the past 6 weeks) indicating no meaningful improvement of the Covid-19 recession. That the lowest unemployment rate should be 12.2% (blue line), and if one added the historic 2.6% UCR-PCR spread then the actual unemployment rate should be 14.6%.

In the current Covid-19 situation we believe that the only meaningful figures from DOL’s weekly report are:

The non-seasonal adjusted Insured Unemployed.

The total of all persons claiming unemployment benefits in all programs, which includes persons receiving Covid-19 relief who would normally not fall into the insured employed, e.g. self-employed tech workers.

In the figure above we graph the following:

The monthly unemployment rate (UER) as published by the BLS, plotted 2 weeks earlier from the reporting date. (The May UER which is published beginning June is plotted from mid-May to mid-June.

The insured unemployed rate (IUR) is the percentage of insured unemployed persons (not seasonally adjusted) of the labor force. (The number of insured unemployed is published every Thursday, looking back 2 weeks in the DOL’s weekly Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report. The labor force is published monthly by the BLS with the Employment Situation Summary.)

The unemployed persons claiming rate (PCR) is the percentage of persons of the labor force claiming UI benefits in all programs, including the insured unemployed. (The total number of persons claiming benefit is published weekly looking three weeks back.)

The spread UER-IUR, historically at 2.6% (2019 average)

The spread UER-PCR, also historically at 2.6%, as the majority of persons claiming benefit were the insured unemployed.

A recovery would be indicated by the following: