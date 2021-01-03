Image source

Box maker WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has seen its fair share of ups and downs in the past year. The company’s share price was cut in half during the worst bits of the selling in 2020, but has since rebounded to make new highs. While WestRock has generally been a nice dividend payer, the cut early in 2020 that was made in part to reduce debt has certainly reduced the attractiveness of the stock as an income play.

While I’m not bearish on WestRock just because it is near new highs, I do think the rally is a bit overdone, and that the stock is in need of some consolidation. Further, WestRock’s growth outlook is pretty uninspiring, so I’m at neutral on the stock.

Earnings growth faces an uphill battle

WestRock has bought its way to massive scale over the past few years. The company in its current form was created by a 2015 merger between what used to be MeadWestvaco and Rock-Tenn, and WestRock purchased KapStone Paper a couple of years ago to further bolster scale.

Source: Investor presentation

The company is beholden to food and beverage, but is highly diversified in terms of the end markets it serves, an in particular, with its broad customer base.

Source: Investor presentation

WestRock has carefully curated a list of products that work in a variety of environments and for a variety of customers, meaning it isn’t subject to massive swings in demand from a particular industry that may be deteriorating. The company’s portfolio is positioned around staples like food, beverage, and healthcare that tend to have fairly stable demand curves.

The problem is that “stable” does not equal growth, and WestRock has had a hard time with growth outside of acquisitions.

Source: Seeking Alpha

WestRock hit a new high in terms of revenue in fiscal 2019, and wasn’t all that close to matching it in 2020. This year’s estimates are slightly better, but analysts currently see even fiscal 2022 revenue as below that of 2019. WestRock’s products are in high demand, but keep in mind that many of the end markets the company serves are still facing the impacts of the pandemic. It isn’t as though WestRock is cashing in on e-commerce demand because any increases are being offset elsewhere. That’s the beauty and curse of diversification; it means losses are generally limited, but so is upside.

If revenue isn’t a source of earnings growth, WestRock must look elsewhere. It is indeed doing so, with productivity gains being the focus, like the example below from the company’s core corrugated segment.

Source: Investor presentation

The company has been working tirelessly to squeeze every dollar of margin it can from its facilities, as efficiency is the name of the game when manufacturing a commodity at scale. Not only is WestRock working to improve efficiency of its facilities on an organic basis, it is still trying to recognize the benefits of the KapStone merger, which it doesn’t expect to reach peak synergy until the end of fiscal 2021, which is about nine months from now. That will mark about three years from the time KapStone was purchased, so WestRock has been moving a bit slowly in that sense.

Still, the focus on margins is absolutely correct because of two reasons. First, revenue growth is not the path forward for WestRock. Second, WestRock has to be efficient to compete in an industry where it is selling what amounts to a commodity. This is also the only way earnings will grow over time.

Unappealing valuation and dividend

Speaking of earnings growth, WestRock is slated to produce very strong gains in the coming years, as we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While productivity improvements can certainly bolster margins and therefore, profits, I hesitate to just assume mid-teens growth is coming for WestRock considering it isn’t growing revenue at any sort of meaningful rate. In other words, essentially all of the growth you see above has to come from margin expansion, and that’s a lot of margin expansion for a company with roughly flat revenue.

In addition, WestRock’s history on growing earnings isn’t all that great.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is less than inspiring, as even if WestRock can hit these lofty numbers, it will still make less than it did in both 2018 and 2019 by 2022. This is not a growth stock by any means, and I’m cautious on the company’s ability to generate these large returns.

In addition, the stock is fully valued in my view, trading for ~13 times forward earnings. Below, we have forward earnings multiples since the merger with RockTenn back in 2015 for some historical context.

Source: TIKR.com

WestRock has traded as low as 7X forward earnings and as high as 21X, with the average right in the middle at 14X. However, keep in mind during the times when the valuation was the highest that the company was on the cusp of much higher growth due to KapStone, as well as having a higher dividend payment. Both of these things should and did inflate the value of the stock, but aren’t present today. To my mind, that means the stock should be cheaper, but it isn't.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Speaking of the dividend, we can see WestRock doesn’t fare very well in dividend scoring, which makes sense given it cut the payout drastically earlier this year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The dividend was cut by more than half, removing a big reason why one would want to own the stock. As I mentioned, a dividend stock with a lower dividend should be worth less, all else equal, but shares are trading right at their historical mean, which I cannot justify at the moment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The yield is also down to 2.5%, which is okay, but is nowhere near the yields it traded for in 2019, which were near 5% for a long time. With the company focused on reducing debt, it is difficult to see a path back to former dividend levels in the near-term, meaning the attractiveness of WestRock is reduced as well.

The bottom line is that I think WestRock should have a discount to its historical valuations given its dividend is less than half of what it was a year ago, and that its growth prospects are highly dependent upon margin expansion, and in big quantities. If you’re okay with those things, maybe you like WestRock. I think there is downside risk to earnings estimates and I don’t see the dividend as all that attractive at this point as WestRock works through the leverage situation it put itself in with KapStone. Given all this, I’m not bearish, but I am neutral and think your money could be better invested elsewhere.