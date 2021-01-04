AUD/USD: Short-Term Upside Possible, But Ultimately Set For Decline

Back in September, I made the argument that the AUD/USD could see some declines going forward.

The main reason for this was the uncertainty that Q4 posed at the time regarding the outcome of both a Brexit deal and the U.S. Presidential Elections, as well as the future trajectory of COVID-19.

While the currency did see a decline in the following month, the AUD/USD has since rebounded strongly - outpacing even that of safe haven currencies such as the Japanese yen:

Source: investing.com

When taking a longer-term look at the AUD/USD, we see that the rebound comes after several years of sustained decline in the currency.

Source: investing.com

With this being said, one of the reasons that the currency has been performing quite well since November has been due to the fact that COVID cases have remained largely flat in Australia, whereas they have been spiking in a series of "second" and "third" waves throughout Europe and North America.

However, we previously saw that COVID cases in Australia started to spike throughout the winter months in the Southern Hemisphere, which coincided with a weakening in the currency throughout those months. As Australia eventually starts to head towards the winter months once again, it is uncertain as to whether cases will start to spike once more and whether vaccination programs will be sufficient to stop this from happening.

In any event, assuming the virus follows the pattern of last year - we can reasonably expect that cases in the Northern Hemisphere will start to drop in the summer months and I deem it unlikely that the AUD/USD will maintain strength simply owing to a disparity in cases between Australia and the rest of the world.

Moreover, Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting from the Reserve Bank of Australia for December 2020 explain that tightening in containment measures for COVID-19 around the world had led to a slowing of economic growth, and this has had a knock-on effect on Australia's economy as well.

While housing prices in New Zealand have been resilient and demonstrated growth in 2020 despite the pandemic, price rises in Australia had been slower than that of other advanced economies. Should this trend continue, I expect that the associated dampened demand for the Aussie dollar will eventually place downward pressure on the currency.

Moreover, the RBA acknowledged that significant "spare capacity" still remained in the economy, meaning that the economy is operating below peak levels of production. This has the effect of keeping inflation low, which indicates that the central bank will continue a broad range of policy support for some time. In other words, interest rates are set to remain low for the foreseeable future, and this will also quell appetite for the currency on the world markets. Therefore, while COVID cases as a whole have been lower in Australia, the economic impacts have been similarly felt as with the rest of the world.

On a more positive note, China's broad range of fiscal stimulus has meant a strong rebound in industrial production. As such, exports of iron ore from Australia has remained strong.

My overall assessment is that the AUD/USD has seen growth largely due to a relatively lower incidence of COVID-19 in Australia. While this trend may well continue for the next couple of months, I take the view that we will start to see weakness below current levels in the AUD/USD later this year.