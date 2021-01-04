Image source

Water utility stocks have been bid higher in the past few years because they offer access to a scarce commodity that will only get scarcer over time, and they tend to offer stable earnings and dividend profiles. These things are attractive for buy-and-hold investors, but in many cases, water utility stocks have simply been bid up too quickly.

This disconnect from the fundamentals is perhaps best illustrated with Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), a small water utility that is based in New Jersey. The stock has held up quite well in the past year, as you’d expect for a utility. Indeed, the business generally isn’t bothered with whether we’re in a recession or not; discretionary use of water is extremely low, which is certainly part of the appeal of owning stocks in this group.

Very near its recent high, however, I see Middlesex as tremendously expensive, and I think your dividend-generating capital is much better used elsewhere.

A great business, but at a far too high price

Middlesex operates a typical wastewater and regulated water utility business, very similar to countless others across the country.

Middlesex operates in the highly populated areas seen above in New Jersey and Delaware, with the latter being a very small part of the business. Some utilities, particularly in the western US, are seeing steady population growth as their service areas fill in. Middlesex enjoys high population density, but that limits growth over time given the base is high. Organic growth is still an option, but Middlesex should not be considered a higher growth utility, to the extent there is such a thing.

Over half of Middlesex’ revenue comes from residential sales, which is to be expected for a water utility. This would have come in handy in 2020 as millions of people stopped going to offices and schools and instead used more water at home. Of course, there would be offsetting amounts in other areas like the commercial segment, but 2020’s unique conditions were kind to Middlesex.

Indeed, we can see that 2020 actually offered a bit of growth for a company that doesn’t typically have much. That, however, should not be counted on to be repeated.

These revenue numbers are so similar it is a bit difficult to even tell them apart. Such is the nature of Middlesex’ business, and I don’t see any reason why that should change. This is evidence of the lack of growth Middlesex has produced in the past, and given it has operated in largely the same way since 1897, there just aren't any catalysts for this to change. When a stock is valued as highly as this one, there has to be some growth to prop up the valuation. The top line isn't producing any growth, so let's take a look at profitability.

Margins, for their part, have been suffering as well. Below, we have earnings before taxes margin, or EBT, for the past five years, and it isn’t pretty.

EBT margins have steadily declined in recent years as operating expenses and interest expense, respectively, have risen over time. While EBT margin is but one metric, it is a fairly pure look at the operating earnings potential of a business. And while EBT margins in the mid-20% range is no hardship, that is much lower than it used to be. For a stock with a soaring valuation, roughly flat revenue and negative margin growth is about as far away from attractive as I can think of.

Maintenance and other operating expenses have risen slightly over the years, as has interest expense from the company's ample debt. These things are rising at slow rates, but when there is little to no revenue growth, they eventually take their collective toll on margins as the proportion of revenue they consume grows ever larger. Without beating the proverbial dead horse, the lack of revenue growth is a big problem in more than one way for Middlesex.

Valuing the stock

Valuing a dividend stock like Middlesex can take on a couple of different looks because whether you’re buying the stock for capital appreciation or the dividend stream may change the way you look at it. We’ll start with the traditional earnings view because it gives us a strong baseline for whether a stock is expensive or not.

EPS growth has been quite flat in the past couple of years, although 2020 should offer decent growth over 2019 when final results are reported. 2021 looks to be another year of fractional EPS growth, so again, this is not a stock that is seeing earnings blast higher. I keep making that point because the valuation is so egregious that at least it could be explained by soaring earnings. That’s just not the case here, and I think people that buy at today’s valuation will suffer for it.

Speaking of the valuation, this chart is a decade-long look at forward earnings multiples, which is incredibly instructive.

The valuation has flown higher in the past couple of years, with 2016 being the start of it for Middlesex. Shares were generally valued in the area of 18 to 20 times forward earnings before that, and in the 25 to 30 range since. I simply do not understand paying anything like that much for a stock with extremely limited growth prospects, but here we are. Even so, the current valuation is quite nearly as expensive as Middlesex has ever been, and I don’t want anything to do with the stock at this valuation.

Of course, Middlesex has a nearly-five decade streak of dividend increases, so we must make sure to take that into account.

Dividend growth has been nice, but with the share price soaring, the yield has plummeted. This is another way to value a dividend stock as the relative value of the dividend stock, if you’re purchasing for income, is in the income it provides.

Middlesex’ yield has plummeted in recent years and is down to just 1.5% today. In other words, you get a nearly-meaningless yield, a stock with very little in the way of growth prospects, and an absurdly high valuation. With all of this in mind, I don’t necessarily think Middlesex is going to fall suddenly, but I do think a lot of consolidation is needed for earnings to catch up to the share price. I’m neutral on Middlesex for this reason, but I think you can do a lot better with your investment capital somewhere else, and I think it should be avoided.