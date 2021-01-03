It's been a disappointing few months for most investors in the royalty/streaming space, given that the juggernauts of the sectors like Franco Nevada Gold (FNV) and Royal Gold (RGLD) continue to hang out near multi-month lows. However, Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) has bucked the trend in a big way since November, up more than 70% in the past 12 weeks alone. While this has been a welcome surprise for investors, it's left Metalla trading at a very lofty valuation, with the stock currently sitting at above 128x sales. This does not preclude the stock from going higher because greed often begets more greed, but I would view any rallies above US$12.75 as an opportunity to book some profits.

It's been a busy year for Metalla thus far relative to many of its peers, with Metalla continuing to benefit from its size, allowing it to pick up deals that wouldn't move the needle for many of its larger peers. Since its inception, the company has now completed an industry-leading 20 deals, pushing its total portfolio to 62 assets, with six assets currently in production. The recent addition of a 1% net-smelter-return on the Wharf Mine is a significant deal for the company, especially considering that Wharf just came off a record quarter in Q3 with 33,400 ounces of gold production. Meanwhile, Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) continues to see solid performance from Higginsville, and the potential for higher-grade mill feed from Spargos' Reward could boost production here by FY2022 if it can be included in the mine plan. Let's take a portfolio as the company starts the new year:

Currently, Metalla has five producing assets as it begins 2021, with these being Wharf in South Dakota, Higginsville in Australia, Joaquin in Argentina, COSE in Argentina, and New Luika in Tanzania. While Wharf did not contribute much to the Q3 results due to the timing of the deal closing, we should see a significant boost in attributable gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] production from Wharf in FY2021. Meanwhile, Pan American's COSE and Joaquin mines are now producing gold after a brief disruption from COVID-19 related headwinds. This should lead to a massive increase in attributable GEO production for Metalla in FY2021. This should mostly offset the Endeavor Silver Stream, which went into care & maintenance in December. Metalla has a 100% silver stream on CBH Resources' Endeavor Mine in Australia.

Fortunately, Metalla did get some good news related to Endeavor this quarter. Sandfire Resources announced that they've entered into a farm-in agreement to earn up to a 100% interest in the mine and surrounding claims. This has increased the probability of the mine heading back online given that Sandfire Resources is a producer with a market cap of over US$700 million, making it well-capitalized to make new discoveries at Endeavor. The Endeavor silver stream was previously adding over 500 GEOs per quarter to Metalla's production profile, so a restart of this mine would be a very positive development.

In terms of new deals, Metalla recently picked up a royalty on lands to the north and south of Kirkland Lake Gold's (KL) Fosterville Mine, a participation royalty on Karora's Higginsville Gold Operations, a royalty on Minera Alamos' (OTCQX:MAIFF) La Fortuna Project, and a strategic Nevada portfolio that's shown above. The properties picked up are mostly held by very small companies so there's no guarantee that we will see them head into production any time soon. However, the Pine Valley asset is held by Nevada Gold Mines, and most of the deals come with advance royalty payments. Therefore, this deal should be accretive for the company long-term.

Finally, it's worth noting that Metalla owns a 1.5% net-smelter-return on the Wasamac Mine, which was just acquired by Yamana Gold (AUY) from Monarch Gold (OTCQX:MRQRF). This is a significant development for Metalla because Wasamac has a much better chance at being funded and heading into production with the backing of a million-ounce gold producer with easier access to capital. Based on the 2018 Feasibility Study at Wasamac, the project is expected to produce over 140,000 ounces of gold per year, translating to significant revenue to Metalla once it heads into production. It's worth noting that there is a 0.50% buyback on the royalty that Yamana will likely exercise, but this still leaves a decent 1% NSR on the project, which could be in production by 2024.

Overall, this was a transformational year for Metalla with several new strategic royalties, news of a potential restart at Endeavor, and 2021 should be a great year assuming no further disruptions related to COVID-19 now that it has five producing assets. However, while the investment thesis has strengthened immensely with a much beefier portfolio and revenue expected to soar next year, I believe Metalla's valuation has gotten ahead of itself. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown in the chart above, Metalla has reported trailing-twelve-month revenue of C$3.9 million, and the company's market cap has soared to C$632~ million at a share price of C$16.25. This translates to a price to sales ratio of 162, a country mile ahead of the median price to sales ratio for royalty/streaming companies of 15.14. It's worth noting that this trailing-twelve-month royalty figure is very stale considering that it is including only a portion of revenue from Wharf, no revenue from Karora's Higginsville, no revenue from Pan American's COSE Mine. Therefore, this price to sales ratio should improve dramatically as we roll off the negative effects of COVID-19 related shutdowns, newly acquired royalties begin to generate revenue for the company, and we see the benefit of higher metals prices.

Having said that, even if we assume that Metalla triples its revenue in FY2021 to C$11.7 million, which I believe is generous (Q1 2021 revenue: $0.45~ million), this still translates to a very lofty valuation. This is because even giving Metalla the benefit of C$11.7 million in revenue for FY2021; the company is still trading at over 50x sales. In a market where much more diversified royalty names like Franco Nevada Gold can be purchased for less than 24x sales, and the highest price to sales ratio out there is Ely Gold Royalties (OTCQX:ELYGF) at 50x sales, it's hard to argue for paying more than 60x for a junior royalty company, even if the deals completed this year were exceptional.

Just to put Metalla's valuation in perspective, Nomad Royalty (NSRXF) is currently trading at a market cap that's below Metalla's of C$575~ million vs. Metalla's C$632~ million, despite having trailing-twelve-month revenue that's 700% higher at over C$30 million. This doesn't imply that one should rush out and sell Metalla and buy Nomad; it's merely to point out just how overvalued Metalla is unless revenue can quadruple at the bare minimum over the next year.

It's worth noting that stocks rarely trade at fair value, which is why trading the market can be difficult because stocks oscillate between being significantly overvalued and significantly undervalued regularly. For this reason, a very pricey valuation for Metalla does not preclude the stock from going higher. Having said that, for investors looking to put money to work in the royalty/streaming space, I do not believe it's wise to be chasing the stock here. In fact, I would view any rallies above US$12.75 as an opportunity to book some profits.

Metalla Royalty has arguably had the best year of its peers with some incredible deals completed and surprising news that its largest royalty (Endeavor Mine) could come out of care & maintenance at some point in the future. However, at a price to sales ratio of over 160 and a forward price to sales ratio well over 50, even if revenue triples in FY2021, I find it hard to justify paying up for the stock here. In fact, this is reminiscent of Ely Gold Royalties last summer, when I pointed out that the stock was a sell at above 120x sales. This doesn't mean that Metalla has to come crashing down as Ely Gold Royalties did, but it does suggest that the reward to risk here has become very poor for new investors looking to buy Metalla. Therefore, I see no reason to chase the stock at current levels, and I would view any rallies above US$12.75 as an opportunity to book some profits.