In the EV space, there are many companies that seem to be more hype than substance (Not going to name names but if you follow the space you know what I'm talking about). Nuvve (NBAC) seems to be the opposite, with exciting technology, fast growth, and deep-pocketed backers, but with very little excitement from the investor community overall. I have recently spoken to management, and what I've heard has made me pretty optimistic about Nuvve's prospects in the long run.

Vehicle to Grid

EVs and renewable energy are forecasted to increase drastically over the next few decades, as you can see from the slides below. By 2040, more than half of the world's cars are projected to be EVs and more than half of the world's electricity is projected to be generated from renewable sources.

However, EVs are expensive and unreliable when deployed en masse. An electric car can easily cost upwards of $50k while an electric bus can easily cost upwards of $500k. In addition, large numbers of EVs cars can increase strain on the grid if the grid is mostly supplied by renewables.

Nuvve's solution allows for the owners of these vehicles to make money from these depreciating assets by sending electricity back to the grid when the vehicles are not being utilized and when energy prices are high.

For instance, at night, energy requirements by many households are high, but if the grid is mainly powered by solar, there may not be enough light to generate sufficient energy for households, leading to spiking energy prices. Nuvve allows EVs to sell the stored energy in the battery back into the grid during this high demand period, charging it back only when energy prices recede, thus making a difference on the spread.

This has a variety of benefits, including providing a stable supply of electricity to the grid and making EVs more cost-effective for the owner. The main concern is that V2G shortens battery life, but studies have shown that well-designed V2G can actually increase battery life. My own research, as well as discussions with management, have confirmed that there are little to no drawbacks to V2G.

Investment case

The TAM for Nuvve's services is massive. Independent reports have estimated V2G to become a $17bil market by 2027. Nuvve's co-founder Willett Kempton invented vehicle to grid technology in the late 1990s, so Nuvve is well positioned to grab a leading share of the V2G market.

One indication that Nuvve's technology can be successful is the fact that it has been operating in a 4 year trial in Denmark. As you can see below, Nuvve was able to generate revenue of nearly $2.8k per year per car.

In addition, 2 large companies, Toyota Tsusho and EDF, are investors in Nuvve. Toyota is the largest automaker in the world and EDF is a $40bil French Utility company. Their backing of Nuvve really speaks volumes about the credibility of Nuvve's technology, and also gives Nuvve the opportunity to partner with these two giants in rolling out V2G in Europe and Asia.

Currently, Nuvve is partnering with EDF in a JV called Dreev to roll out V2G in parts of France. Dreev has already installed V2G terminals in Hotravail, France, and is working to install terminals in the Civaux Nuclear Site.

Nuvve's current strategy is to enter the electric school bus market in the US. School buses stay idle for many days during the summer season, making these vehicles ideal for V2G. Nuvve has partnered with Lion Electric and BlueBird, both leading school bus companies in the US. Management has also told me the company was looking to expand into the refuse truck and transit bus market.

Competitive advantage

Nuvve has many competitive advantages compared to other companies. The most obvious is patents - As the inventors of V2G, Nuvve has filed a lot of patents that prevent competitors from building these solutions.

As you can see above, many of these companies have very limited bidirectional capabilities, and even for more advanced companies like Mobility House, they can't match the breadth of Nuvve's solution. Nuvve's software platform means fleet operators can save on electricity without needing to manually adjust the system.

Lastly, selling energy into the grid means you have to get approval from regulators, namely Transmission System Operators, a process which takes 12-36 months. Nuvve has already received TSO approval from multiple countries, making expansion much easier.

Financials

Before my call with management, one of the main things I was skeptical about was the revenue projections for 6x growth from 2020 to 2021. However, there is actually a simple explanation for this - The deployment of Nuvve solutions into school buses around the US.

Each school bus uses substantially more energy than a car and therefore provides proportionally more revenue to Nuvve at around $10-20k instead of $1-2k for a car(management estimates). In addition, there are high upfront revenues due to the installation of Nuvve's solution. These school buses are estimated to contribute $20mil of the $30mil revenue guidance, with the rest coming from grid services that are already underway and partnerships.

In the future, Nuvve plans to expand via SPVs, in which it raises money from investors to install its solution and pays these investors back via a revenue share. This will help to subsidize the bus cost to the school district. Management has mentioned that there has been a high level of interest in this SPVs from infrastructure investors.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, Nuvve is one of the cheapest EV charging stocks you can buy today despite incredible growth expected over the next few years. Blink Charging (BLNK), for example, trades at an incredible $1bil valuation despite being expected to generate just $7mil in revenue this year and growing 100% the next year.

In contrast, Nuvve is expected to generate between $5-6mil in revenues this year and grow this number 5-6x next year to over $30mil, with growth expected to continue into 2022 to over $90mil in revenues. It is expected to be profitable by next year on a net income basis.

Despite the incredible growth outlook ahead, NBAC's current price of $19 implies just $314mil EV, incredibly cheap for a market leading V2G player.

The key risk here is execution. If the company doesn't hit its growth targets, the valuation will deflate, though I think management has explained the guidance very well. In addition, management will also receive 4mil shares if they reach $30+mil in revenues next year. A shorter-term risk is the lockup - Existing shareholders can sell a portion of their shares 6 months after merger close if the price is above $12.50 per share.

Conclusion

Overall, it's clear that V2G has a lot of potential to reduce costs for electric vehicle owners. As the leader and pioneer in V2G technology, Nuvve is well positioned to capture a good slice of this multibillion-dollar market. Revenue growth is poised to soar in the coming years as Nuvve rolls out its solution in buses and other vehicles, making the company the fastest-growing publicly traded EV charging play. The opportunity is massive, and when more investors get wind of this opportunity, I expect valuations to increase.