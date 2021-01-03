Earnings of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:HOPE) will likely recover through 2021, partly due to net interest margin expansion on the back of the upcoming maturities of expensive Certificates of Deposits. Further, loans will likely continue to grow as low interest rates will drive demand for residential and warehouse mortgages. Additionally, the provision expense will decline as HOPE has already built up a large reserve for loan losses. However, the provision expense will likely remain above normal as HOPE is still facing a high level of credit risk due to its exposure to the hospitality industry. Overall, I’m expecting HOPE to report earnings of $1.21 per share in 2021, up from my estimated earnings of $0.93 per share for 2020. The total expected return for 2021 is quite small; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on HOPE.

CD Maturity to Drive Earnings

HOPE’s net interest margin (“NIM”) will likely expand going forward because a sizable portion of Certificates of Deposits (“CD”) will mature in the coming quarters. According to details given in the third quarter’s investor presentation, around $4.4 billion worth of CDs will mature through the third quarter of 2021. HOPE was able to renew or issue new CDs at an average rate of 0.48% in the third quarter; therefore, I’m assuming the company will be able to renew CDs at the same rate in the coming quarters. My calculations show that the maturities can decrease deposit costs by eight basis points (annualized) in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. The following table shows my calculations.

Further, HOPE has prepaid $300 million of Federal Home Loan Borrowing ("FHLB") borrowings in the third quarter, as mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call. The management expects the repayment to result in $1.6 million of savings.

Meanwhile, the average portfolio yield will likely decline slightly as new loans will originate at lower rates. Further, the reinvestment rate for cash flows from loans and securities will be lower. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the NIM to increase by three basis points in the fourth quarter from 2.91% in the third quarter of 2020. Further, I’m expecting the NIM to increase by four basis points in the first quarter of 2021, on a linked-quarter basis. For full-year 2021, I’m expecting the average NIM to be a basis point higher than the average NIM for 2020.

Loan growth will likely augment the effect of NIM on net interest income. Low interest rates will likely drive demand for residential and warehouse mortgages. On the other hand, the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will likely limit credit demand in the commercial loan segment. Overall, I’m expecting loans to increase by 4.1% in 2021, as shown in the table below. The table also shows my estimates for other balance sheet items.

Credit Risk Remains Elevated Due to Hotels

HOPE is facing a high level of credit risk because loan modifications made up 8.8% of total loans at the end of the third quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. I’m expecting the deferrals to remain high in the first half of 2021 because of HOPE’s large exposure to the hospitality industry. Hotels made up a massive 12.8% of total loans at the end of the third quarter. Hotels are likely to return to profitability months after the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to the general public in late March or April. According to news reports, the vaccine roll-out has been slower than experts’ expectations; therefore, the recovery in the hospitality industry can take longer than anticipated. The following table shows HOPE’s exposure to the riskiest loan segments.

Due to HOPE’s large exposure to vulnerable loan segments and the high proportion of loans under modification, I’m expecting the provision expense to remain elevated in 2021 compared to the pre-pandemic level. However, I’m expecting the provision expense to decline year-over-year because HOPE has already built substantial reserves for loan losses. Allowances made up 1.37% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. In comparison, the actual credit losses have remained relatively subdued with net charge-offs reported at just 0.12% of average loans in the third quarter, on an annualized basis, as mentioned in the presentation.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting HOPE to report a provision expense of $80 million in 2021, down from my estimated provision expense of $88 million in 2020. The expected provision expense for 2021 is far above the actual provision expense of $7 million for 2019.

Expecting Earnings of $1.21 per Share for 2021

The expected expansion in NIM and loan growth will likely drive the earnings recovery in 2021. Further, a lower provision expense will help earnings increase on a year-over-year basis. Additionally, the management is targeting to save $2.6 million annually from its branch rationalization plan, as mentioned in the presentation. Overall, I’m expecting HOPE to report earnings of $1.21 per share in 2021. Further, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $0.25 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020, which will take the full-year 2020 earnings to $0.93 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the timing and efficacy of mass COVID-19 vaccination.

Attractive Dividend Yield Tarnished by Potential Price Downside

HOPE is offering quite an attractive dividend yield of 5.1%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.14 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 46.5% for 2021, which is mostly in line with HOPE’s historical trend.

However, the attractive dividend yield is countered by the potential for price downside. I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value HOPE. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of around 0.8 in the last year. The following chart shows the historical P/TB multiple.





Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $13 gives a target price of $10.4 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 4.5% downside from the December 31, 2020 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The potential price downside and the forward dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of just 0.7% for 2021. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on HOPE. I like the company because of its strong potential for net interest income growth even in an adverse operating environment marked by low interest rates. However, HOPE’s risk level is too high because of its exposure to hotels.